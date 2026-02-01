LawyerLisa’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mourning Warbler's avatar
Mourning Warbler
37mEdited

I think the Noahide laws may have been highjacked. See what Hosea reports about Judah & Israel/Ephraim. Bnai Noah means children of Noah, which accounts for all of us.

Reply
Share
3 replies by Lawyerlisa and others
Fiddle Witch's avatar
Fiddle Witch
2m

Must leave the UN. Info and action: preventgenocide2030.org

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 LawyerLisa · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture