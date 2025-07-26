UK Mother gets arrested for nothing. All caught on film. Arrested for existing-while-mom.
What even happened to her baby
These cops are abusing their authority.
She is having a smoke minding her business in a public place.
Copper asks her for personal details.
She says no.
He arrests her.
I think she gives her child to a stranger as she is even rough housed and man handled. She is trying to call for instructions for the care of her baby. The guy filming is yelling at the officers. Totally mind blowing. One second she is saying yes darling? As the officer addresses her.
What was her crime???????
I fear for her safety and the safety of her baby.
Existing-while-mom in Britain.
The new criminal. Mom.
The new crime. Wanting to be left alone.
Or maybe they think she was praying in her head.
Luciferians we see you.
Existing-while-mom an arrestable offense in Britain.
Oh, my God! A British-born, ethnically-British, English-speaking woman with a baby in a carriage, in public in Britain, arrested and shoved around for declining a random, intrusive, arbitrary demand from a police officer to give him her "details."
Lucky for the police she's not an illegal immigrant speaking Arabic and committing a crime or the police would be facing a lawsuit and hordes of other illegal Arab immigrants would burn down the police station, without penalty.