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Lawyerlisa
3h

Jail for rain barrels.

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Renate Lindeman's avatar
Renate Lindeman
2h

Catherine Austin Fitts has done deep dives in to this and other ways how they (try to) control how you use your land and how to successfully fight this. Several conversations with Margaret Byfield of Stewards of Liberty on her website Solari. Solution based.

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