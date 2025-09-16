The first course will start at noon est today. I can allow in 100 participants. It is first come first serve.

Invite Link https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85259174133?pwd=luxAbIQeqhBCgJ9W7zAfpdZZEV5S1N.1

I can start letting people in at 11:50 and will start the course 12:05. It is a beta testing for the idea of a larger globalism course to increase citizen engagement and understanding of the complexities behind the unseen tensions of globalism v. nationalism.

I hope you can make it. I hope the community can see the advantage of a series of event courses that can be replicated for a larger and larger audience and moved into replace the failing school system.

I love that my substack audience friends peers and fellow writers are an amazing wealth in and of themselves in terms of expertise and knowledge.

However I also think we have to replace the lack of real education being provided to youth, and adults and especially citizens who are engaging. So not withstanding that you are the most amazing readership friends and peers, I have a vision that our push back become more integrated and systemized. I want to empower more people.

I hope to see you there.

I failed to promote it as much as I would have liked because of battling an illness.

We will learn together. I will share what I know and perhaps this vision will become a method to empower local resistance to the unseen hand of globalism. Certainly we see the movements all around the world thirsting for the ability to make changes.

So we have been ad hoc. We can move now into a systemization of those changes.

To do so we need the skill set to empower others, recognize, discuss in an educated way and push back on Big Control.

I will not cover everything in one lecture. I envision 7 to 10 lectures and have the topics picked.

I also see a collaborative effort. I will be suggesting assignments that deepen the topic so that we can use each topic as a jumping off point for others.

The resistance is much larger than we are permitted or allowed to know. We are much more powerful than we are allowed to know. What we lack is systems, systemization and the mass utilization of this.

Digital warriors and thirsty substack readers I want to create a next level movement that you can be part of.

Thank-you. Judge me not on my imperfections but for my desire to keep trying and trying and trying again.

This is free. If you find value you can support my work by purchasing my book World on Mute by Lisa Miron.

