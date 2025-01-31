COVID CORPORATE FINANCING FACILITY LIMITED

Company number 12000142

Registered office address

C/O TENEO FINANCIAL ADVISORY LIMITED, The Colmore Building 20 Colmore Circus Queensway, Birmingham, B4 6AT

Company status

Dissolved

Dissolved on

9 February 2024

Company type

Private limited Company

Incorporated on

16 May 2019

Accounts

Last accounts made up to 31 March 2022

Nature of business (SIC)

64110 - Central banking

Previous company names

Previous company namesNamePeriodFRESHFIELDS 01 LIMITED16 May 2019 - 19 Mar 2020

Company Results (links open in a new window)Date(document was filed at Companies House)Description(of the document filed at Companies House)View / Download(PDF file, link opens in new window)09 Feb 2024Final Gazette dissolved following liquidation

09 Nov 2023Return of final meeting in a members' voluntary winding up

20 May 2023Registered office address changed from C/O Teneo Financial Advisory Limited 156 Great Charles Street Queensway Birmingham B3 3HN to The Colmore Building 20 Colmore Circus Queensway Birmingham B4 6AT on 20 May 2023

03 Nov 2022Registered office address changed from 8 Lothbury London EC2R 7HH England to 156 Great Charles Street Queensway Birmingham B3 3HN on 3 November 2022

03 Nov 2022Resolutions

Special resolution to wind up on 2022-10-27

03 Nov 2022Appointment of a voluntary liquidator

03 Nov 2022Declaration of solvency

17 Aug 2022Full accounts made up to 31 March 2022

20 May 2022Confirmation statement made on 15 May 2022 with no updates

13 Apr 2022Previous accounting period extended from 28 February 2022 to 31 March 2022

29 Sep 2021Termination of appointment of Victoria Mary Florence Cleland as a director on 23 September 2021

03 Sep 2021Full accounts made up to 28 February 2021

23 Jul 2021Appointment of Ms Sarah John as a director on 15 July 2021

19 May 2021Confirmation statement made on 15 May 2021 with updates

20 Apr 2021Accounts for a dormant company made up to 29 February 2020

06 Apr 2021Termination of appointment of Alexander Edward Brazier as a director on 31 March 2021

22 Jul 2020Confirmation statement made on 15 May 2020 with updates

22 Apr 2020Memorandum and Articles of Association

21 Apr 2020Resolutions

Resolution of alteration of Articles of Association

26 Mar 2020Appointment of Mr Alexander Edward Brazier as a director on 19 March 2020

26 Mar 2020Previous accounting period shortened from 31 May 2020 to 28 February 2020

26 Mar 2020Termination of appointment of Michael Raffan as a director on 19 March 2020

26 Mar 2020Appointment of Mr Andrew Hauser as a director on 19 March 2020

26 Mar 2020Appointment of Ms Victoria Mary Florence Cleland as a director on 19 March 2020

25 Mar 2020Cessation of Michael Raffan as a person with significant control on 19 March 2020

25 Mar 2020Appointment of Ms Afua Serwah Kyei as a director on 19 March 2020

20 Mar 2020Registered office address changed from Whitefriars 65 Fleet St London EC4Y 1HS United Kingdom to 8 Lothbury London EC2R 7HH on 20 March 2020

19 Mar 2020Resolutions

Change of name by resolution

Change company name resolution on 2020-03-18

16 May 2019Incorporation

Model articles adopted (Amended Provisions)

Statement of capital on 2019-05-16

GBP 1

The Incorporation Document was filed with one Director. Michael Raffan. Chances are the gentlemen in the youtube video. The address for the corporation was Whitefriars 65 Fleet St London EC4Y 1HS.

Here is the full Incorporation document.

Next which is interesting and I want to point out, is that the Name of the corporation was changed to Covid Corporate Financing Facility on March 19, 2020

Change of name by resolution

Change company name resolution on 2020-03-18

Now the Next thing I want to point out because it leads directly to Mark Carney. As in Central Banker Mark Carney running for leadership of the Globalist Liberal Party of Canada.

Registered office address changed from Whitefriars 65 Fleet St London EC4Y 1HS United Kingdom to 8 Lothbury London EC2R 7HH on 20 March 2020

I want you to pay attention to that 8 Lothbury London address because we will be looking around at that address.

That is the address for the Bank of England. The CFO of the Bank of England becomes the Director Appointment of Ms Afua Serwah Kyei as a director on 19 March 2020.

The Person who owns the 1 share in this company becomes The Bank of England.

Notification of The Governor and Company of the Bank of England as a person with significant control on 19 March 2020 **

Let’s take a look at the 8 Lothbury address which is the address of the corporation in the Central Banking Business.

Well I also found that it was Mark Carney’s filing address for another corporation.

So while he is Governor of the Bank of England his service address is 8 Lothbury when he sits as director

The place that is the scene out of movies. 8 Lothbury London England

So what do you think. Was the Bank of England under Mark Carney very prepared for funding in the Covid-19 pandemic to ensure liquidity for certain qualified institutions? Maybe he can answer in the liberal leadership race.

The company that becomes a liquidity funder is incorporated May 16, 2019 long before covid. “Overview HM Treasury and the Bank of England have provided further operational details and pro forma documentation in relation to the COVID-19 Corporate Financing Facility (CCFF). This client briefing will be of interest to any large non-financial company that may wish to obtain immediate liquidity funding under the CCFF.”

https://www.nortonrosefulbright.com/en-us/knowledge/publications/37250786/bank-of-england-launches-covid-corporate-financing-facility

Would it be interesting to track other 8 Lothbury corporations and directors. I think so.

