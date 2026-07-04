Laws that spell tyranny are proof of a ttranny antithetical to good government and the social contract with citizens.

My thesis.

A law’s existence by itself can be proof of an assembled tyranny. An unending series of laws can be evidence themselves that a government is authoritarian or tyrannical.

Condider the claim that unlawful conduct or systemic corruption has become so pervasive that the governments of nations clear around the world, in lock step have lost their individual and collective legitimacy.

The cumulative effect of systemic subversion across every level of government has undermined the government’s legitimacy.

And with it the moral necessity to comply with laws. This is a thesis.

When every branch and level of government is systematically subverted, the resulting erosion of constitutional safeguards it calls into question the legitimacy of the government’s exercise of power.

If a government deliberately wages war for private gain or intentionally kills its own citizens to consolidate power, those acts constitute a profound betrayal of the government's fundamental purpose. Such conduct, despite pr of media asserting the contrary, undermines any government’s moral legitimacy and calls into question its legal and constitutional legitimacy.

Governments exist to protect the lives, liberty, and property of the people, and that rulers who systematically violate those ends breach the social contract.

A government that intentionally sacrifices the lives of its citizens for private gain or the consolidation of power forfeits the moral authority upon which legitimate government rests. Passing grotesque laws and policies are the constituting evidence of a fundamental subversion of constitutional government.

When a government uses public policy primarily to centralize wealth, property, and power in the hands of a corrupt and self-interested ruling class, it departs from its proper constitutional purpose. To the extent that laws—including taxation—are used principally as instruments of that corruption rather than for legitimate public purposes, their moral legitimacy is not only lacking it has been inverted.

A government that systematically employs taxation, regulation, and public policy to enrich itself or entrench its own power, rather than to serve the public, undermines the very basis of its legitimacy. Laws enacted for such corrupt ends cease to function as instruments of justice and instead become instruments of domination.

The probability that nations srates around the world each systematically chose to destroy the well being of its citizens is too improbable to ever organically occur.

Thus I suggest to you, that the proof of conspiracy are the laws policies subversions in lock step. No other evidence is necessary.

In essence and for instance the Prep Act and its utilization is the proof of the conspiracy to injure citizens. Not any other evidence would be necessary.

Good night.

My book WORLD ON MUTE is still available.

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