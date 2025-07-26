These cops are abusing their authority.

This was circulating on Global Dissident on Telegram today.

She is having a smoke minding her business in a public place.

Copper asks her for personal details.

She says no.

He arrests her.

I think she gives her child to a stranger as she is even rough housed and man handled. She is trying to call for instructions for the care of her baby. The guy filming is yelling at the officers. Totally mind blowing. One second she is saying yes darling? As the officer addresses her.

What was her crime???????

I fear for her safety and the safety of her baby.

Existing-while-mom in Britain.

The new criminal. Mom.

The new crime. Wanting to be left alone.

Or maybe they think she was praying in her head.

Luciferians we see you.

