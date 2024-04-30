https://x.com/DocSchool/status/1778051197531828559

We are bringing in a lot of people to Canada and as I look around my community they are largely young men who’s employment possibilities and integration appear abysmal. What are the language barriers. What is their education. What are they best suited for. Clearly the most motivated, with the best work habits will succeed that is the way.

According to Reuters FACT CHECK ‘A California bill allows non-citizens with valid work authorization to become police officers.’ That is the only part of online scuttle bug Reuters checks to be true. It is enough.

I had a vision this morning that non citizens will be offered military service. We are peppered constantly with ‘under-recruitment’.

So I looked it up. Blair wants to push through Permanent Residents to the Military. That means non-citizens. At the same time we are announcing the military will be used against citizens. LET’S DO THE MATH

PER THE CBC

“Defence Minister Bill Blair said he's not satisfied with those numbers.

"I frankly think it's not good enough and it's potentially an opportunity lost," Blair told CBC News.

"I believe that there are very many of those permanent residents in Canada who would make outstanding members of the Canadian Armed Forces, and quite frankly, we need more people in the Canadian Armed Forces."Brodie said permanent residents are told when they apply that it can take 18 to 24 months for Canada's security agencies to handle their files because they can require an "additional level of security screening" due to "foreign implications."

"At the end of the day, we have to be a combat-capable force ready to fight tonight, and so standards matter," Brodie said. "And when you're dealing with sensitive military equipment in a national security environment, those factors are really important."

About 15,000 permanent residents applying to the regular forces have walked away from the application process amid the wait, Brodie confirmed. “

OK vetting security agencies is the hold up due to ‘foreign implications’, because maybe just maybe we are not sure who is coming in because of our processes. Now the implication is that we need to speed past those security checks. But that is just one of the implications.

The second more profound implication is that Blair Trudeau announced the MILITARY WILL BE USED AGAINST CIVILIANS for civil authority and therefore against all Citizens.

And they are greasing the wheels for non-citizens to be part of that army to be used against citizens.

So many reports of the force that took down the Ottawa Freedom Protests were that the force used, didn’t speak English.

DO YOU THINK we should maybe be very concerned about a domestic use of the military against citizens for ‘civil authority’. I go outside civil authority is just fine. So this ‘anticipated’ need is unprecedented. Yes people are protesting and that has been inconvenient. Is Soros funding some of the grass roots protests adding a dangerous dimension- likely. Reports abound. But that doesn’t mean I want to see the army on my streets. Do you? That is the play of protests that get out of hand: instituting undemocratic anti-protest zones until they are all linked.

I have to run. My thoughts are that you cannot have the MILITARY MADE UP OF NON-CITIZENS CRACKING DOWN ON CITIZENS without that being a dangerous change.

WHERE WILL IT BE USED.

well they need it before the Government changes to Conservative, ergo these changes are coming through now.

I think it will be used when Food is the pressure point for introducing CBDC. When your money is not good anymore they have gamed what happens in countries that have changed to CBDC. Mass rioting.

Well if you want a force that will be used against their own citizens? Better bring them in from elsewhere.

My belief in team humanity involves those people being human too. They have been shown kindness daily from Canadians, I know that. I hope that is the kernel that grows in their hearts. If you do not know how to help, it may be to offer kindness to newcomers.

But still. I saw this as an important part of the Makis warning. And I believe we should think of these dimensions realistically. they are not good. Prison for speech all the bills coming down, are authoritarian. Ask your MPs to cross the floor. the government needs toppling now. Non-confidence now.

