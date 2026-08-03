"There are Three Classes of People: Those who see. Those who see when shown. Those who do not see." DaVinci



The things you Can't Say. Are things we are aching to hear. The Words that can't be strung together, in today's order, is the poetry and song we want to sing.

The "Not So!" Deleters, to your "Is so! published studies" are t-shirts we need to wear and billboards we need to hang.

The studies that erase all over this here (linkednot, Facebot, thattube), is the new warfare of sticks and stones that disappear. Except on cornea shuttering the images to cortexes in fast hungry fury! And the bruises on those who See! then Speak.

The bruised keep getting up to speak to "Those Who See When They are Shown." Our songs will chirp the lion’s roar.

We will stand courageous in spite. Be like Forest and run to the ocean, you never know who YOU will inspire and the followers you will Take!

Who are you? Because courage when there is no risk, is not courage, its a hobby. Right now I SEE the courageous everywhere! Thank-you!

Most people remember and understand the normalization of government by dicta during covid. Repression. Oppression. And the veneer of truth slathered cracking across all seams of society.

Authoritarianism in the West has only sent deeper piles into our structure. It's weaving the amoral legal fabric as a net.

Belief in scientism as a religion from green fundamentalism to spunk magic vaccine has morphed to restrictions on actual personal belief.

There appears to be one religion free not to be persecuted with antisemitism laws. A one religion carve out from the authoritarian rule.

Antisemitism laws preceeded the red terror that pummeled Christians into blood soaked floors, trains, mass Graves.

It's a sickening reminder only true freedom of religion protects all.

Any satanist can get ahold of a regime to purge Christians.

Why not antichristian laws.

Our churches have been burning as regular as a booster recommendation by a public health authority. Actually churches in Canada burn more often than that. Between 2016 and 2023 the Liberal lucifer party documented 463 churches burning in Canada. They did not propose antichristian laws.

I say it's government jihad against Christians while they ask us to be afraid of Muslims.

The new normalized censorship is on believers of Christ. Nothing the centralized turning does is happenstance.

No one in the Canadian Military can pray.

All personnel. No prayer.

It started with Christian Chaplains. So believers in Christ.

This woman shared the gospel on a plane. She was the next anti vaxxer, did not wear a mask kicked off a plane. Or its fake to get you preemptively to stop sharing the gospel truth.

I say noahide laws are the global courts and global religion. And it looks like a tag team did just that in 2024.

What do I show you. That carving out one faith for protection is not appropriate. It will attract elements against religious plurality that allow truly amoral voices to ascend.

All faiths require protection. If we are to protect one another from satanists moving to where they can oppress Christians, a favorite sport. Then we actually protect the Jewish faith from being utilized and infiltrated for antichristian purposes.

My starting point

Most assimilated, reform jews and women i know in the Orthodox faith do not want to purge Christians.

Thus asymmetrical religious protection can carve out a space for the worst elements to infiltrate one faith to persecute another.

Who thinks satan does not move.

I don't want judeo Christian bunk. I want to see jews for the protection of other faiths.

That religious wars are desired to reduce the population is clear. That a globalist architecture has unveiled itself is clear. See the Pact for the Future adopted universally by 193 countries. That despite lock step one world government, the actors at the helm intend to play out religious wars first.

Who do you think is worshipped by the order that persecuted Christians. It is not judeo Christian values.

It is luciferianism. You think not? You are being shown. You see. Are shown

Or remain comfortably ensconced.

Protecting an area from speech has been where the oppressors have decided to hide.

I know this is unnatural for jews who seriously worry in today's climate for their local safety. But antisemitism laws I predict will push elements within Judaism, that want to be free from criticism. Especially from other jews. Winning the victory that morphs one's religion to be more desirable for who.

What does power without criticism tend to morph to?

Absolute power corrupts.

Criticism safeguards all religions especially from becoming attractive to elements of evil.

Or level the playing field. Jews for antichristianism where are you?

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