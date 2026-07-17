Water gets collected and run right out of communities through hard scaping.

Crime is up everywhere.

But you being resilient? Collecting what falls from the sky?

Notice water DOES NOT GO INTO DITCHES where it seeps into the water table. It GOES INTO handscaping and is run right out.

This hardscaping is also water theft.

Jail for water barrels. Oh and he was a rancher. So another war on the food supply.

Watch and share. I want to use very spicy words right now.

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