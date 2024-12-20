https://t.me/globaldissident/6874

https://www.ourcommons.ca/petitions/en/Petition/Details?Petition=e-5289

Sign and share.

DO NOT DEMAND RESIGNATION DEMAND ELECTION. THAT MEANS GOING TO YOUR MPS telling them you want them to cross the floor.

Do you have your tampon holiday package? Thanks. I gave it to the sparkle principal organizing the drag queen festivus party for the school. Kids got their safe meth smoking kit, and the nut binding breast binding kit from their “3rd party not affiliated with the school, says the principal" that you fund, giving candy bars and stickers people , as well as their you suck white people tshirt from the human trafficking NGOs public health climate fascists funding the take over of Canada through the UN Migration Compact. All thoughtful. I noticed migrants got hotels, good, jobs and my cousin lives in a tent that is being cleared out and offered a 2-fer abortion euthanasia for Christmas mandatory double organ donation. Aborted baby being of course ripped limb from limb alive to take the heart beating like a satanic service. All very lovely of your vision that we are participatingin. Right to die, right to kill, right to be tented. Right to be educated into humiliation like a dog with his tail stappled to his stomach. Right to be divided based on sterilized, soon to be sterilized, just a beard and lipstick three letter agency op, color of skin. Right to have kids focus on their genitals as forced curriculum in reading math history. And if you don't like them gagging on CCP rainbows , you aren't safe, and children's aid is ready. Ya. Got the memo.

Can I get an election though?

*****

RESIGNATION gives these globalist twits more time to systematically dismantle our country. AND PASS THE BILLS!

The globalists are running the resignation bots. They are fueling this. Everywhere you see resignation. Push back and say NO! ELECTION AND ARREST. And throw Jagmeet NDP under the bus each time. there will be no plausible deniability that Jag the pos is liked as a possible election result. This is about getting their agenda in, not his pension. That's another globalist run psyop.

Don't be their pawn.

Thank you Canadians you are just so freaking wonderful to be in these straights with. Yes all of you. You are amazing people. You are here in this cross section of time. You are not anyone's bitch, you aren't their toys, their playthings. You ARE not defined by any CCP DEVISED DEI SYSTEM. You are not in their climate religious ccp co2 cult. Love that gift of life when the going is tough.

YOU like all those here are given the gift of life. Fully own that beauty.

Fuck Trudeau and the UN WHO luciferian .0001 percent and CCP cabal.

I appreciate my readers of all stripes. I may push back against the antiwhite crap, but that's not my measure of your worth. It's what I do when I see a new marginalized. Dei is full racist marxist evil crap.

How you own your gift and share it with others is my measure.

Strut your stuff people. Unbent. Strong in the heart. Put your strength in first.

Let's get loud.

