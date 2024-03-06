My heart is raw with emotion. Both with the observations that the technocrats (or elites, or secret satanic families, whatever you wish) have a vile view and plan for the world.

By my heart pulses even more raw with the massive response the world is giving those technocrats. The push to denude of us of our humanity, to make us ultimately integrated with technology for the purposes of control, instead it makes us more in love with life as it is. It makes us search out the wondrous of this world. it makes us more in tune with our observations, and hopefully more in tune with our five senses.

Every push and force has a reaction. When we notice all the pushes, do we dare notice the exponential reactions in opposition that is taking place? Do that. Be that reaction.

I will tell you what I see if it is of value to you.

I see so much work is being done in every sector trying to take down the beast. Incredible. Its’ like the mother hive has sent out worker bees fighter bees, truth teller bees, the whole world is abuzz with efforts to push back against tyranny.

From the podcasters to the lawyers in court, from the truckers to the farmers, from the grandparents in libraries, and retirees at trustee school board meetings. Citizens everywhere are pushing their darn-dest. Whether it is #together pushing back at ULEZ, or blade runners dumping cameras the shove and push is catching on.

As they the globalists have made just about all our hobbies uninteresting or in the cross hairs of climate change or trumped up hate speech, we have altered our interests and each dug in in our own way.

Parents are homeschooling as a response to degenerate curriculum that departs from the basics and into activism.

Think about the pressures and responses that evolve.

Food is expensive: interest in gardening has evolved and with that an increased connection with the earth and the possibilities of self-sufficiency as a future goal. This pulls us outside and away from the watching prying eyes of our AI FBI CIA constant contact.. whoever they are- will they not evolve too to enjoy us our like us?

This provides less time online and more time with health as a priority. We replace sedentary living with a natural activity, more fresh (minus contrails) air.

Fake media: realization the media is cooked, results in a population that is questioning and has critical attitude about our ‘news’ our government and who is running the agenda.

Trust the owned science: pressurizes us honouring our observed world: a reliance on our five senses and a return to critical thinking.

Pushing Vaccines that are shown to be dangerous, deadly and non-effective: We now mistrust the rest of the products pharma has on offer and are looking for alternatives to this type of health care.

In turn there is now a Rejection of the studies showing the ‘evidence’ that denies our observations. In turn we are en masse Realizing that the studies showing other transnational tropes might also be for a purpose not in our interest. (Climategate) Perhaps the reverse is also happening- those climatologists and scientists who see climate gate are wondering about the legitimacy of other owned science.

Once you see the government occupied against our interests in one area, you see it in others. Truly the fight is local. Whether a new Prime Minister or President amounts to saving us the real lie- is that we should be waiting and putting out eggs only in this basket. The dizzying manufacturing of a savior on high is part of the pledge, the turn and the prestige. Their prestige will be nothing that we want. So as we focus on this we are denying the real political game in our communities. When I post about ‘ At the Local Level’ it is because successes are occurring there. There is no meeting you should not want to attend. Pick your spot and make your new friends united (regardless of race or religion) of a common goal. Links in our communities are the answer to globalism. As regionalism is the response to Globalism. Think on it a bit. How we will defeat globalism is truly at the local level.

Just like RINOS are being replaced in the conservative party by those who want the value of conservatism- this too is happening organically at the local level,

Here is what else I see. the lefty socialists have divided our families and put us each in an apartment, an old age home, a house and given us this as ‘ independence’. Instead I am witnessing the return to the family home as a direct result of the print-flation. yes that means compromise but it also comes with it a return to the values of family. A grandparent can help with schooling, values, picking up the kids, groceries. In turn think of the years of loneliness experienced in minutes that occurs because we push and reject the multi-generational lifestyle. Immigrants who have left countries not massaged by years of socialism already live this way. One generation can work and the next can assist the raising of the third. How many adults are around to provide role models for children and assist in their success.

The social welfare state permits single mothers and has been an enabling of single mother homes. There needs to be an answer to husbands or men who abandon women to raise children alone. The new curriculum in schools regarding sex portrays sex as an all you can eat buffet with a ton of options, none of that really assists young people to understand the importance of family; love or respect. I am currently learning Italian on Duolingo. I have noticed that family is single person plus cat (gatto) or dog (cane). We are nudging for the destruction of the family unit, and when we see that there has to be a large scale understanding of the value of the unit.

The communists see it as a a unit of capitalism and a manner of finding value outside the state. The socialists attack it in all manners. I would love to see stronger voices championing the importance of family unit.

soon the social welfare state will collapse for native born citizens as they prioritize the en masse replacement with new immigrants. Two things will follow. We will begin to see our vulnerability- two inches from the pavement- and the need to be wedded to another as a manner to weather the storm. this may organically occur in populations. But it can also be by decision. Second the immigrants themselves are coming from countries where family is the manner in which to survive harsh conditions.

So in a sense they will pressurize one thing and get an inadvertent consequence.

What forces should encourage the family unit and the honouring of two parent homes. The collapse of our system will make it an imperative.

The social welfare state, has produced a loneliness and a loss of the self respect that comes from earning a living. Well they make life difficult for us on purpose. consider how you can save on rent, mortgage, utilities by doubling the occupancy. If you are without immediate family put your thinking cap on. I see people living with their parents longer, or returning as an adult. there is no shame. Our society is not 1950s America. We have a ruling class destroying the middle class systematically. Making a family or living as a family alters significantly your personal economy.

They will be undoing their projects with each ratcheting. Grown children are moving home, far from this being failure of that child, it is a failure of our society. We must give new and important values to the contribution of multi-generational living as a buffering of the society teetering on edge. This will delay the entrance into old aged homes, as parents will have a more vigorous and busy life assisting with grand kids and having a purpose.

Many studies show that having a purpose and having living things depend on you, whether a cat, bird, cow, or grown children, give us purpose and lengthen your lives. Interacting with grandchildren provide a true spark. the fact is working parents do need extra help especially in this world. The house is kept at the same temperature, irrespective of who is in it. the utilities are shared, the groceries are shared- and there is often savings in cooking in bulk or at home.

The vision that we should lead our lives in micro apartments and connecting only in the metasphere is dispersed by their own purposefully produced inflation.

The displacement of women by those who identify however briefly or significantly, leads to women examining their world critically and honouring the traditional values and roles of the sexes. this does not erase the vote, or the areas women have been able to increase their aspirations to live fulfilling lives, but it does bring into focus the family and how protective that unit is of women and children. In turn that also raises the importance of the strength and refuge found in the traditional male role and a rejection of the concept of toxic masculinity.

As rapists are let free, and violent crime is encouraged, strong and good men become valued. Their strength is then seen as the core determinant of whether they can make their women, children and communities safe. The alpha man that answers to God or morality becomes very valuable. His clarity and strength on issues of right and wrong become imperative.

I saw a documentary of how black communities started community watch and marches during the crack explosion (80s), deciding that where law enforcement was absent in solving their crisis they would do so themselves. so at night they marched on the street together, dispersing and chasing out drug dealers. I found that interesting- how desperate they must have felt. It is always the power of the people that matters. Now we have a blight of fentanyl- and ‘safe injection sites. the community of parents losing their children have to get involved to save others. the government is murdering us by circumstance.

As communities face the woke mob, people of courage and clarity feel impelled to speak. As conservative voices become marginalized they instead become stronger and sought out as our ears ache to hear the antidotes to the illness plaguing our communities.

If you are telling me I as a writer in Canada must go to jail because of my voice. Well screw you, here is my voice in all its glory. I defy you. I defy you because either the world is so screwed that what does it matter that I go to prison - or my voice really matters and is part of the global effort that can change the course of history.

Either we are going to be in a BS technocratic slave state- in which case does it matter if I go earlier? or my voice is one of many who will defeat tyranny. I am not sure which it is but the math on it is simple. Their vision cannot operate in light. only in darkness does evil flourish.

SPEAK. Shine a light. Get in at the local level.

As God becomes more ridiculed and those who believe in Him, more marginalized, the tepid believers understand there may be value in Faith. Otherwise what is the so serious unrelenting fuss about. If religious communities weren’t a threat to Globalists or technocrats, they wouldn’t so systematically come for them.

Thus people realize there is value in them and want to dig in and understand that value.

If you take away hope and you force darkness, the result is a search for hope, a desire to give to others hope. What dollar value do you place on reading or hearing something that fills your heart with compassion and hope. A new economy is evolving. It is the economy of leadership, inspiration, and hope.

The rolling out of full term and perinatal abortion has altered many feminists to seeing abortion as an attack on human life. As we see the side effects of vaccines include a loss in fertility or an increase in pregnancy loss, we see more and more messaging as massaged nudging towards an end. Don’t have kids- climate change. two plus dog. or delay family for career until your fertility doesn’t- permit and IVF doesn’t work. Or here is free drugs and your ‘voluntary’ appointment with euthanasia once addicted beyond repair. (Canada)

If we see this we see too that sterilization of minors may be part and parcel of this desire to rid the world of its ‘human problem’. The totality of these pushes all result in an anti-life pro-culling of humans. Once we see the push of it as a whole we cannot divide it from its purpose. The reason to kill infants, adults, or sterilize minors or adults in push to provide ‘care’ or devalue families, is because we are witnessing the desire to have less human life on the planet. they want that. What is your response- comply? Once you see it as a theme which I do, you then are better equipped to drill into the issues individually. They will want to impose a ‘right to have a pregnancy’. Ie all babies will be terminated (at whatever stage permits their horrific vision) and only the good comrades etc will be permitted to carry a pregnancy. I believe ectogenesis is at our finger tips and so then women will be competition for the widget.

Science is not the answer to morality. Science gives us spike protein now circulating in our blood from our own DNA imbedded by mRNA vaccines. Science gives us DEW. Gives up weapons of any type of destruction. Science gives us digital leashes. Science gives us ectogenesis (the artificial womb) and the possibility of slavery from birth. Science cannot be trusted absent a morality. This leads to the understanding that a minority cannot be in power as it will be incentivized to utilize science in a manner for absolute profit control and power. the majority - or the process of self- determination or auto-determination must be protected.

Thus I see God as an answer that isn’t bandied about enough. The insufficiency of our current morality has lead me to think on these topics a lot.

Let us see the morality imposed by DEI. Diversity Equity and Inclusion

Morality divided from God has shown itself insufficient to address these failings. For instance DEI. Shall I attempt a simple response to the moral underpinnings that are utter in deficient in DEI.

First let us do Diversity. Very simply where we are going and headed in this way is ‘representative democracy’. Rather than your vote, the elite techno crats chose those who ‘look like’ the democracy they wish to represent. they select a handful or two of those that represent the community (in their view), from their an outside appearance, (hence diversity) insuring the fullest amount of races, immigrants, genders and the like. the caveat is that these collations of individuals are provide a massaged set of facts and the conclusions they should reach by providing them the studies that are owned. Instead of the vote broadly’ issues are decided by these visually ‘Diverse’ groups which then vote our interests along with stake holders. That is diversity. It has no ability to class the interest being voted as moral or immoral. It wipes out self-determination and auto-determination and the rule of the majority. Instead it is an absurd rule of the minority as governed by the elite. That is Diversity’s path.

The answer is Actual rule by majority with minimum rights for the minority. But instead this is what Diversity is replacing. It is a full scale frontal attack on democracy (yes I know the US is a Republic- make sure you use that to your advantage).

Inclusion is also now mostly a method to exclude conservative and or religious voices and isn’t inclusion at all. It is a method by which extreme minority interests govern all public policy and participation in society. Again this is upending, the notion of majority rule with minority rights. It is the tyranny of the minority.

but my issue with Equity is my largest issue of all. Principally because it is simply dog whistle for communism. Equal rights still permits capitalism (self interested bartering in its truest sense) and a meritocracy. Drawing a line through the dots of equity leaves it possible for all to be equally starved, hung, or sent to gas chambers. If we do any abject horror all equally the result is equitable. There is no moral response within equity that prevents it. it is its logical conclusion. So I say equity is an evil that knows no bound. It permits any horror so long as equally administered.

So for me DEI is not a moral answer to society. It is immoral ab initio.

My response to Critical race theory is of course love.

I wrote a poem a long time ago (I won a spoken word contest performing it). If you like I will set it to music as my next session.

My eyes close tight.

I am not blind.

But I’d rather see such beauty with my heart

then taste you in hues alone

hear you in merely tones

touch you only with skin.

I cannot love with my senses

but only learn of love this way.

Feel her powerful sway

moving and loving this way

weather and time are not tests for my love

but company for it.

see this all from my adore eyes

hear this from my word voice

taste this upon

my fulfill skin

don’t worry my love,

created you will exist

born in every second

rebirth in every death

I am learning love with you.

Love is not limited by one of our senses, but in fact our senses allow us mediate and understand how it is we should love our fellow human beings. Love is the best way we discover each other (not a carnal reference, though I believe it is action oriented and physical). Love is not decided on skin color that is absurd. Love in my mind is the complete response to critical race theory. if you need to divide my experience of another based on their melanin content well that is highly suspect and looks more like hatred. Anti-racism is racism and reverse discrimination is still discrimination. deciding what or who a person is or even their worth based on an immutable characteristic was the notion of what discrimination was. It is no better through the lens of DIE or CRT. It is the same old hatred, retooled for a new time.

It is prioritizing a closed view of one of our senses and none of the beauty divine in each of us.

A God centred view of the world sees all of us as built in God’s image and holy and that is a true equality. He made us each unique and each worthy of our experience on this planet and in this life time. God and Love trumps any possible understanding of the division of many based on race, religion meaning content. etc.

I am grateful for the experience of reverse-racism it has only deepened my ability to love others of other races; it has only deepened my understanding of mankind and the beauty of love. Were it not for reverse racism would I have properly understood some of the contexts of the Baptiste minister Marin Luther King. (MLK day takes away his Christian view of equality before God- I prefer to acknowledge the source of his strength when speaking of Martin Luther King Jr. )

I have been struggling with the idea that progress could be morality. Progress is socialism’s march towards mandatory reeducation and the gulag. All that can be - must be?

Meritocracy which we are trying to eliminate is what differentiates periods like the Enlightenment or the Renaissance. those periods are massive movements in our human understanding and were predicated on a middle class that enabled some time being able to be devoted to the arts. the result was a stupendous prodigious artistic and scientific period (none of it owned) what they now fashion with the carbon leash leaves no time for the arts only subsistence survival.

they don’t know where Mozart is, but they will tap him with a chip before his first musical orchestration. I refuse. I know I’m imperfect in spelling and grammar. but my talent is in thinking and research and articulation. I was one of two kids not permitted to move to a pen in grade seven so poor was my penmanship. When I’m tired I am dyslexic. But I think it’s more I’ve never been able to keep up with the places my mind wants to go. Now time is a turning for me. How about you. Never enough of it.

Back to their pushes: and the results we witness that only benefits us.

Pornographic books in school has resulted in an interest in school board meetings, and a ground swell of citizen activity, demonstration and even home schooling. So as a result families are getting closer. Also it leads people to see subversion within the school system and then recognize it elsewhere. Are you reading all these subtasks and connected electronically? But wish you weren’t so alone in your community: GO TO ALL YOUR SCHOOL BOARD MEETINGS IRRESPECTIVE OF THE DENOMINATION. You will see the place filled to the brim with people wanting to make a difference in their communities. Show up. Are you lonely. do you need a purpose. Show up. I might be very far from you, but the activists are there. You will meet the like-minded neighbours. Enjoy. your next stage of changing the world has just occurred. The biggest threat to public schools is to write the boards and say you are switching your taxes to the catholic board. they want to destroy catholic schools inside out because they believe it is a source of believers. If you are private schooling or home schooling because of perverted curriculum punish the public schools this way. It is the last thing they anticipate.

Low emission zones: citizen interest in municipal affairs, protesting, meeting each other and knowing their community better. It is another fabulous way to get to know your neighbours. Go to local meetings find out when certain topics are being discussed and invade. You will meet your fellow warriors.

I have a ton to do but wanted to get these musings out. I hope you like the thrust. We aren’t done. We are the force in their way. We are tremendous. We are powerful. We are placed to win, we just have to realize and leverage it.

