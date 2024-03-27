An electrified home means your smart meter is your speech meter.

A heat pump is sold as the panacea to replace reliable furnaces.

It's your speech meter. Comrade you will get in line when the carbon overlords tell you your family is cold because of your conservative and religious views. Those who think their lefty toes are safely across the line of benevolent rulers haven't studied history. Power's full utilization is only fully observed after it is fully collected. The assembly astounds me daily. I have uncovered only the equivalent of the demon's hands. But still in this world that is enough to both make a difference and get one noticed.

TAKE DOWN THE BEAST

Our duty is to dismantle unaccountable power. It is merely a trick to seem amenable to the ideology of a portion of the population. Immediately you sideline that population from dissent or even coopt that population into assisting in the silencing of the dissent.

Like the concept that energy is not destroyed, Power is not benevolent. Assisting massive control matrix because that matrix mouths the serpent words you crave to hear, is helping the slave matrix that places us in a carbon pen. The distraction of race and gender politics is useful. It places part of the population aligned with the power, and those on the right, consumed with the show. Meanwhile power assembles to control all through a carbon matrix.

If we continue to nod blankly to the carbon matrix believing it is innocent to get along we will find ourselves in shackles we will need the strength of Samson to break.

The amount of green money showering, makes those same individuals in the green industry unable to see the truth or worse, able to see it but remain silent as the Totalitarians march over their communities.

Government money for government economy is big government and big control. That is a truism. But on the cusp of ai managed life it is existential.

This post is from Ahmad Alshehabi on LinkedIn. He is a talented engineer challenging the matrix.

“Infographics: ANESI GAHP Energy Efficiency 🔥 Turn the Heat up, by popular demands, here is the ANESI gas-fired absorption heat pump energy performance in Full HD infographic! ❄ Next time you see or hear msm promoting GAHP as more "𝒈𝒓𝒆𝒆𝒏" and "𝒆𝒏𝒆𝒓𝒈𝒚 𝒆𝒇𝒇𝒊𝒄𝒊𝒆𝒏𝒕" compared to good ol' furnace, you can share this infographics with them and watch them 𝒎𝒆𝒍𝒕 like 𝒔𝒏𝒐𝒘𝒇𝒍𝒂𝒌𝒆𝒔 😉 𝐅𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐋𝐚𝐰𝐬 👉 𝙀𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙜𝙮 can 𝙉𝙊𝙏 be 𝙘𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙩𝙚𝙙 nor 𝙙𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙧𝙤𝙮𝙚𝙙 👉 𝙀𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙜𝙮 is 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘁𝗲𝗱 from 𝗼𝗻𝗲 𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺 𝗼𝗳 𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗿𝗴𝘆 into 𝗮𝗻𝗼𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿 Converting one form of energy into another form of energy always involves a conversion into useable (or useful energy) and unusable (or waste) forms of energy. For example, a diesel engine burns fuel and converts thermal energy to kinetic energy plus waste heat. 👉 𝙀𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙜𝙮 𝙀𝙛𝙛𝙞𝙘𝙞𝙚𝙣𝙘𝙮 is the ratio of 𝒖𝒔𝒆𝒇𝒖𝒍 𝒆𝒏𝒆𝒓𝒈𝒚 to Energy Input η = 𝟭𝟬𝟬% 𝘅 [ 𝑼𝙨𝒆𝙛𝒖𝙡 𝙀𝒏𝙚𝒓𝙜𝒚 𝑶𝙐𝑻𝙋𝑼𝙏 ÷ 𝙏𝒐𝙩𝒂𝙡 𝙀𝒏𝙚𝒓𝙜𝒚 𝑰𝙉𝑷𝙐𝑻 ] where; η < 100% Diesel Engine Energy Efficiency averages about 38% ~ 45% In contrast, ICE Energy Efficiency averages about 17% ~ 25%”

The other thing I note.

The EPA is making war on air conditioning fridges and freezers. That is a war on the public. They will say refrigerants in your fridge and freezer are bad… incoming warning. But it's the same technology in heat pumps.

So tell me what the real point of heat pumps is.

Carbon is a shell game for control.

The climate cult requires deference to carbon as absolute. It has now evolved onto a tool for despotic aims. Those in the industry are collaborative to aims that destroy their future communities.

For more great Ahmad posts on the heat pump, have at it.

𝗔𝗡𝗘𝗦𝗜 𝗚𝗔𝗛𝗣: 𝗦𝗵𝗲𝗲𝗽 𝗦𝗰𝗶𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝘃𝘀 𝗘𝗻𝗲𝗿𝗴𝘆 𝗘𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗲𝗻𝗰𝘆 https://lnkd.in/eWB4pRWT 𝘼𝙡𝙡 𝙩𝙝𝙞𝙣𝙜𝙨 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝘁 𝗣𝘂𝗺𝗽𝘀 𝗦𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗲𝘀 https://lnkd.in/etAQrRuH

https://rumble.com/v4l2dqk-climate-the-cold-truth-scientists-reveal-how-climate-change-is-a-scam.html

If you need a primer on climate that explains the narrative and exposes non consensus scientific knowledge that is censored use the link below.

we are in a race. That movie should be shared far and wide.

