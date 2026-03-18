This Rabbi is one of the most respected rabbis in the world for scholarship. So I wanted you to have his verbatim research and expose.

He in another article stated that the Messianic period started 250 years prior to the start of the 6th Jewish thousand year. That period is their shabbat. Which their prophecy says they have 1k years of being in charge.

Then poof after the year 7000 the world ends. Talk about end times.

So when was the year 5750? That was 1989.

Here's the article. Read it for yourself. Russia MUST fall.

The story starts with the Khazars. Were the Khazars Jewish. Maybe.

LL 3 things came

Zionism Communism and Hasidism

Ok. Got it. A total toss up of which Kazharian invention vies for top social change maker. Hasidism gave us the kabalah view of the impure kellipot needing to be eliminated during messianic period. ( oh. Just genocide. When? Now.) This is found in a book called the Tanya . Communism, the top Christian killing machine ever. And Zionism. Everyone's favorite middle east geopolitical organization.

Let's get back to the necessity to kill all the Russians as a geopolitical fulfillment of the Messianic prophecies. 3rd Edom.

That's why Christians keep getting called edomites. And we're all, what is that? What's an edomite?

Important Jewish members

Leon Trotsky

Gregory Zinoviev was Hirsch Apfeilbaum

YAKOV

Then a planned genocide. Communism. Planned genocide. Zionism. Well????

The we have the Hasidism noahide laws. Death by the sword.

Incidently J weekly reports Stalin married a Jewish woman.

https://jweekly.com/2007/09/27/did-stalin-have-a-jewish-wife-and-stepdaughter/

The millions died, but not a genocide. But a policy failure? Like western government reporting by their owned media. It's always incompetence. Never a death march.

Pfft.

Therein lies the rub. Nato and the EU membership is the source of the strife.

Aww schuks. Here is the lovely Ms or Mister Kabbalah veiled as Ms describing the EU has the values of the Talmud.

Well. To discover more, here is the website.

https://www.mayimachronim.com/the-surprising-story-of-russia-ukraine-and-the-jews/

“Did the ancient Jewish Sages prophesy the Russia-Ukraine War? What does the coming of Mashiach have to do with it? An eye-opening talk on the intertwined history of Rome, Moscow, Kyiv, and the Jewish people. Further Reading: The Surprising Story of Russia, Ukraine, and the Jews: https://www.mayimachro... When is Mashiach Coming? https://www.mayimachro... The Origins of Ashkenazi Jews: https://www.mayimachro... The Perplexing History of the Ten Lost Tribes: https://www.mayimachro...”

Russia NEEDS TO GO DOWN to get a Messiah. Does the RussiaUkraine war follow a plan or just the forces of history?

Hard to tell. But I would want to know the prophecies that line up with world events, regardless of where those prophecies hail.

That does seem a tad celebratory.

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