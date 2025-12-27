Two thirds (minimum) of the world's population are to die. That is what is up next, we are finally told the truth by people who seem to know the plan.
Finally no more confusion.
Does anyone want more clarification on the details. Someone wrote it down. It's God's alleged plan, so if you are upset about being in the two thirds destined to die in
Famine
Pandemics
Weird murders
Wars
Collected all in one spot and some how blown up.
Then it.might be hate speech.
So that's the plan.
Wars are engineered so two religions destroy each other while another one eats sunflower seeds.
Then there's some pandemics, famines weird murders.
of the one third survivors, they get put through a test and a whole bunch.maybe most don't make it. ( the noahides)
when there alot lot less, finally those are the surviving. Some rule. Some are slaves.
that's the coles notes I guess.
Watch here because it looks like these sages have the inside scoop about the next few months and years.
The rest of the sentence is eat sunflower seeds.
Watch
https://rumble.com/v73fkpc-gog-and-magog-part-2.html
The document referenced is this one.
https://halakhah.com/rst/kingsandwars.pdf
If you wanted to finally know people who understand fully what's going on with certainty, here they are.
I hope you are relieved to be in the know.
It's just ordained in a document. Since these people read and share and comment on the document, and say these things it is not hate to read share and comment on the document and listen to the plan. If it's hate to share it, but not hate to say it, that would be weird. This is God's plan so of course we must all share it as much as possible. Not sharing God's plan would be really wrong. Not sharing the wisdom of the sages commenting on God's death plan would be wrong. You can't hide God's death plan.
So be sure this wisdom is shared everywhere. When something is very blessed, upright, righteous and wise and from the pulpit of peace you immediately recognize it.
Phew. Now we know the why.
It was written here.
Also the court system is different but seems about right. Make sure you listen on judges and witnesses.
Might as well feel blessed about being told how this is going to go. We are all included in the plan. Inclusion. So it's equity. Fully. Diversity
All in. DIE. Diversity Inclusion Equity.
See the Deagel Report on the two-thirds.
https://open.substack.com/pub/seemorerocks/p/is-the-deagel-reports-2025-depopulation?r=19ia12&utm_medium=ios&shareImageVariant=overlay
Wow. Zionism, belief that God had a chosen Nation for a chosen People, was founded as a political movement by a man (not just a prominent figure) that didn't believe in God. Since that is impossible, to what end and for what purpose was the movement created? What "secular purpose"? Why didn't anyone ask why he was a Zionist and Atheist?
AI response:
"Yes, Theodor Herzl was an atheist and did not adhere to religious beliefs, which was somewhat unusual for a prominent figure in the Zionist movement. His approach to Zionism was largely secular, focusing on nationalism rather than religious identity."
Wikipedia:
"Theodor Herzl was an Austro-Hungarian Jewish journalist and lawyer who was *the father of modern political Zionism."
My answer is simple. Just like Bibi, consider Christians useful idiots to give us stuff. These people are pure evil.