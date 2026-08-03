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Desiree Flores
1h

fyi: The solemn pledge to abstain from telling the truth was called socialist realism.

- Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn

Grüß Gott!

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Desiree Flores's avatar
Desiree Flores
1h

fyi: We do not err because truth is difficult to see. It is visible at a glance. We err because this is more comfortable. - Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn

Grüß Gott!

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