“President Donald Trump has issued a new executive order declaring that carbon dioxide (CO₂) is not a pollutant but an essential element of Earth’s natural ecosystem. The order highlights CO₂’s critical role in photosynthesis, the process by which plants convert sunlight into energy and produce the oxygen we breathe. Trump emphasized that labeling carbon dioxide as harmful ignores its foundational importance to life on Earth and to global agricultural productivity. This executive order represents a major shift from prior climate policies that treated CO₂ as a dangerous greenhouse gas. By affirming its natural and beneficial role, the administration aims to remove unnecessary regulatory burdens from American industries, particularly in energy, manufacturing, and farming. Trump stated that overregulation based on politicized science has held back economic growth and undermined the nation’s pursuit of energy independence.

As expected, indoctrinated political zealots—posing as environmental activists—have condemned the order. These groups, driven by ideological motives, advocate for expanded centralized government control under the guise of climate protection. They reject any challenge to their narrative, regardless of scientific merit, and seek to impose sweeping regulations that increase bureaucracy and limit individual freedoms. The Trump administration maintains that this executive action is a step toward restoring balance, freedom, and scientific integrity in environmental policy.”

I couldn't be happier about this Salvo. The war on the carbon cycle is preposterous. It is the basis of life on earth. How demonic do you have to be to make war on 6CO₂ + 6H₂O → C₆H₁₂O₆ + 6O₂,

Photosynthesis.

In any event the greenhouse gas that is most influential by 97 percent is water. So in the climate change narrative c02 is a red hearing.

if freaks eliminate enough C02 in the atmosphere we end up with insufficient Photosynthesis.

Here's green energy in the works spewing heavy metals in the atmosphere.

Karl Marx CBDC CARNEY was the UN envoy , special envoy for climate and financial control of the world population. I'm paraphrasing his title.

Watch my video please. And send candidates this one question!!!!

“will you and your party align with president Trump on declaring CO2 an essential gas for plants and life on this planet? Or do you align with absurd malthusian mandatory degrowth and the use of “klimate change" to insert totalitarian control?”

https://www.drtrozzi.news/p/the-global-control-matrix-15-minute

