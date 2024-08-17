Please watch and share this succinct video.

https://x.com/StopTheWEFusa/status/1824174777851916692

Known online

Known in the smart city.

They have us as a line item in the Unified Ledger.

I think. Therefore I am.

Descartes.

By espousing the need to deny our own observations and their logical conclusions through adherence to narrative, group think, or censorship and punishment for wrong think, society eliminates the “I think".

In so doing society eliminates the I am.

Likewise in the corporate fascist totalitarianism of agenda 2030, the individual is reduced to a line item, unable to think or act without total permission.

We end up once again at eliminating the I am.

Therefore I have concluded the two are interrelated.

The globalists have determined that for the elimination of universally of all the I am-s, and for the universal ledger, or agenda 2030 to succeed, they will need us NOT TO THINK.

THE MOST dangerous person in such a system is a free thinker.

I think therefore I am.

Taking speech and the means of expressing thought is how they march us there.

Therefore we win by thinking and expressing those thoughts.

I know many of my readers Need to know the path through this. None of it is a path free from risk or hardship.

Yesterday while driving a massive black lexus sun boxy with black window.

All black pulled along side of me. I was in a left turning lane. I felt an extremely sharp pain over my right year and yelled out in anger and pain. My son Asked what happened .

I saw the car move past.

I used to play soccer, goalie as a child, with the boys. My reflexes are top.

I pulled out immediately to give chase.

I want to tell you what my instincts are.

An suv with unknown number of bad actors had deployed something that injured me.

I suppose I am a targeted individual. I get these veiled comments that say watch out, carry a stick and then, I'm praying for you.

I pulled out into moving traffic from a stopped position. He immediately accelerated and was turning left at the next light.

One car between us.

I screeched around. Took his license plate.

Another two stop sign there was three cars between us.

He turned right near my home where I had to go left. He had turned on a street with speed bumps. Once in a subdivision we were both constrained by local traffic.

I wanted to keep chasing him. But I had a car full of kids. I had his license.

I fell dead asleep at home.

Screw you you shit head globalists. The one thing you didn't do was scare me. I Don't know why. I had someone try to kidnap me last summer. Connected or not.

Now if anyone knows what was deployed. I'd say it went in about an inch and half to slightly more and have strange feelings over my right ear.

I clearly don't trust Canada's medical system anymore.

Happened 1:34 est. I'm sending the license plate to several friends and may report today.

Seriously what do you put on your head when traveling to deflect that.

Something I am writing about is hitting home. Ha!. Dyslexic spelling mistakes commas for shit and all.

If I stop writing I have over 900 posts keep sharing.

