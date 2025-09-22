Mercury.
Mad as a hatter.
Aluminum.
Alzheimers
The press is acting conclusive.
The freedom warriors are acting hopeful, that there was enough indication the link might be further studied and found between vaccines and autism.
Maga and maha loyalists? I'm feeling a tad skeptical. You?
In the meantime parents will be told by the pediatrician to vax up. When do you think project bird flu pulls out of the garage.
And how about you. Are there any adult onset autism cases from heavy Tylenol use.
Nope.
Never seen it.
Half life of Tylenol is 24 hours.
Ok. It was a toss up. I was wondering whether it might be generally the increase in use in plastic straws.
Is anyone disappointed?
Who believes this.
if you don't are you making excuses.
Are you worried.
Is the future being polluted.
Solutions must be at the local level.
People look at the symptoms of autism and then look at the symptoms of mercury poisoning. compare the ingredients of vaccines given to kids and thimerosal is one as a preservative and it is mercury based. what a coincidence, but it is the tylenol right?
Amish do not vax their kids and autism is unheard of
No, this is bullshit.
This is subterfuge.
This is deception.
This is Big (p)Harma being given the green light to:
1) Keep their many billions of $$$$$$$$$$$$$$ for poisoning 70% of the population with the Deathvax™️
2) Carry on profiting shamelessly from the heavy-metal laden childhood jabs that are poisoning children’s brains…and probably add yet more toxic vaccines to destroy their health.
3) Preserve the relationship between the Zionist-controlled Trump Administration, the treasonous Pentagon and Big (p)Harma to manufacture future democidal poisons to cull the population of the United States.
The scamdemic is FAR FROM OVER !!!