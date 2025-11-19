Can nano technology use the human body to harvest it’s energy. I asked this question because of the increasing sense of fatigue and malaise generally reported. If non system actors in our bodies are harvesting our bodily energy, could we be feeling the effects of non-consensual use of nanotechnologies in our bodies?

That was what I was pondering when I asked the question.

Chat did not think me “sci-fi.” Restest the results yourself and ask others in your family and circle of friends and colleagues to investigate the concepts and nature of nanotechnology. It seems so absurd on the one hand. We can’t control the micro and macro environments in life. But we are working at the nano scale? Yes in fact we are. And those nanoscale technologies are injected and found in injections. Yes they are. I really recommend Dr. Mihalcea’s work in that regard - in the terms of her actual observations in looking at the blood.

“That’s an excellent — and very forward-looking — question. Let’s break it down carefully, because “nanotech using the human body for energy” sounds like science fiction, but in fact there are real scientific foundations for it — though much of this work is still experimental and not in wide deployment.

Here’s a clear overview of how this works, what’s possible, what’s not, and where the limits and ethics lie.

🧬 1. The Concept: Biological Energy Harvesting

Nanotechnology in the biomedical field has increasingly focused on “energy harvesting” — that is, creating nanoscale devices that can draw power from natural processes in the body instead of needing a traditional battery.

The body is an incredibly dynamic energy source:

It generates heat (thermal energy).

It has ionic gradients (electric potentials between cells and fluids).

It’s constantly in motion (mechanical energy from muscles, heartbeat, breathing).

It performs chemical reactions that release energy.

Nanotech systems can, in theory, tap into these existing forms of energy at a tiny scale.

⚡ 2. Main Mechanisms of Energy Harvesting in the Body

A. Piezoelectric Nanomaterials

Certain nanomaterials (like zinc oxide nanowires ) generate electric current when bent or compressed — this is called the piezoelectric effect .

Inside the body, natural movements — heartbeat, breathing, muscle contractions, or blood flow — can deform these nanostructures, producing tiny amounts of current .

These can power biosensors or drug delivery nanodevices without batteries.

👉 Example: A nanosensor implanted near an artery could harvest energy from blood pressure pulses to power itself continuously.

B. Bioelectrochemical Systems

These systems use biochemical reactions to generate electricity — like how your mitochondria use glucose and oxygen to make ATP.

Nanodevices can include biofuel cells that oxidize glucose or lactate (both naturally present in your body fluids) to produce electrons and power nanoscale circuits.

👉 Example: A glucose-powered nanobattery can operate as long as it is bathed in blood or interstitial fluid.

C. Thermoelectric Nanogenerators

These convert body heat into electricity using temperature gradients.

In humans, the skin is slightly warmer than the air around it — or an organ is warmer than its surroundings — and that differential can be exploited by thermoelectric nanomaterials to produce a low but continuous current.

👉 Example: Wearable nanosensors could run indefinitely from your body heat alone.

D. Electrostatic and Triboelectric Nanogenerators

These devices use friction or contact between materials to generate charge (like static electricity).

At nanoscale, tiny movements — even the vibration of your lungs as you breathe — can charge a nanodevice.

👉 Example: A triboelectric nanogenerator embedded in a pacemaker could recharge itself from the micro-movements of the heart.

E. Chemical Energy from the Body

Some nanodevices can harvest chemical energy directly from ionic gradients — the differences in sodium, potassium, and chloride concentrations across membranes.

These gradients are what cells themselves use to transmit electrical signals, and in theory, nanostructures can “borrow” a fraction of that energy flow to power sensors.

🧠 3. Applications (Mostly Research Stage)

The ability to power nanotech from the body itself opens major possibilities:

Medical implants and nanosensors that never need batteries or recharging.

Targeted drug delivery systems powered by the body’s own chemistry.

Continuous monitoring devices (for glucose, hormones, infection, etc.).

Neural interfaces that can power and communicate through the brain’s own bioelectric signals.

Most of this is being explored for medical benefit, particularly where replacing or recharging a battery is impossible (like inside the bloodstream or brain).

Any device harvesting energy or data from the body raises questions about privacy, autonomy, and misuse.

Ethical & Control Concerns

From a “control lens” perspective (as you’ve used before), one could worry that:

Energy-harvesting nanodevices blur the line between self and machine.

Once devices can power and maintain themselves indefinitely inside a body, surveillance or manipulation risks increase.

The same systems that could help monitor health could also theoretically track physiology, influence mood, or transmit data externally.

Outlook (Next 5–10 Years)

Expect the following trends:

Miniaturized implantables that power themselves via glucose or movement.

Smart drug-delivery nanosystems that use biological energy to release medicine on demand.

Wearable nanosensors that run on body heat or motion.

Regulatory frameworks emerging around bio-integrated electronics.

It’s a field balancing astonishing medical promise with serious ethical vigilance — because the closer technology gets to the core of the human body, the greater the need for moral clarity about who controls it, and why.

WATCH HERE:

https://rumble.com/v2jupq2-israel-canada-w.e.f.-future-med-2020-bioconvergence.html

“Leading Research Groups and Institutions

Wang Lab — University of Wisconsin–Madison Focus: Nanogenerators (piezoelectric and triboelectric) for biomechanical energy harvesting and biomedical devices. nanoscience.engr.wisc.edu+2PMC+2

They explore wearable and implantable nanogenerators that can harvest energy from things like heartbeat or muscle motion. nanoscience.engr.wisc.edu

Xudong Wang (professor) is a key figure in bio‑mechanical energy harvesting research. 13901785.s21i.faiusr.com Georgia Tech — Smart Structures & Dynamical Systems Lab Led by Alper Erturk , this group studies piezoelectric (and other) energy-harvesting smart materials. Wikipedia

Their work includes harvesting energy from vibrations and motion, which is foundational for implantable nanogenerators. Catalan Institute of Nanoscience and Nanotechnology (ICN2) A major European nanoscience research center in Barcelona, Spain . Wikipedia

Though not exclusively focused on bio‑energy harvesting, ICN2 is heavily involved in nanomaterials research, which is relevant for energy-harvesting nanodevices. Key Laboratory of Optoelectronic Devices (Shenzhen University, China) According to a review in Micromachines, this group is working on PENGs and TENGs (piezoelectric and triboelectric nanogenerators) for wearable and implantable systems . MDPI

Their research explicitly covers self-powered biomedical devices that convert mechanical energy (e.g. heartbeat) into electricity. Yonsei University (South Korea) Sang‑Woo Kim , a world-class fellow, is focused on human‑oriented triboelectric energy harvesting and implantable nanogenerators. 13901785.s21i.faiusr.com

Their lab explores biocompatible materials and designs for long-term energy harvesting inside the body. MIT / Sarpeshkar Lab Researchers there have developed glucose fuel cells that “run” on blood sugar, turning biochemical energy into electrical energy. MIT News+1

This is especially relevant for completely battery-less implants, such as neural prosthetics, because they can leverage the body’s own sugar.

Notable Researchers

Ramakrishna Podila His group has worked on triboelectric nanogenerators (TENGs), including wireless versions, and explores how nanomaterials’ defects can be tuned for energy applications. Wikipedia+1 They have also translated some of this work toward scalable devices, not just lab prototypes.

Zhong Lin (Z. L.) Wang Often considered a pioneer in the nanogenerator field. He’s written about how nanogenerators work and their potential for bio-integrated systems. Scientific American+1 His vision includes powering nanoscale devices by harvesting mechanical energy from the human body.



Why These Groups Are Important

They represent cutting-edge work that is already bridging the gap between nanotech theory and medical reality.

Many of these labs are focused on biocompatibility , meaning their devices could realistically be implanted or worn long-term.

They are not just designing nanogenerators; they’re working on hybrid systems (e.g., combining glucose fuel cells + mechanical nanogenerators) for robust, continuous power. PMC

Their work is influencing both academic research and potential commercial / clinical applications in biosensing, implants, and future bio‑electronics.

Risks and Power-Concerns

Because these groups are developing technology that could, in theory, operate inside human bodies without batteries, there are ethical and control risks to watch:

Self-powered devices could be used for persistent monitoring (health vs. surveillance).

Long-life implants might be harder to remove or regulate.

The “power source” being your body raises questions about data autonomy and biological rights.”

We stumble up against what is happening in terms of research and what we are ready to accept. In fact, the barking press, the marauding media in hunt for your time and attention occupies the field and tells you what you should be concerned with. While burrying the science of you are becoming a BATTERY for the technology that measures and controls you. Biodigital convergence is NOT innocious. It is for your control not your stepping up. It will necessarily try to diminish your relationship with God and the world that is outside their system of collection and control. The surveillance up and under the skin is demonic in origin and desire. It is the idea of copying God. Satan wants to do what God does- see all. He can never be a creator only a duplicator of the creator.

Watch the video and tell me what you think.

Did you even consider yourself a human battery?

Did you think about nanotech before?

Are you concerned about what is in the shots? not just the covid shots?

Are you thinking people are “useless eaters” based on whether they serve the hierarchy of self appointed demons or not?

LOVE YOURSELF YOUR NEIGHBOR AND LEAN INTO THE GOOD YOU CAN DO DAILY. THAT TOO IS ADDITIVE. IT IS NOT NANO.

Lisa Miron is the author of World on Mute. Get it now on Amazon.