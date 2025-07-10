I am unsure the basis for a claim that arises out of conduct (a giggle) in a court proceeding.

Contempt of court can arise. But then you have to align the trans feelings with the institution of the court itself. Is that where we are? The trans sentiment has become the court? The rule of law has morphed to thou shalt not gigglith at the high priestesses of our monarchies. Or have we remade societies under the micro deities of the trans identified.

I argue here the intrusion into what we must think is the ultimate government intrusion and exercise of illegitimate power.

I argue here and in my book, that we set up micro religions on point of faith where we must worship the statements of trans identified strangers to us that then become micro deities. It is forced uptake of government religion. It creates an infinite number of God's.

Be yourself. Keep me out of it. I don't worship your expression of self. Much like I don't expect you to worship my expression of self. These are my thoughts. I am confident not all will agree.

“Transgender woman Roxanne Tickle wants Giggle app founder Sall Grover to pay her at least $40,000 because the female-only platform creator laughed in court when shown a caricature of Tickle during cross-examination in a sex discrimination hearing last year.

Grover and her Giggle platform are appealing a Federal Court ruling last year that they indirectly discriminated against Ms Tickle when they rejected her from the app because she did not appear to be female.

Tickle is also appealing parts of that decision, arguing judge Robert Bromwich should have found she was the victim of direct, rather than indirect, discrimination.

Justice Bromwich awarded Tickle $10,000, in part because Grover had briefly laughed in court at “an offensive caricature” of Tickle that she had been asked to look at during cross-­examination, a moment the judge found “offensive and belittling”.

“Her explanation, that it was funny in the context of the courtroom, was obviously disingenuous,” he said.

Grover told The Australian: “It was just this moment of such ­ridiculousness that I was in this high stakes, incredibly stressful time, when you’re sitting in the witness box in Federal Court and they turn to a cartoon meme, and I just burst out laughing.

“It wouldn’t have even been three seconds, it was just a complete involuntary human response to something and the judge said that that caused Tickle harm. It’s just ridiculous.”

Justice Bromwich declined to award aggravated damages over the incident because he accepted that Grover was “expressing a genuine, if (as I accept) hurtful belief that Ms Tickle is a man”.

In a cross-appeal submission obtained by The Australian, ­Tickle claims the $10,000 general damages award was “manifestly inadequate” and she should be awarded at least $30,000 in general damages, and at least $10,000 in aggravated damages.

Tickle says the hurt caused was more than “slight” and came on top of “disparaging and hurtful comments by Ms Grover in public forums about transgender women”.

Tickle claims she should have been awarded aggravated damages because Grover “engaged in a sustained attack on Ms Tickle’s integrity and gender identity, infused with innuendo that Ms Tickle, and indeed transgender women more generally, pose a threat or danger to cisgender women”.

Tickle also complains about “the constant and continual misgendering of Ms Tickle by Ms Grover and Giggle throughout the earlier proceedings” as well as Grover’s “campaign” based on gender identity.

Grover’s refusal to provide Tickle with access to the app ­“because she did not appear to be a cisgender woman” was direct and unlawful discrimination under the Sex Discrimination Act, ­Tickle’s submission argues.

Sall Grover, founder of Giggle, a social networking app for women.

According to the submission prepared by silk Georgina Costello, the trial judge wrongly concluded that to find discrimination by reason of a person’s gender identity, the discriminator must first be aware of the person’s gender identity.

The legislation’s deliberately broad definition of “gender identity” was intended to confer broad protection from discrimination, the submission argues, so it didn’t matter whether Grover was aware that Tickle identified as a woman.

In any event, the submission argues, Grover and Giggle clearly had a policy of excluding both men and transgender women from the Giggle App.

Their exclusion of Tickle from the app, followed by a refusal to re-admit, “demonstrated a pattern of delegitimising Ms Tickle’s gender identity”.

Tickle gave evidence in the earlier trial that the rejection from Giggle had “a significant impact on my life … has upset me greatly and has resulted in me having to go to great lengths to provide (sic) that I am a woman. It has been ­exhausting and draining to do so.”

The fact that Tickle had not produced any independent medical or third-party corroborative evidence “does not diminish Ms Tickle’s suffering”, the submission states.

“The impact on Ms Tickle was significant, upsetting, exhausting and draining.”

https://archive.is/2025.07.09-090548/https://www.theaustralian.com.au/business/legal-affairs/no-joke-trans-woman-wants-40k-because-femaleonly-app-founder-giggled-at-caricature/news-story/ce059c8d0409a6cb5cc6047be42b6223

A beauty in her garden. Why would s-he need an app to find a man at all.

I would wager s-he's a government asset in place to further this agenda.

Lawfare against the courageous is our era.

My book WORLD ON MUTE by Lisa Miron breaks down these agendas. We are driving to the podding of children and the terminator seeds. Women are simply competition to a monopoly so evil most have failed to contemplate it.

I describe my research in the chapter I call Attali to Harari.

We need the agenda to be known. For the good people to rise.

Share my book. Part three woke ideology might be the most important. Or perhaps you are interested in the Ai control grid replacement of our current medical system. How do wearables by MAHA fit in with that?

Or the death to rule of law.

Find it on Amazon. Tackle the difficult then pass it on.

Contraband thoughts with their sources. We need to free the captured to understand the direction of our society. All those on the left thinking the power they fight is Colonialism are missing the most huge assembly of power in the cobwebs headed straight for them.

It is so difficult to protect those who think you are their enemy. I stand the sword of truth raised for Tickle.

It is my haters. My watchers. My government Elections Canada readers, my trans readers my gay and even pedo readers I want to read the book. Come dissect your universe more closely so you know what side you picked.

Of course my supporters in this fight against totalitarianism, I wish for your support too.

