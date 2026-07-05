Here is the nub of it all folks.

They want us worn and exhausted. To give up. To throw the towel in.

Whatever you need to do to keep hope and joy AND GIVE HOPE AND JOY?

That is your task.

DefUckers don't want us leaning on God, giving to strangers, spreading love instead of divide endlessly.

See them. Name them the totalitarians that want our brains.

Listen to Hannah Arndt.

https://youtube.com/shorts/WQmpLqze9gc

It's not that you agree with the totalitarianism. It's that you become too exhausted to resist.

They want you exhausted. So Give thanks. They want you hopeless. So Give thanks. They want you dejected. so Give praise to God. They want you scared. So physically take your worries in your hands and hand them up to God.

This is too much for me. Here. Hand it up in trust as a child of God should.

“This is more than I can handle.: Thank him and give it him. Then trust. Tell him to take your worries. Trust him to know His time. Trust him to know your part. Frame your devotion to him. Fix on him not this world. Then insure you do this daily. A. So it is that you know who your most important relationship has always been. B. So you know whatever done here in this lifetime in our human experience is for our spiritual experience. C. Your human experience wasn't made mortal by evil. Once conceived you began your journey. Make the journey towards God. D.Evil.fears those grounded in Christ lit by the spirit.

Frame your living with the knowledge he is your destination. Give hope to others in small ways.

Conquering humans require the spirit conquered.

Thus I say to myself. Praise while surrounded.

What is the ratio of those who read me for my grammar and spelling? Vs my musings. Vs here to hate.

Practice the concept of praise in the valley. Say it daily. Think on it daily.

Praise while surrounded.

I do not know what end you dearest reader will have. But whatever it is my hope for you is hope to your last breath.

You are unconquered when you make hope your life. Give hope.

That is a commandment as a Christian.

That is also true spiritual battle with actual demonic forces of Satan.

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