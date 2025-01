Here's the world Gold Council telling us they are Dei globalist using the satanic circle of power.

Where have I seen that logo before?

Here's the former Law Society of Upper Canada, now the Law Society of Ontario, rejecting the history of the state.

You find the letter O anywhere these days, it will be a circle. You find a t it will be curled at the end. Want to eff with the globalists, and light their hair on fire and have their forked tongues hiss like a paid antifa protestor at a Hulk Hogan appearance?

Design a font with no bent in the letter t. Ie. Make a cross in your font. I have searched and never found one. Which is astonishing.

Is that a star? Or a pentagram?

Is that a coiled snake in the middle?

Well this one is.

All the circles.

Once you see them they never stop. They signal to each other.

An upside down cross within the logo. Total satanism.

Is that a fig leaf that missed Eve's vagina or a bean? Of course the O in Coffee is ooooo round.

Even lame Green Lantern got his satanic circle. You could make sixes in that with the bars.

A lot of sixes in there.

Don't forget your sixes here.

Is that b or the number 6

Here's a circle and a hieroglyphic. The little penis, the new non toxic man unable to defend his women or procreate. I bet those ooos are round.

It has the globe and circles. Globe within the circle, like a statement the satanists own the globe.

A snake and a distorted cross. Is that snake eating a baby?

Oh wow.

“carefully to prevent unwanted presences from entering. The magician consecrates the circle with the four elements, Earth, Air, Water and Fire, and invokes the guardian spirits who watch over the four quarters of the sky (the cardinal points) and the four elements. The circle is entered in anticipation of uniting with the gods and the forces of nature in a harmonious relationship, not to conjure or control spirits. The deities are invited to witness and participate in the rites; all spirits are treated respectfully.

In contemporary Paganism and Witchcraft, circles are cast according to available space, size of group and purpose. They may be traced on a floor or measured out with cord, or may be established by walking the perimeter. Circles outdoors may not be perfect circles”

https://occult-world.com/magic-circle/

Circles of Summoning

The art of circle magic is an ancient, nearly extinct, form of magic. Summoning, in particular, has been abandoned by many because of the need for blood sacrifices and the hazards involved. The most immediate and obvious danger is that summoning circles often create a temporary dimensional portal from which demonic beings are brought into this world. Immediately upon their arrival, there is a battle of wills between the creature(s) and the Circle Maker. Although circle makers would argue the point, there is no guarantee that the Circle Maker can control the creatures or forces he/she calls forth. Many a Circle Maker has met a grisly fate at the hands of the monster he summoned — and many a village has been plagued by nightmarish creatures who have slipped out of the Circle Maker's control.

“How Summoning Circles Work

The Circle Maker performs a ritual in which a powerful summoning magic is created by means of the magic circle. First the circle and symbols are drawn in whatever medium they must be made. Then the components are added. The entire time, the Circle Maker focuses his concentration on creating the circle and drawing upon the magic needed to activate it (a chant or mantra is usually part of the ceremony and focussing process). When the drawing of the circle is complete and the components are in place, the Circle Maker must activate the circle with the correct amount of magic energy (P.P.E.) at the moment that he kills a living animal. The blood sacrifice of a living creature is one of the components of this magic and can serve as a symbolic part of the ritual or to help power the circle (the victim's P.P.E. is momentarily doubled at the moment of death and is magically drawn into the circle to empower it). The ambient energy available at a ley line or nexus can also be used to acquire the large amount of P.P.E. needed to activate most summoning circles. Shortly after the circle has been activated (2D6 melee rounds), the type of creature summoned will appear through the dimensional portal created by the circle. As long as the Circle Maker stays within the protective area of the circle, he should be safe from any attacks by that creature. Like a circle of protection, the specific type of being summoned cannot enter the circle and the Circle Maker has bonuses to save against its attacks. However, the moment he steps outside the area of protection he becomes vulnerable to attack, unless the being is under his control.

The Battle of Wills

As soon as the being appears, a mental battle of wills is begun.”

https://www.angelfire.com/rpg2/vortexshadow/magic/circles/summoning/summoningcircles.html

Occult Criminal Investigation

“The circle signifies satanic circle of power inside which all power exists. All rituals are conducted”

As DEI rolls in the logos change .

They appear like demon summoning.

They are a symbol of confusion and of never progressing. Spinning without being grounded.

I may continue this expose.

Once you know the symbols of the occult you know our logos.

Germany did this prior to an horrific operation.

It surrounded its citizens with its logos almost calling on evil. The bent cross is an occult symbol.

We are surrounded by their occult circles. Those in the occult know what they see. Why shouldn't we.

