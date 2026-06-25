Ok

So now they will be pushed through.

In my book WORLD ON MUTE I observed all speech that opposed the globalist assembly of ONE TYRANNY WORLD GOVERNMENT was described as hate speech.

I predicted that new hate speech would be outlawed and we would by these fruits recognize what was central to one world government.

Now up you opposing the bricks and motor of the surveillance state. Hate golem applied.

https://www.wired.com/story/us-law-enforcement-warns-of-anti-tech-extremism/

Before bondi. Before Bill c-9. I said the silence was the black holes that lit the control grid. The speech you cannot have is speech against the one world government. get my book WORLD ON MUTE.

No wonder zionist freedom outlets were radio silent on my book. It was a demarcation point that fingered the state of Israel. Jana Benun says the world government will be called Israel. It fits. You can't malign it.

Just ask a zionist. Is there one thing Israel could do in theory you would oppose and name it. If nothing can be named it's an absurdity. If genocide is ok it's an absurdity. Does Israel have to behave within any guard rails at all? Would killing Israeli citizens be the only wrong. Are the only lives alive valued those that are Jewish. It gets uncomfortable to understand.

It's not torture rape keeping people in a sub zone without voting rights or representationin based on ethnic and religious grounds. Its not kill children or double tap hospitals.

Imagine South Africa apartheid bombed the apartheid residents and destroyed the homes of 2.3 millions because they were Arab Christians Muslims. It would greatly escalate what was already a hateful regime. But Israel can because. Bill c-9 and legalized propaganda.

1.2 million Lebanese in the Christian areas have had to flee. Christian zionism is a pollution on an oxymoronic scale that i find incalculable stupid.

Plus the verse is bless those who bless Abraham. Not the geopolitical state set up on ethnic eugenics.

But the one WORLD SURVEILLANCE GOVERNMENT does have a ONE WORLD religion. You always knew it.

No mosques no churches.

Please don't tell me noahide laws are an antisemitic conspiracy theory. Please take up with the ethno supremacist rabbis rolling it out. Tell him he's antisemitic.

Truth just is right in front of your faces.

And the math is lit by what they choose to silence. By imposing hate speech norms on the noahide laws it has been identified by the pro zionist freedom fighters as the Globalist plan.

Now data centre speech? Guess the whole scam needs to track that speech in real Peter theil time.

Silence points to the truth.

Get my book WORLD ON MUTE On amazon.

We will all be surveilled into Gaza like existence with these data centres.

Smart city roll out enables rule by…

Well who cannot you oppose.

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