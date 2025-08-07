Share this postLawyerLisa’s SubstackUK Citizen Petition demanding New General Election Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreUK Citizen Petition demanding New General Election LawyerlisaAug 07, 202530Share this postLawyerLisa’s SubstackUK Citizen Petition demanding New General Election Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1115Sharehttps://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/727309Starmer UK vs Davos.Answers. Davos.Share and sign.Go UK.SubscribeShareSubscribeLeave a commentI am the author of World on Mute. It is available on amazon. 8 usd for 3the digital edition.30Share this postLawyerLisa’s SubstackUK Citizen Petition demanding New General Election Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1115Share
"UK Citizen Petition demanding New General Election." While their numbers demand parliamentary consideration, it is very unlikely to amount to anything; unfortunately, such petitions rarely ever do. Still, I wish them luck with it; God knows their cause is legit—as it would be in many Western nations.
Your 'leaders' hate you.