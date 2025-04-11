Share this postLawyerLisa’s SubstackToday's Musings in under 10 minutes. A post on Hope and Winning.Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreToday's Musings in under 10 minutes. A post on Hope and Winning.LawyerLisaApr 11, 202513Share this postLawyerLisa’s SubstackToday's Musings in under 10 minutes. A post on Hope and Winning.Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore52Share1×0:00-3:53Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.SubscribeLeave a commentMessage LawyerLisa13Share this postLawyerLisa’s SubstackToday's Musings in under 10 minutes. A post on Hope and Winning.Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore52Share
Before you criticize a comment, or worse make an ad hominem attack on its author, you should take the time to not only actually understand the comment,—or ask for clarification if you do not—but also to understand why it was written and the context in which it was written. This is not the first time you have misinterpreted a reply to one of your posts. Moreover, written statements of fact are neither positive nor negative, and have no bearing on their author; that you happen not like them is irrelevant to their emotional neutrality.
As much as Winston Churchill was highly overrated, he did have some good speeches;"We will never surrender, we will fight them in Ottawa, we will fight them in every province, every community. We will fight them in Davos!" (my inserts).