Trump pushes to Federalize the U.S. Power Grid and Turn it Over to Big Tech

So Big Tech gets the grid???

Trump’s rationale to take over the nation’s power grid to fuel AI and bypass State laws:

“We have to be unified,” Trump said, noting that China didn’t have to contend with state legislatures.

Because it's communist??

From the Wall Street Journal (via MSN):

Excerpts:

By overseeing how data centers hook up to the grid, federal regulators could make it easier and faster for data centers to construct their own power supply, administration officials have argued.

WHAT??? THE MEASURE us into one world grid and behavior is just handed over to big tech? Is pro oil and gas about the means to watch the people?

Hand power usage and build out to big tech- but we finance it through increase power bills and AI makes us useless eaters?

BUILD THE WATCHERS? OH LOOK BIG BROTHER.

They have said the rule could accelerate data center growth as AI giants such as Google, Amazon, Meta and OpenAI open up their trillion-dollar pocketbooks to build power plants and potentially help solve supply-chain bottlenecks that have slowed growth of new generation capacity.

No acceleration of vaccine removal.

This horror show comes amid increased tensions between the federal government and states over AI oversight.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, recently unveiled state legislation to curb AI’s impact on consumers and to prohibit “utilities from charging Florida residents more to support hyperscale data center development.”

We enter into an operating system.

Trump signed an executive order earlier this month that aims to override state laws on artificial intelligence.

Just like chapter TEHDAS from my book WORLD ON MUTE.

This communist play would empower the Justice Department to punish states with rules deemed restrictive for AI.

This move to bring the U.S. under one federal standard. Actually it would place the US in the same ai interoperability standard the entire planet has been pushing since 2012 - see WORLD ON MUTE.

✅ Right. One world government

Because China is a communist entity. WORDS.

What the agenda requires they say To sell what they will do.

The administration’s plan “is one of the biggest federal power grabs at the expense of the states I have seen in 21 years as a state and federal utility regulator” that will result in unnecessary litigation, said former FERC Chairman Mark Christie, a Republican.

Are you worried. Governance by algorithm is waiting on the US to meet the TEHDAS standards. Get my book on Amazon.

https://www.amazon.com/WORLD-MUTE-Committees-Destroying-Eliminating/dp/B0F9TQYKHC

https://www.msn.com/en-us/politics/government/states-see-a-federal-power-grab-in-clash-over-ai-data-centers/ar-AA1T6jaZ

One world religion fits one world algorithm.

