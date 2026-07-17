but Muslims too.

But Chinese Japanese India survive as noahides? Or do they deserve to die for making God angry.

Ai and robots are probably fine

Data centres for your ONE BELIEF, ONE SPEECH, AND ONE SOYLENTGREEN.

I warned speech courts were moving the world around. Set to replace courts and political systems in world on mute.

I refer my Jewish readers to Rabbi Antelman who warned so early that Sabbatianism aka satanic cult was infiltrating Judaism.

Please get his book to consider the implications.

The order that comes will make the Pharoah look kind

In effect it is this Canaanite Pharoah class which has seduced the world, our religions and all systems of power.

If it is a satanic inversion on God's word? Then…..

That is the test.

Probability of Ben Shapiro endorsing the Noahide laws? But not one Israelite king, prophet minor or major character in the Bible since noah including Noah referencing the noahide laws?

Zilch. There is no probability they can exist for 4k years but only have a Talmud invention that conveniently requires followers of the Nazarene decapitated.

What do you call those Nazarenes..nazas or another plural ending? Big themes.

Father of lies?

Do you know what “exposing the Noahide laws is antisemitism” is?

Antigoy slop.

Stop genocide?

When I started looking at the Noahide laws few were posting. Now it's everywhere.

Many are being deceived including among our Jewish, friends, family and colleagues. Only love conquers hate.

All good ops need to use people's weaknesses where they are at to deceive them.

I think we will have to unite to take this system down. Which is why there's an infinite divide and conquer splintering.

Remember as they March us to war all 193 countries signed the Pact for the Future.

We are in scam universe.

Love you dear readers. Hope is a Christian command.

This is my current favorite song. Praise God absolutely!

Share

Leave a comment