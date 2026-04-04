Unconfirmed Reports Trump in Critical Condition in Hospital. LawyerlisaApr 04, 2026273012ShareInstagramThis was just forwarded to me. Does anyone have a more solid source of information?This may be utterly lies. Or valid. SubscribeShareLeave a comment273012Share
Take a long nap for several weeks … it will be ok.
White House called a lid at 11:08am today. that means trump is done. no appearances no briefings no statements for the rest of the day. there's an American pilot missing in Iran right now. the 48 hour ultimatum he gave Iran expires tomorrow night. Bushehr nuclear plant got hit for the fourth time this morning. two US jets got shot down yesterday. and the president clocked out before lunch
People online are saying trump is at Walter r
Reed right now. roads around the hospital supposedly closed off. i'm not gonna repeat that as fact because NO credible outlet has confirmed it. the press pool report says a marine sentry is posted outside the west wing which means he's in the oval office. so the Walter Reed thing is speculation until someone real confirms it