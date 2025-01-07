Here is the First Trademark.

Climate for Health.

“Why Health and Climate

Climate change is affecting our health now, and health professionals have tremendous potential for leadership on climate solutions. The same pollution generated from burning fossil fuels also has direct impacts on human health. Rising temperatures influence air, food, and water quality, as well as the habitats for disease-carrying vectors like mosquitoes and ticks. More frequent and severe storms are damaging people’s homes and communities, with mental health suffering immediately after these storms and more generally from a feeling of hopelessness. While climate change impacts all of us, low-income communities, children, the elderly, and those with existing illnesses are some of the most vulnerable. Americans are feeling the health impacts of climate change and trust health leaders for climate information: the time is now for health professionals across disciplines to work with their peers, patients, and policymakers for healthy people on a healthy planet and Climate for Health is here to help. Join us!

get one indeed.

Reminded me a bit of this:

That is the Municipal totalitarian organization justifying energy poverty, ending car ownership, mandatory retrofits (that you can’t afford), mandatory densification etc. Do you see any similarities?

I see the fist in the tm do you?

from climate uprising facebook page.

https://www.facebook.com/ClimateUprising/

https://greenbuzzberlin.de/environmental-justice-and-the-climate-movement-in-light-of-covid-19/

Climate is communism if you trust the logos. It rolls out with equity, control and intolerance for debate.

The Black Book of Communism by Harvard Press indicates Communism was responsible for 65 million deaths.

What I want you to see in today’s presentation of Trademark Tuesday is one: logos are approximating each other. Notice that everywhere. Some will be from the occult and some from other places like here: the dark history of communism. When DEI or ESG is embedded in the organization it will get a themed logo. They are the same. or variations of the same. That is how you know nothing is organic, and THE ULTIMATE POWER BROKERS ARE CONTROLLING THIS RIGHT DOWN TO MESSAGING IN IMAGES.

“Back in 2006, socialist historian Sheila Rowbotham told The Guardian that the symbol had fallen out of favor. "It symbolises power clenched within the group, and since the 1960s the left has felt ambiguous about the exercise of power," she said.

The symbol gathered a negative perception after being used by violent revolutionaries and dictators.

The symbol became "so freighted with historical associations - the murky faction fighting on the left in the Spanish civil war, the perversion of communism in the Soviet Union, the tyrannies that emerged in post-colonial Africa," the Guardian reported at the time."

The first printed versions came in the early 1900s, with cartoons like this one published in 1917 by the Industrial Workers of the World.

The symbol was soon picked up by violent communist factions as well, such as those in the Spanish Civil War.

One 1936 poster from the communist-aligned Unified Socialist Party of Catalonia (PSUC) depicts four fists raised in front of a Soviet flag.

Much of the fighting in the war involved leftist groups fighting each other.

George Orwell, then a young British socialist who traveled to Spain to fight against fascists, soon found that the communist PSUC, a group behind the poster, denounced his own group as "fascist."

"When the Communists gained control … and began to hunt down [my socialist faction] … we were very lucky to get out of Spain alive," Orwell reported.The symbol was adopted by the Black Panther Party in the United States, which dubbed it the "Black Power Fist." The Black Panther Party also described itself as "Marxists Leninist," using its own unique interpretation of the ideology.

Anti-colonial movements around the world also began to use the fist at around the same time as the Black Panther Party did.

Iran released a poster featuring the fist one year after its revolution overthrew a U.S.-backed leader in 1979.

"Congratulations to all Muslims and oppressed people of the world," the poster read.

Many other anti-colonialists also used it, ranging from Mozambique revolutionaries to the International Union of Students, commemorating "25 years of struggle for anti-imperialist student unity."

The fist went out of fashion after oppressive tyrannies emerged in countries like Mozambique and Iran.

But decades later, few remember. Now the symbol is back in style like never before.

On New Years' 2021, for example, the city of London’s official fireworks featured "BLM fist" fireworks.

In D.C. last year, a mob surrounded restaurant-goers, demanding they raise fists in solidarity. When one woman declined, protesters hurled abuse.

In 2020, anarchists set up an "autonomous zone" in Seattle, where multiple people were killed. The fist featured prominently.

A sign on a makeshift barricade reads "Welcome to C.H.O.P." after Seattle Department of Transportation workers removed concrete barricades at the intersection of Tenth Avenue and Pine Street at the CHOP (Capitol Hill Occupied Protest) zone in Seattle. The area has been occupied by protesters since Seattle Police pulled back from their East Precinct building following violent clashes with demonstrators earlier in the month. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

The raised-fist icon has become closely tied to race and "doesn't have to be a specifically socialist symbol anymore," Kristian Niemietz, a London-based economist and author of the book "Socialism: The Failed Idea That Never Dies." told Fox News.”

https://www.foxnews.com/politics/black-lives-matter-antifa-clenched-fist-symbol-communist-history

do you think the Soros funded Antifa are all vegans?

I don’t ascribe it to the failed idea that never dies. I see instead power embedded in the movements to deprive humanity of decency, of speech, of freedom, freedom of thought, bodily autonomy, freedom of religion, of even marriage..

We are watching the ultimate statetism unfold.

Climate control is fascism, communism, digital feudalism. it is the smart city it is the control matrix. it is equity it is the fist rammed up where the sun doesn’t shine and the boot on our necks in perpetuity.

Do you see the climate fists? the climate oppression in their logos?

