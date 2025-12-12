Truthers, MPs,alternative media are running a deceptive limited hangout on bill c9. It is a religious cleansing capital punishment bill.
LawyerLisa’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I think it's good for everyone to use the same phrase.
I suggest: "Mr Prime Minister, regarding the c9, we know you're not serious."
[Pardon me, kind of boring.]
Remember when the phrase 'Let's go, Brandon" caught on? It was polite translation of Fuck you, Biden.]. maybe "Think hard, Carney.
Wow!