First, she went to the wrong shelter.

Shouldn't she be in the ANIMAL SHELTER.

You can no longer declaw antisocial cats. It’s unkind.

Share

Women's shelter …where abused women flee abusive relationships now go to allegedly get raped By trans felines.

Those who run it can't imagine rapists, pedophiles, flashers, peeping Tammy's gaming identity. It's too complex for woke brains on the imprint only program.

or chromosomal women aren't of value in a world where elites have artificial placental technology.

It's game on in Trudeau’s Canada.

Hiss.

TAKE DOWN THE BEAST.

Leave a comment