TYRANNY ALERT!! Water. The next Control grid. Oregon man charged with THEFT For collecting rain water and given fines and 30 days in jail
The crime. Rain barrels.
Water gets collected and run right out of communities through hard scaping.
Crime is up everywhere.
But you being resilient? Collecting what falls from the sky?
Notice water DOES NOT GO INTO DITCHES where it seeps into the water table. It GOES INTO handscaping and is run right out.
This hardscaping is also water theft.
Jail for water barrels. Oh and he was a rancher. So another war on the food supply.
Watch and share. I want to use very spicy words right now.
Jail for rain barrels.
Catherine Austin Fitts has done deep dives in to this and other ways how they (try to) control how you use your land and how to successfully fight this. Several conversations with Margaret Byfield of Stewards of Liberty on her website Solari. Solution based.