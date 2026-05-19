watch above ED Gallrein, Trump’spick, go full draft.

Do his funders for Israel know about an unconscionable world war that requires the meat of Americans pressed into the grinder?

Pete Hegseth the Defence Secretary is campaigning for the GUY WHO WANTS THE DRAFT FOR WORLD WARS

Its like an already veto on diplomacy.

The cat was let out of the bag.

Israel aipac billionaires are coming out because there is a war plan.

That requires the draft.

Hegseth. Aipac. Gallrein. Millions in spending.

World war.

And the draft.

So fyi. That's not just America's sons AND daughters.

World war.

Remember the whole get your defence spending up a few years ago.

Right on queue.

Just reading the tea leaves.

The draft talk by Mr bought by Israel lobby ( Remember those millions were spent before anyone was even elected)

And he says draft.

What war are we fighting.

Is it a natural geopolitical event naturally arising.

Who the fuck thinks the draft is a vote getter.

We are watching a play.

And they want us fighting the dei and migration the other hand plays.

Stay on what we tell you.

Aipac funds Dems and Republicans.

In fact aipac is heavily funding the Kentucky draft candidate, but actually spends more securing democrats, aka on the communist version of itself.* my personal viewpoint on the Aipac left, not determined in any court of law.

So World waR or world communism? What a choice.

So the board of peace and the noahide laws and world war.

Or the sustainable development goals, your personal carbon tracker, centralized reproduction and the UN and the noahide laws.

Now this race let the cat out of the bag. Our leaders REQUIRE the military spending.

For a sewn up world war.

And a draft.

Imagine that's his go get votes speech. Imagine the President doesn't chastise him for saying these things during peace negotiations. Imagine. Nope. Didn't have to.

This clown world is just pushing on.

We going to use your kids as drone cannon fodder. Vote for Thomas Massie ( hates pedophiles) or world war 3 draft your kids opponent.

See it or not.

I personally think you're daft if you don't.

It's a show.

The depopulation is on the left and the right. Can't you see any connections. Its real.

Its real.

It's real.

It's real.

The connections are real.

Make sure you hate Islam hard because sharia, while NO FREEDOM GROUPS TALK THE DECAPITATION OF CHRISTIANS LAWS IN THE USA. THE NOAHIDE LAWS.

Its real.

Its real.

Stopnoahide.org

Share

Leave a comment