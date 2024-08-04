“Before becoming prime minister, Justin Trudeau suggested breaking up the country if Canada proved insufficiently progressive. As prime minister, he declared that Canada was a post-national state with “no mainstream” and “no core identity.” Furthermore, being Canadian “by default” is nothing special, since (according to Trudeau) recent immigrants have a stronger claim of ownership on the country. Artwork representing Canadian culture and history has been stripped out of the new passports. Statues of monarchs, prime ministers, and other national figures are regularly pulled down without resistance. Streets and institutions have been renamed in conformity with leftist ideology.

Normal Canadian culture is racist, homophobic, and colonialist, we are constantly told. A government-funded anti-hate “toolkit” for schools deemed the old Canadian flag (under which we fought the Nazis) a “hate-promoting symbol.” Trudeau even suggested that the entire country was complicit in an ongoing genocide, though he notably neglected to turn himself in at the Hague.

Then, in 2021, came a shocking allegation of the discovery of “mass graves” at a residential school where many indigenous children were sent to be educated in the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries. Alas, two years of archaeological digs and radar scans refuted the allegation. No one doubts that other appalling forms of neglect and abuse took place at such schools, and policies of reconciliation and economic opportunity must be implemented. But there was no mass murder. Nevertheless, Trudeau commissioned a report that suggested criminalizing “denialism.”

The resulting liberal hysteria triggered a wave of church burnings. Curiously, Trudeau called the burnings both “unacceptable and wrong” and “understandable.” Other policies have troubled Canadian Christians as well. The cross and the fleur-de-lys have been removed from the crown that sits above Canada’s coat of arms. Many applications for government funding now include checklists confirming one’s support for progressive nostrums, including abortion. This is most obviously the case in the Canada Summer Jobs Programme, which funds institutions offering summer jobs to teenagers.

If there is indeed a plan to vilify Canadians belonging to certain religious communities, it seems to be working. A 2022 survey conducted by Angus Reid suggested that Canadians increasingly view Catholic and Evangelical Christianity, as well as Islam, as “damaging.” When Muslim and Christian parents opposed gender ideology in schools, Trudeau called them hateful and misled by the “far right.”

But religious parents got off easy compared with some. The government visited its full wrath on the “Freedom Convoy”—a protest of truckers and others fed up with Covid lockdowns and vaccine mandates. That protest admittedly included a grab-bag of oddballs—some with eccentric views of the Canadian constitution—and a small number of extremists, but most were ordinary people.

Trudeau, however, invoked the draconian Emergencies Act, froze their banking accounts, and denounced even well-meaning critics who just wanted to get on with their lives as a “fringe minority” with “unacceptable views.”

What else could all this amount to but a campaign to destroy the old Canada and build a new one in conformity with progressivist dogma? God help us if it lasts much longer. Canada has survived the American Revolution, the War of 1812, two World Wars, the Cold War, and domestic terrorism, but Justin Trudeau may well be the end of us.”

It’s your day to claim your freedom undaunted. About speech and guns.

Canada is codified three or more ways to put you in jail for speech. Including life in prison.

Guess what is more dangerous. A bullet or your words.

Transmission of ideas. It will be their downfall.

We need the smart city infrastructure

Down. Speech laws down. Intrusion of the globalist agenda. Down

C40 food and social control. Down.

War on GDP. Down.

Join me.

I'm not alone. Not by a long shot. Head high, glint in eyes, no shame in freedom and taking it back. Step on do not comply. Its ours. It always was. Now prove it.

TAKE DOWN THE BEAST

