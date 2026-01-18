Important Podcast on the Future of Food Availability and how we are TRANSING our animals to create terminator seeds. Discussions on the Extreme Weather Events that were plotted a decade early. Plotting the IPCC results!

Ostriches; Supreme Court Decision; Bird Flu; Kill all current flocks and herds; Eliminate (reduce) farm ownership worldwide; Replace with transgendered animals that are sterile and unable to produce flocks: Monsanto the animal husbandry so all animals are terminator seeds; think human husbandry as the same and (make sure you are up to date on all boosters especially pregnant women???!!!!) Cosmos the gods as the transing agenda of food. The Zohar and Adam kadmon. World Famine in coming for 2028. Massive world war PLOTTED. SO UNCONCIONABLE THAT THE UN GETS all the Military and unmilitary resources.

Bird flu is tied to the end of all animal husbandary. The Extreme weather events that are crocks of shit. They happened alright but they were plotted by the creeps that played these games. Price of oil. price of food. and how the press Bloomberg, Thompson Reuters discussed it then… Volatality the new normal. Even world Migration is plotted.

https://odysee.com/@thatchannel:4/Foodchain-Reaction-Game--lawyer-Lisa-Miron-on-the-future-of-Food-availability-for-you-and-your-family.:6?r=7SkGLECaTFQksTLeNsSXiMkxcM87fuN8

