Interesting.

Not novels. not news.

Operations of full time massacring of Christians is a hidden kind of operation that has it's own narrative and cover story for every event all through history, including the guillotines of the French Revolution.

Which way do they look.

Why.

Watch.

https://odysee.com/@swprs:3/messianic-rabbis-destruction-christian-occident-edom:7

Just look at your World.

Is the actual point of the Russia Ukraine war death of Christians? The 3rd Rome is Russia and Europe. Label someone Edom. Dispose.

The 4th is USA. Not the corruption. That is intended to survive as the global matrix.

You don't have to have an army. You just have to own the leadership. Make that the perfection of the operations.

Epstein.

Child abuse.

WEF.

In 70 AD, the armies of Titus, under the Roman Empire, destroyed the Second Temple in Jerusalem. They then got labeled Edom.

Then the Roman Empire Fell as “FIRST ROME”

In 1453, the Fall of Constantinople marked the end of the Roman Empire’s eastern half.

Orthodox Christians and the full Fall of Europe through wars, communism and the greater war plan in Ukraine is engineered as the fall of Third Rome. We witness European collapse in real time. We witness the unbelievable brother in Christ killing brother in Christ engineered by leaders using words and definitions to obscure the Truth, the way, and the Life.

https://youtube.com/shorts/OdF_nUG4J5g

Engineering the collapse of 4th Rome only needed a series of corrupt Leaders. It is billed as inevitable, but they hide the nonstop corruption Subversion and absence of the consent of the governed.

To end Christianity it always just needed pretending you were Christian. And then doing asinine, horrific, untenable deeds in their name.

We are surrounded by those who say they are Christians, but are not.

Take the word of God, ridicule it. Then we will never know. Good luck with those making war on God. Take it all. The platforms, the Epstein rapist government, the war machines, the media, the drone systems you call GOSPEL, the Digital platforms, the guillotines. Have it. It is yours. The neural lace, the smart cities, the judges, the words webbed called laws.

I will take Jesus every day.

https://youtube.com/shorts/-zX4eAmbMQA

https://youtube.com/shorts/bOT-SGm_m4g

You can just notice your world and all the war, corruption and hate and eventually want more.

Those cucks in Canada doing half coverage of bill c-9. It is not merely I who see you.

My book WORLD ON MUTE BY LISA MIRON is available on Amazon.

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