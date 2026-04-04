LawyerLisa’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rob Harrington's avatar
Rob Harrington
1d

Take a long nap for several weeks … it will be ok.

Reply
Share
Doug Leclair's avatar
Doug Leclair
1dEdited

White House called a lid at 11:08am today. that means trump is done. no appearances no briefings no statements for the rest of the day. there's an American pilot missing in Iran right now. the 48 hour ultimatum he gave Iran expires tomorrow night. Bushehr nuclear plant got hit for the fourth time this morning. two US jets got shot down yesterday. and the president clocked out before lunch

People online are saying trump is at Walter r

Reed right now. roads around the hospital supposedly closed off. i'm not gonna repeat that as fact because NO credible outlet has confirmed it. the press pool report says a marine sentry is posted outside the west wing which means he's in the oval office. so the Walter Reed thing is speculation until someone real confirms it

Reply
Share
1 reply
28 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 LawyerLisa · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture