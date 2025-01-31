UK CENTRAL BANKING BUSINESS INCORPORATED IN ENGLAND MAY 2019 LATER NAMED COVID CORPORATE FINANCING FACILITY LIMITED...and Mark Carney
COVID CORPORATE FINANCING FACILITY LIMITED
My analysis of the data is lower down if you want to hit the stack and read.
Company number 12000142
CompanyOverviewfor COVID CORPORATE FINANCING FACILITY LIMITED (12000142)
Filing historyfor COVID CORPORATE FINANCING FACILITY LIMITED (12000142)
Peoplefor COVID CORPORATE FINANCING FACILITY LIMITED (12000142)
Insolvencyfor COVID CORPORATE FINANCING FACILITY LIMITED (12000142)
Morefor COVID CORPORATE FINANCING FACILITY LIMITED (12000142)
Registered office address
C/O TENEO FINANCIAL ADVISORY LIMITED, The Colmore Building 20 Colmore Circus Queensway, Birmingham, B4 6AT
Company status
Dissolved
Dissolved on
9 February 2024
Company type
Private limited Company
Incorporated on
16 May 2019
Accounts
Last accounts made up to 31 March 2022
Nature of business (SIC)
64110 - Central banking
Previous company names
Previous company namesNamePeriodFRESHFIELDS 01 LIMITED16 May 2019 - 19 Mar 2020
Company Results (links open in a new window)Date(document was filed at Companies House)Description(of the document filed at Companies House)View / Download(PDF file, link opens in new window)09 Feb 2024Final Gazette dissolved following liquidation
View PDF Final Gazette dissolved following liquidation - link opens in a new window - 1 page(1 page)
09 Nov 2023Return of final meeting in a members' voluntary winding up
View PDF Return of final meeting in a members' voluntary winding up - link opens in a new window - 8 pages(8 pages)
20 May 2023Registered office address changed from C/O Teneo Financial Advisory Limited 156 Great Charles Street Queensway Birmingham B3 3HN to The Colmore Building 20 Colmore Circus Queensway Birmingham B4 6AT on 20 May 2023
View PDF Registered office address changed from C/O Teneo Financial Advisory Limited 156 Great Charles Street Queensway Birmingham B3 3HN to The Colmore Building 20 Colmore Circus Queensway Birmingham B4 6AT on 20 May 2023 - link opens in a new window - 2 pages(2 pages)
03 Nov 2022Registered office address changed from 8 Lothbury London EC2R 7HH England to 156 Great Charles Street Queensway Birmingham B3 3HN on 3 November 2022
View PDF Registered office address changed from 8 Lothbury London EC2R 7HH England to 156 Great Charles Street Queensway Birmingham B3 3HN on 3 November 2022 - link opens in a new window - 2 pages(2 pages)
03 Nov 2022Resolutions
Special resolution to wind up on 2022-10-27
- link opens in a new window - 1 page(1 page)
03 Nov 2022Appointment of a voluntary liquidator
View PDF Appointment of a voluntary liquidator - link opens in a new window - 3 pages(3 pages)
03 Nov 2022Declaration of solvency
View PDF Declaration of solvency - link opens in a new window - 6 pages(6 pages)
17 Aug 2022Full accounts made up to 31 March 2022
View PDF Full accounts made up to 31 March 2022 - link opens in a new window - 40 pages(40 pages)
20 May 2022Confirmation statement made on 15 May 2022 with no updates
View PDF Confirmation statement made on 15 May 2022 with no updates - link opens in a new window - 3 pages(3 pages)
13 Apr 2022Previous accounting period extended from 28 February 2022 to 31 March 2022
View PDF Previous accounting period extended from 28 February 2022 to 31 March 2022 - link opens in a new window - 1 page(1 page)
29 Sep 2021Termination of appointment of Victoria Mary Florence Cleland as a director on 23 September 2021
View PDF Termination of appointment of Victoria Mary Florence Cleland as a director on 23 September 2021 - link opens in a new window - 1 page(1 page)
03 Sep 2021Full accounts made up to 28 February 2021
View PDF Full accounts made up to 28 February 2021 - link opens in a new window - 25 pages(25 pages)
23 Jul 2021Appointment of Ms Sarah John as a director on 15 July 2021
View PDF Appointment of Ms Sarah John as a director on 15 July 2021 - link opens in a new window - 2 pages(2 pages)
19 May 2021Confirmation statement made on 15 May 2021 with updates
View PDF Confirmation statement made on 15 May 2021 with updates - link opens in a new window - 4 pages(4 pages)
20 Apr 2021Accounts for a dormant company made up to 29 February 2020
View PDF Accounts for a dormant company made up to 29 February 2020 - link opens in a new window - 5 pages(5 pages)
06 Apr 2021Termination of appointment of Alexander Edward Brazier as a director on 31 March 2021
View PDF Termination of appointment of Alexander Edward Brazier as a director on 31 March 2021 - link opens in a new window - 1 page(1 page)
22 Jul 2020Confirmation statement made on 15 May 2020 with updates
View PDF Confirmation statement made on 15 May 2020 with updates - link opens in a new window - 4 pages(4 pages)
22 Apr 2020Memorandum and Articles of Association
View PDF Memorandum and Articles of Association - link opens in a new window - 25 pages(25 pages)
21 Apr 2020Resolutions
Resolution of alteration of Articles of Association
- link opens in a new window - 1 page(1 page)
26 Mar 2020Appointment of Mr Alexander Edward Brazier as a director on 19 March 2020
View PDF Appointment of Mr Alexander Edward Brazier as a director on 19 March 2020 - link opens in a new window - 2 pages(2 pages)
26 Mar 2020Previous accounting period shortened from 31 May 2020 to 28 February 2020
View PDF Previous accounting period shortened from 31 May 2020 to 28 February 2020 - link opens in a new window - 1 page(1 page)
26 Mar 2020Termination of appointment of Michael Raffan as a director on 19 March 2020
View PDF Termination of appointment of Michael Raffan as a director on 19 March 2020 - link opens in a new window - 1 page(1 page)
26 Mar 2020Appointment of Mr Andrew Hauser as a director on 19 March 2020
View PDF Appointment of Mr Andrew Hauser as a director on 19 March 2020 - link opens in a new window - 2 pages(2 pages)
26 Mar 2020Appointment of Ms Victoria Mary Florence Cleland as a director on 19 March 2020
View PDF Appointment of Ms Victoria Mary Florence Cleland as a director on 19 March 2020 - link opens in a new window - 2 pages(2 pages)
25 Mar 2020Cessation of Michael Raffan as a person with significant control on 19 March 2020
View PDF Cessation of Michael Raffan as a person with significant control on 19 March 2020 - link opens in a new window - 1 page(1 page)
Company Results (links open in a new window)Date(document was filed at Companies House)Description(of the document filed at Companies House)View / Download(PDF file, link opens in new window)25 Mar 2020Notification of The Governor and Company of the Bank of England as a person with significant control on 19 March 2020
View PDF Notification of The Governor and Company of the Bank of England as a person with significant control on 19 March 2020 - link opens in a new window - 2 pages(2 pages)
25 Mar 2020Appointment of Ms Afua Serwah Kyei as a director on 19 March 2020
View PDF Appointment of Ms Afua Serwah Kyei as a director on 19 March 2020 - link opens in a new window - 2 pages(2 pages)
20 Mar 2020Registered office address changed from Whitefriars 65 Fleet St London EC4Y 1HS United Kingdom to 8 Lothbury London EC2R 7HH on 20 March 2020
View PDF Registered office address changed from Whitefriars 65 Fleet St London EC4Y 1HS United Kingdom to 8 Lothbury London EC2R 7HH on 20 March 2020 - link opens in a new window - 1 page(1 page)
19 Mar 2020Resolutions
Change of name by resolution
Change company name resolution on 2020-03-18
- link opens in a new window - 3 pages(3 pages)
16 May 2019Incorporation
Model articles adopted (Amended Provisions)
Statement of capital on 2019-05-16
GBP 1
The Incorporation Document was filed with one Director. Michael Raffan. Chances are the gentlemen in the youtube video. The address for the corporation was Whitefriars 65 Fleet St London EC4Y 1HS.
Here is the full Incorporation document.
Next which is interesting and I want to point out, is that the Name of the corporation was changed to Covid Corporate Financing Facility on March 19, 2020
Change of name by resolution
Change company name resolution on 2020-03-18
Now the Next thing I want to point out because it leads directly to Mark Carney. As in Central Banker Mark Carney running for leadership of the
Globalist Liberal Party of Canada.
Registered office address changed from Whitefriars 65 Fleet St London EC4Y 1HS United Kingdom to 8 Lothbury London EC2R 7HH on 20 March 2020
I want you to pay attention to that 8 Lothbury London address because we will be looking around at that address.
That is the address for the Bank of England. The CFO of the Bank of England becomes the Director Appointment of Ms Afua Serwah Kyei as a director on 19 March 2020.
The Person who owns the 1 share in this company becomes The Bank of England.
Notification of The Governor and Company of the Bank of England as a person with significant control on 19 March 2020 **
Let’s take a look at the 8 Lothbury address which is the address of the corporation in the Central Banking Business.
Well I also found that it was Mark Carney’s filing address for another corporation.
So while he is Governor of the Bank of England his service address is 8 Lothbury when he sits as director
The place that is the scene out of movies. 8 Lothbury London England
So what do you think. Was the Bank of England under Mark Carney very prepared for funding in the Covid-19 pandemic to ensure liquidity for certain qualified institutions? Maybe he can answer in the liberal leadership race.
The company that becomes a liquidity funder is incorporated May 16, 2019 long before covid. “Overview HM Treasury and the Bank of England have provided further operational details and pro forma documentation in relation to the COVID-19 Corporate Financing Facility (CCFF). This client briefing will be of interest to any large non-financial company that may wish to obtain immediate liquidity funding under the CCFF.”
https://www.nortonrosefulbright.com/en-us/knowledge/publications/37250786/bank-of-england-launches-covid-corporate-financing-facility
Would it be interesting to track other 8 Lothbury corporations and directors. I think so.
LawyerLisa’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Just shows they were insiders and knew what was coming just like the people who invested in the stop loss market or puts before the 9-11 incident.. Never found out who put in those trades, they never relesaesd who it was but I can guess..
You Betcha - add Maurice Strong as Carney's mentor chase it back to Cecil Rhodes, Prince Phillip and now King Charles III
https://canadianpatriot.org/2024/10/20/canadas-transition-to-collectivist-green-dystopia-canada-as-a-globalist-weapon/