He calls Jesus Jesus, Emmanuel, King of Kings, Lord of Lords and Yeshua.

He says orrhodox jews, and secular atheists are coming Christ. But he also says many rabbis who know Jesus is the Messiah are afraid of losing their power.

He says the spiritual warfare in Israel is intense.

His precise message here is worth listening to.

I'm enriched listening to priests, pastors, messianic rabbis. Chaplains, and by my own biblical search. It is as relevant to our times as the surveillance state.

As the date by which Maimonides says the mossiach must arrive by comes to a close in a year and 3 months, should Jewish friends consider reading the old testament and new?

The date is October 2, 2027.

If you have a joy in Christ you want others to have that joy. If you have peace in the Lord you want others to have it.

A great many hearts of stone will become flesh. Eyes to see will see.

October 2, 2027.

My mom said the battle was spiritual when I saw the laws. I still see the laws, in fact i see the architecture and laws in more poignancy now that I'm grounded in the spiritual fight.

Here is something I will be expanding on in a podcast. You pick first based on comments my next discussion.

The laws are the conspiracy their passing is proof of treason. Their lack of morality the nullity. Meeting Jesus on earth now as it's own communion as Matthew 25 Christians.

Bill c-9 goes live today.

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