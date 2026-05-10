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pyrrhus's avatar
pyrrhus
18h

I had many jewish friends growing up...they paid no attention to most jewish holidays and celebrated Christmas as well as Hanukkah...

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1 reply by Lawyerlisa
grahamlyons's avatar
grahamlyons
20h

That's OK, for as a dedicated "Shabbos goy" he will be able to perform all the required duties on that day, even though his masters will be expected to rest.

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