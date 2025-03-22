Private Members business did not die with prorogation. Dollars to donuts That was THE PLAN ALL ALONG!!

It's a perpetual EMERGENCY ACT WITH NO OFF BORDING.

Anything can be a pandemic. It's not defined.

Below is my podcast with Brett Hawes

the point is to reduce anything that could cause the risk of a pandemic in the future. NOT DEFINED.

In these extremists’ views CO2 could cause a pandemic.

Flood the phone lines to the senate on Monday. Do it Canada. Tarriffs are nothing compared to 293.

Who said he wanted EMERGENCY POWERS TO THIS CROWD?

This is the real play.

Use resources at Killbill293.com links for writing the Senate.

Call the senate. Spend an hour call all 105. Call mps. Say you need a call back within 24 hours. If you say you will tell the speaker of the house if you don't get a call back, the speaker has to tell the house. So if 24 hours later you don't have a call back, then you call the speaker. Tell them it's about the hand the countryto globalist piss ants bill c293.

https://sencanada.ca/en/senators/

Listen to the podcast.

Here's my open letter to the Senate.

Vegan bill

You don't eat meat. See resources at Killbill293.com for how it works and listen to the podcast.

Implications of Bill C293:

🔹 Loss of Land & Freedom: Bill C-293 could lead to government expropriation of land and restrictions on farming, all justified under so-called pandemic preparedness.

🔹 One Health Control: This bill introduces a global health agenda that goes beyond human health, targeting the control of animals, plants, and ecosystems, all under increased government regulation.

🔹 International Interference: Canada’s policies on health and agriculture would be shaped by the WHO, UN, and other global organizations, compromising our national decision-making power.

🔹 Erosion of Sovereignty: Bill C-293 is another step toward a global governance structure, undermining Canada’s sovereignty and giving more control to international bodies.

🔹 Your Action Matters: Canadians must take a stand by contacting the SENATE . SAY NO NO NO

Here's a one click

https://oneclickpolitics.global.ssl.fastly.net/messages/edit

STOP THAT BILL

CALL MPS AND TELL THEM NO TRUCKING WAY.

ASK LIBERALS NDP AND CONSERVATIVES TO COME OUT AND RENOUNCE THAT TOTALITARIAN PIECE OF COMMUNIST GARBAGE. TELL THEM TO DO SO ON THE RECORD

YOU KNOW STALIN OR KARL MARX CARBON TAX CBDC DIGITAL ID CARNEY WANTS THIS BILL PASSED. It is his legacy. Truck that Canada!!!!!

Show up. I'm asking. And share

