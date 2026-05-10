“President Donald Trump has proclaimed a “National Shabbat,” dubbed “Shabbat 250,” to be observed from sundown on May 15 to nightfall on May 16, 2026. Part of Jewish American Heritage Month, this initiative honors America’s 250th birthday, marking the first time a US president has called for such a national observance. [1, 2, 3, 4]

Key Details of the Proclamation:

Purpose: The initiative encourages Jewish Americans to observe Shabbat while inviting Americans of all backgrounds to use the time for rest, reflection, and gratitude to celebrate the nation’s 250th anniversary. [1, 2]

Significance: It highlights the role of Jewish Americans in American history and supports traditional values of faith and family. [1, 2]

“Shabbat 250”: The designation refers to the 250th anniversary of American independence. [1, 2]

Support: The announcement has received praise from Jewish community leaders, including the Coalition for Jewish Values, as a significant gesture of support. [1]

This historic proclamation encourages a collective pause for reflection on the nation’s 250-year journey. [1, 2]

‘Shabbat 250:’ President Proclaims National Shabbat Honoring America’s 250th Birthday

May 4, 2026 — ‘Shabbat 250:’ President Proclaims National Shabbat Honoring America’s 250th Birthday - White House invites Americans to celebrate day of rest on May 15-16 - Ch...

Chabad.org

https://www.chabad.org/news/article_cdo/aid/7351855/jewish/Shabbat-250-President-Proclaims-National-Shabbat-Honoring-Americas-250th-Birthday.htm

‘Shabbat 250:’ President Proclaims National Shabbat Honoring America’s 250th Birthday

White House invites Americans to celebrate day of rest on May 15-16

Chabad.org StaffMay 4, 2026 8:14 PM

U.S. President Donald Trump visited the Ohel of the Rebbe on Oct. 7, 2024, during which he “drew spiritual guidance and replenishment from his voice and message.”

Shabbos Kestenbaum

For the first time in American history, a sitting president has called on the nation to observe a Shabbat.

As part of the White House’s Jewish American Heritage Month proclamation, President Donald Trump designated the period from sundown Friday, May 15, through nightfall Saturday, May 16, as a national Shabbat, dubbed “Shabbat 250.”

“In special honor of 250 glorious years of American independence and on the weekend of Rededicate 250 — a national jubilee of prayer, praise, and thanksgiving — Jewish Americans are encouraged to observe a national Sabbath,” the President wrote. “From sundown on May 15 to nightfall on May 16, friends, families, and communities of all backgrounds may come together in gratitude for our great Nation. This day will recognize the sacred Jewish tradition of setting aside time for rest, reflection, and gratitude to the Almighty.”

Invoking President George Washington’s seminal letter to the Hebrew Congregation in Newport, Rhode Island, and Revolutionary era financier Haym Salomon, President Trump paid tribute to the role Jewish Americans have played in the United States since its earliest days.

“This month, we celebrate the contributions that Jewish Americans have made to our way of life, we honor their role in shaping the story of our Nation, and we remember that religious devotion, learning, and service to others are enduring pillars of a thriving culture. Through every trial and triumph, the contributions of Jewish Americans have shaped our past, have strengthened our communities, and will continue to inspire American greatness for generations to come.”

A histroical marker in Philadelphia honors Haym Salomon’s contibutions during the Revolutionary War.

WikiCommons

The Sanctity of Shabbat

Shabbat is the cornerstone of the Jewish faith. The fourth of the Ten Commandments is: “Remember [Zachor] the Shabbat day to keep it holy ... for G‑d created the world in six days and rested on the seventh” (Exodus 20:8). It is the one day in a week designated as a rest from the material concern and stresses of the week to instead concentrate on the spiritual purpose of life — to serve G‑d through the Torah and Mitzvot. In Deuteronomy 5:12, the Torah states: “Observe [shamor] the Shabbat day to keep it holy.”

Providentially, the national Shabbat will take place on the weekend when Jews around the world will read the Torah portion of Bamidbar, which precedes the holiday of Shavuot. Forty years ago, on Shabbat Bamidbar 5746 (June 7, 1986), the Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory, suggested this particular Shabbat to be a global Shabbat achdut, or Shabbat of Unity. Shavuot marks G‑d’s giving of the Torah to the Jewish people at Sinai. Then, the master commentator Rashi wrote, the Jewish people accepted the Torah “as one man with one heart.” What better way to prepare for the giving of the Torah on Shavuot, the Rebbe pointed out, then Jews of all backgrounds once again uniting in a spirit of love in the days preceding the holiday?

“Loving your neighbor as yourself is not sufficient, if the friend remains a separate entity to whom you show your love,” the Rebbe explained at the time. “There must be a unity which unites all Jews to be part of one great body; when each limb views the other as part of itself.”

Rabbi Chaim Lazaroff, director of Chabad-Lubavitch of Houston and YJP Houston, welcomed the “Shabbat 250” initiative.

“Keeping Shabbat is always a beautiful and important thing,” he said. “It is taught that if the Jewish people only kept two Shabbats, Moshiach would be here — and the time for that has already come. Shabbat 250, in honor of America’s 250th birthday, is a beautiful idea. It’s the perfect opportunity to unplug and connect with G‑d, your family, and your community in a real and meaningful way.”

Will we run through other religions’ observances? Nationally.

TRUMP AND THE NOAHIDE LAWS

This video, presented by Return Of The Remnant, serves as a critical examination of the modern-day Sanhedrin and their promotion of the Universal Noahide Laws (0:00 - 0:35). The presenter argues that these laws, which are being presented as universal requirements for all of humanity, are not biblically mandated but are instead an extra-biblical construction that could lead to significant spiritual deception and persecution of those who do not adhere to them.

Key Points Discussed:

The Origins of the Sanhedrin: The video details the history of the Sanhedrin, a council of 71 judges, from its time during the Second Temple period to its 2004 re-establishment in Tiberias (2:37 - 5:42).



Noahide Laws vs. Scripture: The presenter contends that the seven Noahide Laws—often presented as binding for all Gentiles—are derived from the Talmud (specifically Sanhedrin 56a) rather than the Tanakh (5:42 - 19:44). He emphasizes that the biblical covenants were made with all twelve tribes of Israel and the “mixed multitude” that joined them, and that there is no separate “Gentile camp” or “Noahide covenant” in the Bible (33:40 - 35:30).



The Danger of Legislation: The video highlights how these laws have been introduced to US political figures, leading to congressional proclamations such as Public Law 102-14, which references the seven laws as the bedrock of society (41:27 - 44:10).



Global Influence: The presenter discusses the influence of the Chabad-Lubavitch movement and the late Menachem Schneerson in promoting these laws globally, including through United Nations initiatives (48:02 - 1:02:12).



A Call for Vigilance: The central message is an urgent plea for viewers to study the Torah for themselves, remain faithful to the testimony of Yeshua, and resist being deceived by what the presenter labels as a “doctrine of demons” (1:02:13 - 1:18:08).

Short.

https://youtube.com/shorts/v2VF6ap8bYU?si=iBOk7BSEcvutjBWP

Consider the advantages of becoming a noahide outlined in Bava Kamma 113b.

Where thou shalt not steal inverts in certain conditions.

Own.

Body is owned.

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Dear Trump

The values of the Talmud are not the same as those found in the old testament.

This texts are problematic for all equal under the law.

People are not responsible for what religion they are born into.

However maintaining ethno supremacy religious rules or setting up a nation or world government on the basis of the soul or dna is too ruling by eugenics to me. Most Jewish people do not see gentiles as lesser. However the Epstein files disclosed a rarefied sect that appears quite powerful and has (mis)used teachings to arrive at horrible actions against humanity which jews and Gentiles each suffer for.

This is a quote explaining the Talmud on the goy having the souls of animals from a Jewish perspective. This shows a rejection of hardline interpretation.

“Lies About Talmud DEBUNKED | Explanation of Concrete Examples

I wrote these explanations spesifically for non-Jews to read, as a countermeasure against the slanderous anti-Semitic campaign on social media. Although these kinds of anti-Semitic campaigns are ridiclous, they can be effective on some people and lead them to misunderstand Judaism. That’s why I need to explain these things to people who don’t have enough knowledge about Judaism. First, let’s examine the sources of Judaism on a diagram and understand the place of the Talmud among these sources to provide deeper understanding.

Talmud is a collection of commentaries containing the opinions and debates of rabbis. Talmud should not be perceived as a religious text containing divine and absolute commandments. A passage in the Talmud is often presented as a hypothetical case, a counterpoint, or a counterargument. It’s a collection of thought experiments and interpretations. Let’s now explain the quotes featured in the antisemitic brochures circulationg on social media by focusing the concrete examples. You’ll see that the quotes anti-Semitics cite are mistranslated, taken out of context or entirely fabricated. Here are the explanations:

In short, the Talmud is a collection of commentaries containing the opinions and debates of rabbis. Let’s now explain the quotes featured in the antisemitic brochures circulationg on social media by explaining concrete examples. You’ll see that the quotes anti-Semitics cite are mistranslated, taken out of context or entirely fabricated. Here are the explanations:

Soferim 15

Even the best of gentiles (non-Jews/Goyim) must be killed.

Explanation: What is meant is that in times of war, you should not consider whether those who fight against you are good or bad in their non-combatant lives. That’s what Rabbi Shimon ben Yochai says in the chapter. No Jewish scholar has ever interpreted this statement as meaning killing non-Jews in any situation.

Yebamoth 98a

All the children of non jews are animals.

Explanation: The chapter includes a discussion of levirate marriages with the widow of a deceased brother. It does not state that all children of non-Jews (goyim) are animals.

Baba Metzia 114b

Jews are called humans, but non-Jews (goyim/gentiles) are not called humans. They are beasts

Explanation: Shimon Ben Yochai, said that human graves of non-Jews do not cause tame (טָמֵא) which means ritual impurity. Shimon Ben Yochai excludes gentiles from the concept of human in this context to indicate that graves of non-Jews are not impure by referring Ezekiel 34:31 which states “And you, my sheep, the sheep of my pasture, are men ... “ are used to refer all of humans. Since ritual matters (graves) are discussed, in section, the word “Adam” (human being) is also used in its Jewish sense. Ruling about the graves of non-Jews is also seen in Yevamot 61a, along with an objection that non-Jews are also considered human beings. In the Talmud, concepts are used according to the context and subject of the section. This conceptualization is also seen in other sections. For example, on anointing oil (which is also a ritual matter) Keritot 6b excludes the idolaters (goyim), from the concept of human beings, based on Ezekiel 34:31, and states that the bodies of non-Jews are exempt from the prohibition in Exodus 30:32 regarding the application of anointing oil to human flesh. Moreover, in Keritot 6b, as in Yevamot 61a, there is an argumentation with an opposing-view on this issue.

Other words for humans Bnei Adam (sons of Adam) in the Gittin section of the Talmud; and HaAdam (human being) in the Avodah Zara section,”

https://www.reddit.com/r/Judaism/comments/1pu46ma/lies_about_talmud_debunked_explanation_of/

His work may comfort some. The problem, is not so much how the goy see these texts, but how opportunistic Jewish people may see it. Exposing it allows discussion like this gentleman's.

Here is a Chabad rabbi discussing these verses.

https://www.chabad.org/dailystudy/talmud_cdo/aid/4468505/jewish/Talmud-Keritot-2.htm

I see us as one human family that should strive to overcome any form or fashioned supremecy, no matter how attractive the ideology is.

Created otherness is the first step towards war, violence, oppression and exploitation.

Imposing peace on created otherness only works if the concept of peace is also inverted.

How will we come together?

By breaking bread together. It is the metaphor of a shared togetherness. We have the same physical needs that eating together displays.

Perhaps assimilation is not desired, and otherness is preserved because we would see each other as too similar?

Will you be observingthe national Shabbat?

Do you think Trump will enforce the noahide laws?

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