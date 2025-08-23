LawyerLisa’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
C Taylor's avatar
C Taylor
9hEdited

"UK protest alert for Saturday." While we all know that the "[globalists]" definitely "want the whole pie," out of the myriad possibilities, what exactly will the protestors be protesting...or is it too nebulous to actually pin down?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 LawyerLisa
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture