Uk important vote taking place REDUCING PARENTAL RIGHTS FURTHER AND GIVING THEM TO THE STATE. WRITE MP TODAY VOTE WEDNESDAY JAN 8
“Kier Starmer is plotting to remove parents' right to protect their children from woke state officials. The Children's Wellbeing and Home Schooling Bill is being voted on this Wednesday.
Find your MP by postcode: https://members.parlia... ho to youtube description for link.
House of Commons Switchboard: 02072193000”
AGITATE UK FRIENDS. KIDS OR NO KIDS. THIS IS MORE DIABOLICAL LEGISLATION.
TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE.
Every country including your country of Canada accepted the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child so parents rights were taken away long ago and now they can pass these laws that enforce the Convention. The only 2 countries that did not join this treaty are the US and Somalia. This Convention also controls your countries welfare policies.
Dear [MP's Name},
I am writing as your constituent to demand that you oppose the Climate and Nature Bill currently progressing through Parliament. This Bill poses an unprecedented threat to the livelihoods, freedoms, and democratic principles of the British people.
While it is framed as a measure to protect the environment, the Bill is a deeply flawed and dangerous piece of legislation that hands sweeping powers to unelected bodies, undermines democratic accountability, and risks devastating economic and social consequences.
Key Reasons to Oppose the Bill
1. Undermining Democracy
Clause 3 establishes a Climate and Nature Assembly, whose recommendations, if supported by 66 percent of its members, must be adopted by the government unless "exceptional and compelling" reasons are provided. This effectively bypasses parliamentary oversight and gives unelected NGOs and committees unprecedented legislative influence.
Unelected organisations will have the power to dictate policies that affect every aspect of life in the UK, yet they are unaccountable to the electorate. This is a direct attack on the democratic process and undermines the role of elected representatives like yourself.
2. Excessive Powers with Devastating Consequences
Clause 2(3)(d) mandates the rapid end of fossil fuel exploration, extraction, export, and import. This is not a measured transition; it is a reckless rush that will:
Drive up energy prices further, plunging millions of families into poverty.
Create widespread energy insecurity, risking blackouts and supply shortages.
Destroy industries and jobs reliant on fossil fuels, with no viable alternatives in place.
This level of disruption is unsustainable and will have catastrophic effects on the economy and society.
3. Threat to Rural Communities and Property Rights
Clauses 2(3)(f) and (h) prioritise ecosystem restoration and offsetting environmental harm, which could result in compulsory land rewilding and severe restrictions on private property use.
These measures risk driving farmers and rural communities into ruin, stripping them of their ability to earn a living or live self-sufficiently.
Rural areas will be abandoned, leaving families and communities displaced while urban areas become overcrowded under the guise of "sustainability."
4. Economic Devastation
This Bill will wreak havoc on key sectors such as farming, transport, and energy, leading to mass unemployment and soaring inflation. The cost of food, goods, and energy will rise sharply, further burdening already struggling households.
Unacceptable Lack of Safeguards
The vague and open-ended language of this Bill makes it ripe for abuse. It creates frameworks that unelected bodies and future governments can exploit to impose increasingly draconian measures on ordinary people. Once enacted, such powers will be almost impossible to reverse.
This is not about environmental protection, it is about control.
Your Duty to Represent Constituents
As my MP, I expect you to stand against this dangerous legislation. Protecting the environment is important, but it must be done in a way that respects democratic principles and safeguards the livelihoods and freedoms of the people you represent.
I demand that you:
Oppose this Bill in its entirety.
Advocate for realistic, sustainable policies that genuinely balance environmental concerns with the rights and needs of the British people.
I would appreciate a detailed response outlining your position on this Bill and the actions you intend to take to prevent it from becoming law in its current form.
https://x.com/chrislittlewoo8/status/1876245676046131278