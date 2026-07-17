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Chaplain Bob Walker's avatar
Chaplain Bob Walker
3h

Rabbi says communism was to destroy the Jews?

Marx had many rabbis in his family.

Stalin kid spoke yiddish

trotsky real name was Bronstein

rabbi steven wise founded the communist party USA said and I quote

" some call it communism, I call it Judaism"

Putin said communism is good for Jews

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John Reed's avatar
John Reed
1h

Jesus the Nazarene. Iesous nazaraious. I wonder what that means. Clearly it indicates that in the opinion of some Jesus belongs to the class indicated by the word nazaraious (or nazarenos, depending on the grammatical sense). Even though it appears in Acts, which was written in Greek, it's not a Greek word. It's transliterated from another language, probably Hebrew. So one wonders what the Hebrew word is, and what it means. The common interpretation is that it signifies geography -- city of origin, as in Timon of Athens. But it might not mean that. It could indicate a relationship to God, as in dedicated to God, set apart for God...figurative for messiah.

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