Shutting minning is shutting jobs too. Its a domestic attack on the economy and thus the strength of the people.

The next DOGE required is this. Make a list of all manufacturing, energy and industry shut down in the last 10 (or more) years.

From small pickle bottlers, to pulp and paper or dams. I'll bet you find they are bought by ccp related companies that buy them to shut them down. Or infiltrated as communist attacks by dimwitted activists.

Then create specialized tribunals that make financial awards. Write off any debt that benefitted the subversion. Who bought US debt and simultaneously subverted your country. Soros? what foundations.? What too big ngos? What countries?

Pulp and paper mills in Canada were shut down that way in the last 2 years. Bought by Chinese companies then shut. Part of killing small towns to go to cities designed for 15 minute prison system.

The west is facing a prewar condition where our energy, manufacturing and strength are zapped. Our people made weak. Our communities destroyed.

What percentage of the population is on antidepressants? That we get from China? What happens to people who pause suddenly. Can we make antibiotics?

What did the BIG GUY get for CCP relationships through Hunter. I'm guessing it was treasonous.

Is MARK OF the Beast, CBDC CARNEY as CCP as they come?

Free Trade with China? Crime Cartels and Fentanyl. I'm guessing our youth across North America are chosen as an act war. That stuff could be force injected twice and a kid's an addict. Yet we reject them like they have a flaw. Think of them as a veteran who didn't know they were drafted.

I wrote a peer reviewed paper on the national focal points of the WHO (china)

The CDC is a national focal point pursuant to the 2005 international heath regulations. So it is an arm of the WHO. What was Tedros’ first act? To recognize Hong Kong as China. I can read information and place it in context while ignoring shit for brains reporting. It appears to be a rare skill.

In Canada the NFPS include the people culling birds. Who is culling ostriches. China.

Canadian FoodInspection agency is an arm of the WHO

Public Health the vaccine and legalize hard drugs people are the WHO therefore China.

Health Canada the Abortion, Euthanasia, people are an NFP so China.

So much culling of employees loyal to antistate interests needs to occur.

Municipal deep state architecture is also in place. And the media parrots globalist interests.

We are alive at a pivotal time where exposing the truth can Reclaim the west. And what moves at scale the silencing infrastructure.

My book WORLD ON MUTE likely has to be self published so I'll push that to you in the next 2 weeks. It is a key weapon.

We are facing a global infiltration of our governments through international architectures of big disease and big climate.

It is not an empire of the west and freedom we are watching collapse. We are in a war where we are infiltrated and subverted.

We don't stand down. We name it. Clean it.

Feminism. Subverted.

Schools. Subverted.

Libraries. Subverted.

Food. Subverted.

Industry Energy,manufacturing. Subverted.

Migration . Subverted by the UN IOM.

Law and order. Total Ding dong messaging that we should let crime rampage.

Dei. Is forced fascism.

Anything they throw billions at. Subversion. If you're benefitting from huge government contracts DEI ESG GREEN SHIT, MIGRATION. Subversion.

If you can't discuss it without being canceled. Subversion.

love you dear readers. Pull up your big boy britches.

I won't hear any messaging - that nothing we do matters. That is SUBVERSION ON THE HIGHEST order. That is neural lingual programming and fully a mind war.

God is not dead.

We are moral.

Women, children and the family require defending.

Our communities need us.

Our civilization requires defending.

Our industry, energy, manufacturing, businesses need help.

We have to focus on Main street not bay street. We need many platforms not control platforms.

we need government and fascism out of our media.

Communism is an evil wretched way to live.

Drugs are not safe.

On the street or through compromised systems of the FDA.

Its cartels.

I want us to rise for the truth

Just that wee little ask.

I have no problem with it. I follow people doing it. I'm great at offending people. I don't care. Losers care if shit for brains people don't like them. Worse. The weak stand down if their enemies profess that they don't like them. When you attack me you name yourself. That is just knowledge I place in context.

I may be an acquired taste. Read more.

And share.

