UK Podcaster warns about the International Noahide Courts. WARNS beheading for Christians and LGBTQ
but Muslims too.
But Chinese Japanese India survive as noahides? Or do they deserve to die for making God angry.
Ai and robots are probably fine
Data centres for your ONE BELIEF, ONE SPEECH, AND ONE SOYLENTGREEN.
I warned speech courts were moving the world around. Set to replace courts and political systems in world on mute.
I refer my Jewish readers to Rabbi Antelman who warned so early that Sabbatianism aka satanic cult was infiltrating Judaism.
Please get his book to consider the implications.
The order that comes will make the Pharoah look kind
In effect it is this Canaanite Pharoah class which has seduced the world, our religions and all systems of power.
If it is a satanic inversion on God's word? Then…..
That is the test.
Probability of Ben Shapiro endorsing the Noahide laws? But not one Israelite king, prophet minor or major character in the Bible since noah including Noah referencing the noahide laws?
Zilch. There is no probability they can exist for 4k years but only have a Talmud invention that conveniently requires followers of the Nazarene decapitated.
What do you call those Nazarenes..nazas or another plural ending? Big themes.
Father of lies?
Do you know what “exposing the Noahide laws is antisemitism” is?
Antigoy slop.
Stop genocide?
When I started looking at the Noahide laws few were posting. Now it's everywhere.
Many are being deceived including among our Jewish, friends, family and colleagues. Only love conquers hate.
All good ops need to use people's weaknesses where they are at to deceive them.
I think we will have to unite to take this system down. Which is why there's an infinite divide and conquer splintering.
Remember as they March us to war all 193 countries signed the Pact for the Future.
We are in scam universe.
Love you dear readers. Hope is a Christian command.
This is my current favorite song. Praise God absolutely!
Rabbi says communism was to destroy the Jews?
Marx had many rabbis in his family.
Stalin kid spoke yiddish
trotsky real name was Bronstein
rabbi steven wise founded the communist party USA said and I quote
" some call it communism, I call it Judaism"
Putin said communism is good for Jews
Jesus the Nazarene. Iesous nazaraious. I wonder what that means. Clearly it indicates that in the opinion of some Jesus belongs to the class indicated by the word nazaraious (or nazarenos, depending on the grammatical sense). Even though it appears in Acts, which was written in Greek, it's not a Greek word. It's transliterated from another language, probably Hebrew. So one wonders what the Hebrew word is, and what it means. The common interpretation is that it signifies geography -- city of origin, as in Timon of Athens. But it might not mean that. It could indicate a relationship to God, as in dedicated to God, set apart for God...figurative for messiah.