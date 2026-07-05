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Claw's avatar
Claw
22m

Lawyer Lisa, you are an angel. Thank you for having the courage and determination for doing what you do. Many blessings to you and your loved ones. May God continue to give you the strength to keep up the good fight. You are truly a light in this world.

Peace out.

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Rod's avatar
Rod
25m

Thank you Sister Lisa. I've noticed that your "musings" have become incresingly more like devotionals and I love that. We all need encouragement, and in Christ we have it!

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