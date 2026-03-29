Those that call themselves CHRISTIANS. BUT ARE NOT.
Interesting.
Not novels. not news.
Operations of full time massacring of Christians is a hidden kind of operation that has it's own narrative and cover story for every event all through history, including the guillotines of the French Revolution.
Which way do they look.
Why.
Watch.
https://odysee.com/@swprs:3/messianic-rabbis-destruction-christian-occident-edom:7
Just look at your World.
Is the actual point of the Russia Ukraine war death of Christians? The 3rd Rome is Russia and Europe. Label someone Edom. Dispose.
The 4th is USA. Not the corruption. That is intended to survive as the global matrix.
You don't have to have an army. You just have to own the leadership. Make that the perfection of the operations.
Epstein.
Child abuse.
WEF.
In 70 AD, the armies of Titus, under the Roman Empire, destroyed the Second Temple in Jerusalem. They then got labeled Edom.
Then the Roman Empire Fell as “FIRST ROME”
In 1453, the Fall of Constantinople marked the end of the Roman Empire’s eastern half.
Orthodox Christians and the full Fall of Europe through wars, communism and the greater war plan in Ukraine is engineered as the fall of Third Rome. We witness European collapse in real time. We witness the unbelievable brother in Christ killing brother in Christ engineered by leaders using words and definitions to obscure the Truth, the way, and the Life.
https://youtube.com/shorts/OdF_nUG4J5g
Engineering the collapse of 4th Rome only needed a series of corrupt Leaders. It is billed as inevitable, but they hide the nonstop corruption Subversion and absence of the consent of the governed.
To end Christianity it always just needed pretending you were Christian. And then doing asinine, horrific, untenable deeds in their name.
We are surrounded by those who say they are Christians, but are not.
Take the word of God, ridicule it. Then we will never know. Good luck with those making war on God. Take it all. The platforms, the Epstein rapist government, the war machines, the media, the drone systems you call GOSPEL, the Digital platforms, the guillotines. Have it. It is yours. The neural lace, the smart cities, the judges, the words webbed called laws.
I will take Jesus every day.
https://youtube.com/shorts/-zX4eAmbMQA
https://youtube.com/shorts/bOT-SGm_m4g
You can just notice your world and all the war, corruption and hate and eventually want more.
Those cucks in Canada doing half coverage of bill c-9. It is not merely I who see you.
My book WORLD ON MUTE BY LISA MIRON is available on Amazon.
Did you know Jerusalem's Temple was destroyed by Rome and Babylon on the same exact day just centuries apart. God was sending a message to the Jews that Jesus was the temple in 70 AD.
The Bible ALONE tells you who this mystery Babylon is....
The physical Babylon was destroyed and never to be rebuilt.
Isaiah Chapter 13
:19 And Babylon, the glory of kingdoms, the beauty of the Chaldees' excellency, shall be as when God overthrew Sodom and Gomorrah.
20 It shall never be inhabited, neither shall it be dwelt in from generation to generation:
There is a spiritual Babylon which is end time Jerusalem from the Bible alone...
Revelation 18:21 - And a mighty angel took up a stone like a great millstone, and cast it into the sea, saying, Thus with violence shall that great city Babylon be thrown down, and shall be found no more at all. .....
......Rev 18:24 - And in her (Babylon) was found the blood of prophets, and of saints, and of all that were slain upon the earth.
babylon was responsible for the BLOOD of PROPHETS.
Revelation 16:6 - For they have shed the blood of saints and prophets, and thou hast given them blood to drink; for they are worthy.
Rev 17:6 - And I saw the woman drunken with the blood of the saints, and with the blood of the martyrs of Jesus: and when I saw her, I wondered with great admiration.
Mystery Babylon killed the prophets
Rev 17:5 - And upon her forehead was a name written,
MYSTERY, BABYLON THE GREAT,
THE MOTHER OF HARLOTS AND ABOMINATIONS OF THE EARTH.
Rev 17:6 - And I saw the woman drunken with the blood of the saints, and with the blood of the martyrs of Jesus:
and when I saw her, I wondered with great admiration.
Rev 17:9 - And here is the mind which hath wisdom.
The seven heads are seven mountains, on which the woman sitteth.
Rev 17:15 - And he saith unto me, The waters which thou sawest, where the whore sitteth, are peoples, and multitudes, and nations, and tongues.
Rev 17:18 - And the woman which thou sawest is that great city, which reigneth over the kings of the earth.
Jesus speaking Luke 13:33 - Nevertheless I must walk to day, and to morrow, and the day following: for it cannot be that a prophet perish out of Jerusalem.
for it cannot be that a prophet perish out of Jerusalem.
Jesus - Matthew 23:37 - O Jerusalem, Jerusalem, thou that killest the prophets, and stonest them which are sent unto thee, how often would I have gathered thy children together, even as a hen gathereth her chickens under her wings, and ye would not! Behold, your house is left unto you desolate.
the two end time witnesses of God are mentioned here:
Revelation 11:8 - And their dead bodies shall lie in the street of the great city, which spiritually is called Sodom and Egypt, where also our Lord was crucified.
Jesus, MY LORD was crucified in JERUSALEM, which is spiritually called Sodom and Egypt. NOT Rome or in Mecca or the USA
Do we believe Jesus or commentaries?
How about Paul?
Paul writes in 1 Thess 2:14, 16 - For ye, brethren, became followers of the churches of God which in Judaea are in Christ Jesus: for ye also have suffered like things of your own countrymen, EVEN AS THEY HAVE OF THE JEWS: WHO BOTH KILLED THE LORD JESUS, and their OWN PROPHETS, and have persecuted us; and THEY PLEASE NOT GOD, and are contrary to all men: Forbidding us to speak to the Gentiles that they might be saved, to fill up their sins alway: FOR THE WRATH IS COME UPON THEM TO THE UTTERMOST.
If any can show me from the Bible alone where Rome or Islam killed the prophets please let me know. I hate Rome and know she has murdered many. Islam has killed many but is not mystery babylon.
However Jerusalem is also built on 7 hills as is Moscow (communism) and Istanbul (islam) and Seattle (microsoft)
Matthew 23:34 - Wherefore, behold, I send unto you prophets, and wise men, and scribes: and some of them ye shall kill and crucify; and some of them shall ye scourge in your synagogues, and persecute them from city to city:
Mat 23:35 - That upon you may come all the righteous blood shed upon the earth, from the blood of righteous Abel unto the blood of Zacharias son of Barachias, whom ye slew between the temple and the altar.
Mat 23:36 - Verily I say unto you, All these things shall come upon this generation.
Matthew 23:37 - O Jerusalem, Jerusalem, thou that killest the prophets, and stonest them which are sent unto thee, how often would I have gathered thy children together, even as a hen gathereth her chickens under her wings, and ye would not!
Behold, your house is left unto you desolate.
Rev 18:24 - And in her was found the blood of prophets, and of saints, and of all that were slain upon the earth.
babylon was responsible for the BLOOD of PROPHETS.
Jesus speaking Luke 13:33 - Nevertheless I must walk to day, and to morrow, and the day following: for it cannot be that a prophet perish out of Jerusalem.
Jesus in Matthew 23:37 - O Jerusalem, Jerusalem, thou that killest the prophets, and stonest them which are sent unto thee, how often would I have gathered thy children together, even as a hen gathereth her chickens under her wings, and ye would not! Behold, your house is left unto you desolate. end time Jerusalem is mystery Babylon
Lisa, you are correct in choice; evil or the example of Jesus. Morality is basic and simple, Jesus taught and lived it. People are free to choose, be aware of the consequences today, tomorrow and at your final breath in all that you do. Once you see evil, it's no going back.