These are the questions I am puzzling.

Are the globalists going for broke?

What do you think?

When expropriation of land goes to “Indigenous” children -

How safe are those children? I know from a friend up north that when $100,000 checks went out to our first nations, some disappeared. 8 in one reserve alone overdosed. Gangs from Toronto were up and ready for the checks going out. She said: “Lisa it is the wild west up here. Did the money fix anything?”

Is there safe drinking water? Who wants their brothers, sons, daughters, nieces back who OD or disappeared? Ya. Murder. Drugs on our reserves and in our communities is murder. See my book chapter “Population Activities.”

When the systems are dismantled that protect all people-

Do you think the globalists favor the one they leave holding the bag?

Bill c293 I noted that “indigenous” was not defined. Understand what that means? Who is Indigenous.

Image from Forbes

As a metaphor

“Are you handing the cartel’s drug money to the children, your future, and saying here; look at the gift. You hold this now. You hold all of this. It is a great idea. The Cartel thought of it - that’s how I know it is real and good and not at all foolish.”

What is killing the first nations and next nations?

We are told to ignore Grave Error we are told to look into the history of residential school cases and not to minimize and to have that decide our reconciliation. While absolutely looking in the rear view mirror. this is to direct our gaze back. What is assembling on our front while we do land acknowledgements and put up social media posts or wear an orange color revolution shirt?

Who is indigenous?

Image from CNN

Do we know how to apprise anymore what the real threats are?

And when the system goes down.

And you hand the drug money to the kids in safe keeping for the globalists

What then.

Carney wants CARBON BUDGETS . that is the carbon infrastructure, the green energy infrastructure. a permanent reserve system for us all. He get’s his Bill C5 saying it’s the first nations that mean he needs draconian power.

Have you noticed any trends INSERT REASON GOVERNMENT NEEDS DRACONIAN POWER.

That is the only trend that matters.

Pay people not to see what is in their interest. Decide that migration in the 1700s is the issue and not notice the millions of people moving across the globe and (as I note) enabling land grabs by globalists from subsistence Famers that leave to come to OECD countries.

Imagine the left understands what the UN Migration Compact is. Dig past the surface. It's a taking on both ends.

DEI consultants get paid to take down the system. We eliminate free speech and we eliminate jail for criminals. Instead we propose jail for speech.

When that system is up. What next. (Find out and read my book World on Mute. In these times supporting those who dare speak truth to power is important)

REVISE HISTORY

(fyi if Emperor Nero takes off your penis because you look like his dead wife - it is not emancipation - it is sexual torture by your government. It is government sanctioned rape and sodomy by the emperor. Who thinks they guy willingly consented to the pre-anesthesia hacking off of his penis so he can wear a dress and get effed by his emperor?)

EMPERORS

ESG aficionados get paid to take down the system of secure energy, the middle class and the economy. UBI, a carbon passport and a personal lifetime carbon budget follows. Listen.

CARNEY SAYS GLOBAL CITIZENS GET PERSONAL LIFETIME CARBON BUDGETS.

Anyone excluded other than the globalists? THE FIRST Nations?

We mount euthanasia at scale. We offer it to the poor. The carbon poor are next.

We connect it to hospitals with biowaste incinerators. Have we added a step or two to state murder and incineration? All your carbon up in smoke.

Here we see they discuss global DEPOPULATION. Can we know how they accomplish this? See my chapter Population Activities in World on Mute.

Who is flooding our communities with “safe” drugs.

Land transfer (who thinks land acknowledgements don’t come with a future point and purpose) is for the globalists. All other variations of assumptions that lead elsewhere is absurdly naive and like giving your infant to defend the drug money.

It is all so long planned for me to think they are altruistic for our first nations.

First Nations have to ask who is indigenous when it is purposefully not defined.

Those who have lived in a system that denied them equality and imposed life on a “reserve” know what a 15 minute city is. They know what having to live according to rules defined by absolutists. They should be our voices of warning.

What is coming.

Doesn’t stop at your door because anyone gave the drug money to the kids.

ONE HEALTH is: humanity no better than a blade of grass. Until we come together as humanity to face the beast before us we will be conquered in our “tribes.”

I see it. LUCIFERIANS are gaming this world.

You are not a blade of grass. (One health)

They are afraid of your words. Otherwise they wouldn’t work so hard to censor us.

They are afraid of family. It is the unit history to date has existed throughout time. It comes down in the world they design for us. See my chapters:

ATTALI TO HARARI

And Trustee Del Grande.

They are afraid of the system that could mount a resurgence and hold them to account. Look beyond who they tell you is your enemy. Look at who is doing the telling AND profiting.

We are those alive here to face an ultimate, soul-less, greed. That is no accident. Make it count. Live in awe not fear.

When the algorithm goes up we are all carbon to them. All money is retractable. All food systems controlled.

We can’t undo the past. Power directs us there so we are occupied being their managerial servants of equity. Aka communism.

But we can at least recognize what is on our front.

all nations. Why hand our children a world we didn’t have the courage to stand up and defend.

I have a lot of confidence in the wisdom that resides in those who have suffered the most under various institutionalized apartheids.

My own wisdom comes from my suffering. Why wouldn’t yours.

Leave a comment

The sooner most people understand what comes, the sooner they can decide to take it down #together.

If you fill a country with those on grift, dependent on government, and separated from key communities, elders, wisdom, then you bow to that authority - cold, senile government. how can the new citizens see the abuse when they are beneficiaries, how can the new citizens defend what keeps people free, when they are social pets to power.

The path to winning against what comes means breaking down what separates us and not following narrative. love of family is key among us. There is more interracial marriage and families than ever before. Children are not racist. Their governments and curriculum shouldn’t now teach it.

To win?

It likely means finding common ground with new neighbors and old.

The trans have to look at what is happening to women and speak out against it.

The first nations have to speak for the next nations.

The Muslims must take down their own rape gangs.

The Christians have to speak for the first nations (and vice versa)

The Jews and Israeli must speak about Palestine.

The Palestinian supporters must speak against violence against Jews here.

The gay must speak for families and parents who want to be free of lgbt instead of math, and porn instead of language in schools.

the Racialized must speak for the melanin challenged.

Whites must speak for the migrants.

The unvaxxed must speak for the vax injured.

The silenced must stand and say the things only they can say in a world that is herding us not as humans but as barriers to digital feudalism, transhumanism and penned in RF borders without our consent.

I show the planned monopoly of podding children with the elimination of the womb in my book. That is the militarized pot at the end of the trainbow.

When we say the things others cannot we become the path on which others can join us.

You are not a blade of grass. Join me in my vision of you as a precious child of God.

If we don’t stand together we are trammeled together. That is the sole reason they work so hard at the color revolution.

Know the puppeteers want us as their pawns divided. I am obstinate. I dislike what they are doing and see what comes.

I am the author of World on Mute - get it on amazon today.

Leave a comment

Share