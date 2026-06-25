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Proberta's avatar
Proberta
5h

"Trump classifies Data Centers as Military installations"

We are so f'kd.

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Yowza's avatar
Yowza
7h

I'm in IT/Web/Digital. Had this article come in at the same time as yours. https://cybernews.com/privacy/data-centers-surveillance-facilities/

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