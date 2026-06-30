https://odysee.com/$/download/911-Truth-Larry-Silverstein-TRumps-friend/19f37a7211b697ae6b9a97157d40a5d6f11abee7

Trump and 911.

There's a lot of antiTrumpism now. Perfect time to send antiTrump normies a video on him and 911.

Because it's a great gateway to seeing the covid operation. The climate operation. The left right operation.

Consider what this video shows.

A pearl harbor to get a war.

Big operations. Result in big surveillance and big loss of rights, big wars, big loss of lives they want dying, and huge profit.

Is it hate speech to say 6 billion people don't have the right to live? They need to die Because of their religion.

Watch here.

https://youtube.com/shorts/TBQkULpOqSY

His math

India 500 million

China. 2 billion

2 billion Christians.

Tibet Nepal etc.

How about tech data surveillance control of citizens and control speech worship and control of belief worship.

The dissent to theocracy achieved through war or famine will have to join.

This is very poignant hate speech maybe under bill c-9. Above rabbi advocating death penalty for 6 billion.? Ok speech.

Dr. Meyer? Hate speech under bill c-9? He hit the nail on the head. Stay human. With the biodigital convergence, people become only ai algorithm analyzed Data.

The opposite of Diablo is together.

My book is on amazon.

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