Does anyone want more clarification on the details. Someone wrote it down. It's God's alleged plan, so if you are upset about being in the two thirds destined to die in

Famine

Pandemics

Weird murders

Wars

Collected all in one spot and some how blown up.

Then it.might be hate speech.

So that's the plan.

Wars are engineered so two religions destroy each other while another one eats sunflower seeds.

Then there's some pandemics, famines weird murders.

of the one third survivors, they get put through a test and a whole bunch.maybe most don't make it. ( the noahides)

when there alot lot less, finally those are the surviving. Some rule. Some are slaves.

that's the coles notes I guess.

Watch here because it looks like these sages have the inside scoop about the next few months and years.

The rest of the sentence is eat sunflower seeds.

Watch

https://rumble.com/v73fkpc-gog-and-magog-part-2.html

The document referenced is this one.

https://halakhah.com/rst/kingsandwars.pdf

If you wanted to finally know people who understand fully what's going on with certainty, here they are.

I hope you are relieved to be in the know.

It's just ordained in a document. Since these people read and share and comment on the document, and say these things it is not hate to read share and comment on the document and listen to the plan. If it's hate to share it, but not hate to say it, that would be weird. This is God's plan so of course we must all share it as much as possible. Not sharing God's plan would be really wrong. Not sharing the wisdom of the sages commenting on God's death plan would be wrong. You can't hide God's death plan.

So be sure this wisdom is shared everywhere. When something is very blessed, upright, righteous and wise and from the pulpit of peace you immediately recognize it.

Phew. Now we know the why.

It was written here.

https://halakhah.com/rst/kingsandwars.pdf

Also the court system is different but seems about right. Make sure you listen on judges and witnesses.

https://halakhah.com/rst/kingsandwars.pdf

Might as well feel blessed about being told how this is going to go. We are all included in the plan. Inclusion. So it's equity. Fully. Diversity

All in. DIE. Diversity Inclusion Equity.

Share

Leave a comment