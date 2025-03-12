Share

We already are the 51 state stepping up for globalists!!!

this is an inflationary tax Trudeau walked into.

Channeling his demons as he leaves Parliament stealing a chair.

As if the 89 billion Trudeau spent in 3 short months after shutting down democracy isn't bad like tariffs. Its like self spanking.

What's the difference between California and Canada?

Our nudists are colder, our pedophiles get caught writing curriculum for kids, we kill more of our citizens per capita through drugs and have euthanasia to finish the ones who get away and we burn churches, in service to the ccp faster. But California's satan worshippers or Hollywood elite,

have colder rear ends.

Oh yes and Klaus schwab wife was reincarnated as our former Deputy PM

You'd think they were related.?

I mean Don't you? He must have a type. Yes that's it. Because he gave her an ultra important position. SO IMAGINE THE COINCIDENCE THAT THE WOMAN WHO LOOKS LIKE HILDE SCHWAB…i mean looks like.

Ends up running the WEF worldwide ???

Imagine. What do you think.

Democrats are the liberals. And they're both globalists. So Trump should help our conservatives.

One last thing.

This guy who the liberals annointed?

He's the WEF witch's God father to her son.

USA, just think of them as the democrats to the north, but out about how globalist they are.

For those who don't know-

Trudeau closes Parliament, says he will resign after a robust process to pick a new leader. 3 people run

These two cozies. And a 3rd stand down globalist.

While headlines say we elected him, There was no election!!! Just hat switching at the liberal convention. They also destroyed a ton of ballots…or as it was discovered disqualified voters.

And Obama was decisive on getting Trudeau in the first go round.

Oh we are linked right now. The outside game is tarriffs. The inside game is death destruction and globalist corruption.

