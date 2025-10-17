Please take this idea I devised and make a template and print it up. Cut it into pieces that fit in your hand. Drop it into the candy bags to the little ones.

I have here NOTSAFEANDNOTEFFECTIVE.COM (James Roguski is adding the AIN tribunal decision at the top.)

You could do your favorite Climate Realist site like CLINTEL.ORG IN FACT DO BOTH. *** Clintel is critical for awareness on the climate scam which is the church of Greta. or Mx. Greto.

He she will be the new one world religion messiah if you can read the tea leaves. The “gospels” have been filmed as a full life documentary.

she is not pro or anti Israel she is being featured as a Messianic figure for the globalist elite one world religion. Without a doubt.

Back to the program

YOU COULD DO THEYLIED.CA USECASH.CA

DO ALL THREE. YOU GET THE PICTURE. THINK OUT OF THE (CANDY) BOX. THOSE ARE THE MINDS OF THE NEXT GENERATION and their possibly gullible parents.

I assume parents will be going through candy bags to ensure what the kids got was “safe”

They should, if you pull this off en masse in your communities get another massive load of WHAT IS NOT “safe” information.

we are pack animals. efforts like this show the media is broken and not to trust it. efforts like this point to a silent majority. efforts like this make the non-thinkers want to scramble to the silent majority.

THEY COULD GET CLIMATE REALISM STUDIES.

Get ready. 200-300 families come to your door? That is an investment. those are your locals. Those are who are in your communities and may lean in. they aren’t across the globe.

Personally I have readers from around the world. You too have time to mobilize. Those in the UK should be doing NO TO DIGITAL SLAVERY. Print up drop in the candy bags. That is a website that I recommend.

togetherdeclaration.org

Look. I think like we are in occupied France ww2 style world wide. Because we are.

If theylied.ca can front and center anything on the smart city 15 minute city and c40 city that would be great we have the following municipal elections in Canada.

Toronto, Ontario: Next municipal election scheduled for Monday, October 26, 2026, on the fourth Monday of October.

Vancouver, British Columbia: Next municipal election scheduled for Saturday, October 17, 2026, on the third Saturday of October.

Calgary, Alberta: Next municipal election scheduled for Monday, October 20, 2025, on the third Monday of October.

Montreal, Quebec: Next municipal election scheduled for Sunday, November 2, 2025, on the first Sunday of November.

Edmonton, Alberta: Next municipal election scheduled for Monday, October 20, 2025, on the third Monday of October.

Winnipeg, Manitoba: Next municipal election scheduled for Wednesday, October 28, 2026, on the fourth Wednesday of October.

Ottawa, Ontario: Next municipal election scheduled for Monday, October 26, 2026, on the fourth Monday of October.

Halifax, Nova Scotia: Next municipal election scheduled for Saturday, October 19, 2024, on the third Saturday of October.

here is the idea print up on paper and cut out to drop in bags. You with better skills will make this better.

NOTSAFEANDNOTEFFECTIVE.COM NOTSAFEANDNOTEFFECTIVE.COM2 NOTSAFEANDNOTEFFECTIVE.COM3 NOTSAFEANDNOTEFFECTIVE.COM NOTSAFEANDNOTEFFECTIVE.COM NOTSAFEANDNOTEFFECTIVE.COM NOTSAFEANDNOTEFFECTIVE.COM NOTSAFEANDNOTEFFECTIVE.COM NOTSAFEANDNOTEFFECTIVE.COM NOTSAFEANDNOTEFFECTIVE.COM NOTSAFEANDNOTEFFECTIVE.COM NOTSAFEANDNOTEFFECTIVE.COM NOTSAFEANDNOTEFFECTIVE.COM NOTSAFEANDNOTEFFECTIVE.COM NOTSAFEANDNOTEFFECTIVE.COM NOTSAFEANDNOTEFFECTIVE.COM NOTSAFEANDNOTEFFECTIVE.COM NOTSAFEANDNOTEFFECTIVE.COM NOTSAFEANDNOTEFFECTIVE.COM NOTSAFEANDNOTEFFECTIVE.COM NOTSAFEANDNOTEFFECTIVE.COM NOTSAFEANDNOTEFFECTIVE.COM NOTSAFEANDNOTEFFECTIVE.COM NOTSAFEANDNOTEFFECTIVE.COM NOTSAFEANDNOTEFFECTIVE.COM NOTSAFEANDNOTEFFECTIVE.COM NOTSAFEANDNOTEFFECTIVE.COM NOTSAFEANDNOTEFFECTIVE.COM NOTSAFEANDNOTEFFECTIVE.COM NOTSAFEANDNOTEFFECTIVE.COM NOTSAFEANDNOTEFFECTIVE.COM NOTSAFEANDNOTEFFECTIVE.COM NOTSAFEANDNOTEFFECTIVE.COM NOTSAFEANDNOTEFFECTIVE.COM NOTSAFEANDNOTEFFECTIVE.COM NOTSAFEANDNOTEFFECTIVE.COM NOTSAFEANDNOTEFFECTIVE.COM NOTSAFEANDNOTEFFECTIVE.COM NOTSAFEANDNOTEFFECTIVE.COM NOTSAFEANDNOTEFFECTIVE.COM NOTSAFEANDNOTEFFECTIVE.COM NOTSAFEANDNOTEFFECTIVE.COM NOTSAFEANDNOTEFFECTIVE.COM NOTSAFEANDNOTEFFECTIVE.COM NOTSAFEANDNOTEFFECTIVE.COM NOTSAFEANDNOTEFFECTIVE.COM NOTSAFEANDNOTEFFECTIVE.COM NOTSAFEANDNOTEFFECTIVE.COM NOTSAFEANDNOTEFFECTIVE.COM NOTSAFEANDNOTEFFECTIVE.COM NOTSAFEANDNOTEFFECTIVE.COM NOTSAFEANDNOTEFFECTIVE.COM NOTSAFEANDNOTEFFECTIVE.COM NOTSAFEANDNOTEFFECTIVE.COM NOTSAFEANDNOTEFFECTIVE.COM NOTSAFEANDNOTEFFECTIVE.COM NOTSAFEANDNOTEFFECTIVE.COM NOTSAFEANDNOTEFFECTIVE.COM NOTSAFEANDNOTEFFECTIVE.COM NOTSAFEANDNOTEFFECTIVE.COM

You can do the template and print and cut. Slip it in candy bags. We are not lazy we are motivated.

If anyone has a 4 per one page cut out they can make on smart city c40 etc I will publish it. We need people handing them out in their cities in advance of these urgent elections. or just all the time people. all the time.

clintel.org

would be great to use as the green monster is found as ruinous policies in our towns and cities.

GOD LOVE YOU ALL. WE ARE FIGHTING A BLOB I believe is demonic. It advances in ready leaps to consume us. It is a digital aid block chain feudalism that has already decided to divide us from notions of our humanity.

A sword from your mouths.

Courage from your heart.

No sense giving up. HOPE TO THE LAST BREATH.

You don’t know what winning looks like, but you might be the very energy and person needed to swing the tide.

I am in touch with a Canadian Muslim activist. Here is a perspective you do not get. The immigrants in Canada are frightened. Of our government. They too feel the evil in the air. This may be different in other countries. They have advantages our existing (all races religions) Canadians do not have and still feel frightened here.

I am in touch with a Jewish activist. He is appalled by the march of the smart city 15 minute city and lifetime carbon budget and sees it as the ghettos of some era we cannot discuss. He wanted to run in the election in Toronto just to try to stop it.

I am in touch with Indigenous activists, and they are motivated to get the shots off ACTUAL SHELVES.

I am in touch with Christian activists, and they are motivated to get boots on the ground to do deliveries in communities that are not their own. Think of it as local Missionary work.

WHAT WE NEED IS A GOOD UNION MAN. woman. why. once truth flies through the bottom of that community they are hooped. NOBODY organizes like the unions. While we are groomed constantly to fight the left we are missing what winning looks like. Nurses and teaches could randomly deposit the AIN declaration declaring the shots bioweapons in staff lounges.

And I pray before you today for the conversion of a spy or too that follows me, for they have access to what we do not.

I pray before you today for the conversion of those shilling fentanyl to convert, for they have access to what we do not.

Before you write anyone off because of their differences, remember that this is the MOST important tool that the globalists have. Our willingness to fight each other instead of them.

I virtually ignore most left right propaganda right now. And especially all things Kirk and the anti-Kirk dialectic. The wars are needed for the program to succeed. They need WW3 so that is why the anti-and pro-Israel dialectic is very prominent. Notice the spending on military. that is for killing.

the people.

NOTHING SAYS LIVE YOUR AUTHENTIC LIFE like a stalking super class thinking their lives get better with you and your community poor, addicted, disenfranchised, dead or slaves to them. If you think that is a theory you are very slow to wake up or still in the franchised class being funded to take down society.

SCREW YOU elites w, AND THE WHITE HORSE YOU WANT TO RIDE IN ON.

Here is the link to the AIN decision declaring the covid shots bioweapons. DELIVER TO SCHOOLS and pharmacies. Read live into all community trustee etc meetings. Bring to worship and faith communities.

https://allianceofindigenousnations.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/10/AIN-Declaration-of-Bioweapons-8October2025-1.pdf?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email

Lisa Miron is an activist writer with a BSC LLB LLM and 24 years of lawyering under her belt. She is the author of WORLD ON MUTE. Get it on amazon here

Share

Leave a comment