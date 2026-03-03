The brain tech.

Will it be for increasing our ability to reason.

Or will it be for control.

Will it be for discovering truth.

Or will it be for slavery.

It is beyond a reasonable doubt. It is to become “gods".

Who do they provoke.

1 Corinthians 10

20 No, I imply that what pagans sacrifice they offer to demons and not to God. I do not want you to be participants with demons. 21 You cannot drink the cup of the Lord and the cup of demons. You cannot partake of the table of the Lord and the table of demons. 22 Shall we provoke the Lord to jealousy? Are we stronger than he?

I ask you. Are there demons, but no God?

Fools. They provoke Him, with the hubris of believing the ultimate liar.

That in service to the deceiver that they think themselves not deceived. It is live by the sword die by the sword.

The pen they create is as much for themselves as us. Utter fools.

2 Corinthians 11:14

And no wonder, for even Satan disguises himself as an angel of light.

( LL that was true long before the masons claimed him)

1 Peter 5:8

Be sober-minded; be watchful. Your adversary the devil prowls around like a roaring lion, seeking someone to devour.

Revelation 12:9

And the great dragon was thrown down, that ancient serpent, who is called the devil and Satan, the deceiver of the whole world—he was thrown down to the earth, and his angels were thrown down with him.

