Cutting Edge Work.
At Princeton.
This lecture is part of the OPM.
Office of Population Research.
they track things that increase and decrease population with a view to preferring the later.
Thus when they are buoyant about Queering the population you can directly infer that they see it as a population benefit.
Get it yet?
It is eugenics. But inclusive.
I wonder how starving people, diming the sun, removing essential nutrients from the diet, increasing crime, making abortion a trend, selling euthanasia as care, leaving danger-vax on the market and mandating it for babies will help with the Office of Population Research goals.
Eugenics got sparkles, rainbows, pedophilia and globalist dog-goat leaders (and all their Mr. Big wives). they hate us. Feel free to hate them back even when queer.
.
"It is eugenics. But inclusive." Yes, their marketing strategies certainly improved a lot over the years. Instead of sterilising 'feebleminded' individuals like Carrie Buck against their will, the boys, girls, they's and them's of today line up to have their reproductive organs mutilated, while clutching a sparkly unicorn.
It is all about depipulation and extermination.