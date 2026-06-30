Because the Holocaust happened this isn't happening and other prosemite logic forced as pablum.

Can't it just always be wrong??

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https://www.laprogressive.com/foreign-policy/international-legal-order-on-trialutm_source=LA+Progressive+NEW&utm_campaign=dcd8b0ea6b-LAP+News+-+20+April+17+PC_COPY_01&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_61288e16ef-dcd8b0ea6b-1256601765&mc_cid=dcd8b0ea6b&mc_eid=761167008b

Is there a new system where up is down and down as up.

Un report. Bill c-9 hate speech.

Screaming kill them all. Every last one of them. Including the babies. Not bill c-9 hate speech.

But for the record the UN vs the Israeli theocratic is the next play. The right performs the unconscionable wars. Then the un sweeps in to outlaw ALL RELIGIONS AND ALL COUNTRIES.

The noahide agenda allows for peace and Spielberg‘s little green men crap moves forward.

Bill c-9 is a noahide law. And the far left bnei birth and right Jewish organizations all supported Bill c-9.

Here is there zoom meeting with cjew et al saying Palestinians aren't protected by bill c-9. Intense left right coordination.

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If you cannot stop the dehuminization of Palestinians or their murder then we are losing touch with our humanity.

FYI antizionist jews are show cased by me all the time. Jewish Anti noahide activists are showcased here. I think their voices are important.

Do not give up hope that we can defeat a satanic order that has infiltrated all power structures and religions. A great deceit works on divide and conquer.

Unite. I am Christian. I do not need you to be to see you as a child of God. 2 billion Christians out there know. There is no point staying silent when the demarcation point is the word of God.

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