Because 193 countries in the General Assembly adopted the one world surveillance government. The data acts and ai acts were tracked in my book WORLD ON MUTE. I also tracked health by ai and the end of face to face health care. …no end to needle to arm.

So they can get all get along to make people cattle they watch via data centres.. But we gotta go to war for them? Because friends that is what the military spending is all about.

Watch.

/mediaViewer?currentTweet=2068274800271749412¤tTweetUser=karma44921039

The mechanism for the Global citizen. All neat and tidied up. Countries that are self interested enough to blow each other up, don't agree to one world government.

I know geopolitical events non-stop is a paralytic. However I'm just cutting through the crap.

Nation states don't WHO. They don't WEF. They don't UN…..all against their sovereign interest. That feeling you have your government loves sterilization, Euthanasia, abortion, new war draft, economic suicide, fentanyl, medical apartheid based on injecting twads of heavy metals regulated in gasoline, pouring pesticides on land, pissing money into globalist ventures, permitting every known thing, oppressive speech and religious policies…and all that seems antithetical to good governance, and amounts to government jihad on it's citizens? Ya totally real.

Think. But did any country oppose the making of the one world surveillance state? No. All lined up by height like kids going pee by the clock.

which of the 193 countries specifically supported it, the answer is that the consensus procedure means the pact was adopted on behalf of ALL 193 UN member states, although some countries later expressed reservations about portions of the text.

A small group of countries, including Russia, Iran, North Korea, and Syria, sought a last-minute amendment, but the amendment was rejected and the pact was then adopted by consensus.

So if you think the Russian Ukraine War is a legitimate war, but both countries are fine with making their citizens GLOBAL CITIZENS, and deferring to new government by algorithm, you need a deprogramming.

Right. Unless countries act like countries why should young men, and you know it will be girls too - gender rights, be sent to slaughter.

These are just pre kills for the New ew ew world order.

I wonder what political franchise is funding politicians is in every country. Hmm.

this is hard.

I wonder if there is a Rothschild central bis bank in…

Every country sets up a mark of the beast surveillance system. Keep that name in mind.

Get my book WORLD ON MUTE.

I wonder if Lord Rothschild was presented the Balfour declaration setting up Israel. And if Alan Dershowitz was involved with Epstein Chabad and the Rothschilds.

Rothschild involvement with creation of Israel.

The World Zionist Congress traces its origins to the First Zionist Congress, convened by Theodor Herzl in Basel, Switzerland, from August 29–31, 1897. The congress established the Zionist Organization, which later became the World Zionist Organization, and created the framework for the international Zionist movement.

The Pact for the Future was adopted at the United Nations Summit of the Future on 22 September 2024 by the 193 Member States of the United Nations acting by consensus. That means no formal vote was taken and no country forced a recorded vote against it.

The UN states that “world leaders adopted the Pact for the Future” and its annexes:

The Global Digital Compact

The Declaration on Future Generations

You can read the official UN resolution as A/RES/79/1 (Pact for the Future) on the UN website.

Key facts:

Date: August 29–31, 1897.

Location: Basel, Switzerland.

The location of the BIS

Founder and chair: Theodor Herzl.

Attendance: 208 participants from 17 countries, along with journalists.

Outcome: Adoption of the Basel Program, which stated the goal of establishing a publicly recognized homeland for the Jewish people in Palestine.

The congress met regularly thereafter. In 1960, the names were officially changed from “Zionist Congress” and “Zionist Organization” to World Zionist Congress and World Zionist Organization.

A famous diary entry by Herzl after the 1897 congress stated:

“At Basel I founded the Jewish State.”

He added that while the world might not recognize it immediately, he believed it would become evident within decades.





The World Jewish Congress (WJC) is an international organization that represents Jewish communities and organizations in many countries. It was founded in 1936 in Geneva, Switzerland, to coordinate advocacy on issues affecting Jewish communities worldwide and to respond to rising antisemitism in Europe. World Jewish Congress

Its stated activities include:

Representing Jewish communities before governments and international organizations.

Combating antisemitism and discrimination.

Supporting Holocaust remembrance and education.

Advocating on issues affecting Jewish communities around the world.

Engaging with bodies such as the United Nations, governments, and religious groups.

The World Jewish Congress is not the same organization as the World Zionist Organization or the World Zionist Congress.

Some key differences:

OrganizationFoundedMain PurposeWorld Jewish Congress1936Represents Jewish communities globally and advocates on their behalfWorld Zionist Organization1897Promotes Zionism and Jewish national developmentWorld Zionist Congress1897 (as Zionist Congress)Legislative body of the Zionist movement

The World Jewish Congress has had several prominent leaders over time, including

Stephen S. Wise , Edgar Bronfman Sr. , and Ronald S. Lauder .

the World Jewish Congress, World Zionist Organization, B’nai B’rith, and the Anti-Defamation League each differ from one another.

World Jewish Congress

World Jewish Congress engages with the UN much like many other non-governmental organizations (NGOs). It advocates on issues such as antisemitism, Holocaust remembrance, human rights, religious freedom, and concerns affecting Jewish communities worldwide. It participates in meetings, submits statements, and works with UN agencies and diplomats, but it is not part of the UN and has no voting power in the UN General Assembly.

World Zionist Organization

World Zionist Organization focuses primarily on matters related to Zionism, Jewish identity, education, and support for Israel. It is not a UN body and does not have authority within the UN system. Like many international organizations, it may engage with governments, diplomats, and international institutions on issues relevant to its mission.

World Zionist Congress

World Zionist Congress is the legislative assembly of the World Zionist Organization. It does not have a formal role within the UN.

UN Status

The United Nations is composed of sovereign member states. Only member states have votes in bodies such as the General Assembly. Many religious, ethnic, business, labor, environmental, and advocacy organizations maintain consultative or observer relationships with UN agencies, but they do not exercise governmental authority within the UN.

It is important to distinguish between:

Formal authority (voting rights, treaty-making, UN membership), which belongs to states and certain intergovernmental organizations.

Advocacy and consultation, where NGOs and civil-society organizations seek to influence policy, provide expertise, or represent their constituents.

WORLD EPSTEIN MAXWELL RAPE CHILDREN CONGRESS TO OWN GOVERNMENT POLICIES ARPUND THE WORLD

The architecture or world organization and overlap of world control is tied too to the world honey pot files aka the Epstein child rape torture baby eating files.

WORLD CONTROL ALL CORPORATION CONGRESS THE WEF

The Wef pioneer you don't know is Isabel Maxwell, sister(ish…kind of manly but its a new ew world order) to Gislaine trade children like hockey cards, Maxwell and daughter to mossad spy Robert Maxwell. So let's add the WEF controlling companies and rape torture for world control files to the mix.

And 911 brought you it's the Muslims, let's go to war Christians, because indestructible passports. They should build office towers from passport papers. When the drones come, better make passport paper houses and suits.

Don't add the world media, publishing industries, Hollywood, or the aipac franchise. That's an antiSemite conspiracy theory. Unless Joel Olstein writes about it. Then it's a flex.

smart city development worldwide

Some of the largest funders and promoters include:

World Bank — through programs such as the Global Smart City Partnership Program, which supports cities using data and technology for urban management and services.

United Nations Human Settlements Programme — promotes people-centered and sustainable smart city frameworks and guidance.

Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development — develops smart city policies, standards, and research but is not primarily a funding body.

European Commission — funds many smart city projects through EU programs and initiatives.

World Economic Forum — convenes governments, corporations, and experts through initiatives such as the G20 Global Smart Cities Alliance.

World Smart Sustainable Cities Organization — an international network of cities that promotes smart-city projects and cooperation.

Funding often comes through:

National governments. Development banks (World Bank, regional development banks). Public-private partnerships. Technology vendors (such as major telecom, software, and infrastructure companies). Climate and sustainability funds.

Heres the big blind spot. One of the biggest totalitarianism in smart cities is….

Tel Aviv’s smart-city program includes a wide range of projects funded or supported by the municipality, often in partnership with national agencies, technology companies, and startup programs. The city’s stated goal is to use technology, data, and digital services to improve urban management and citizen services.

That should say life not light.

Some of the key funded features include:

Digital Citizen Services

Personalized resident platform called DigiTel , providing location-based alerts, municipal services, event recommendations, school registration reminders, and targeted information.

Specialized programs such as DigiDog (for dog owners) and MiniDigi (for families with young children).

Data and Open Government

OpenData TLV , which publishes municipal datasets on transportation, population, education, events, and other city operations for public use and app development.

Digital participation tools intended to increase citizen engagement in municipal decision-making.

Transportation and Mobility

Tel-O-Fun municipal bicycle-sharing network.

Auto-Tel car-sharing system.

Traffic-monitoring projects using sensors, cameras, and Bluetooth devices to measure vehicle flows and congestion for transportation planning.

Communications Infrastructure

Free municipal Wi-Fi available in numerous public spaces and buildings across the city.

Energy and Environmental Programs

Solar roof initiatives encouraging installation of rooftop solar panels.

Smart energy management projects involving decentralized power generation.

Exploration of wind and wave energy.

Trigeneration systems for electricity, heating, and cooling in new developments.

Sustainable-neighborhood and community-garden programs.

Municipal Service Delivery

“Cityhall on Wheels” mobile municipal offices that bring city services into neighborhoods.

Online venue-booking systems and various municipal service apps.

Startup and Innovation Programs

Municipal support for startups through shared workspaces, access to municipal data, pilot projects, municipal experts, and innovation challenges.

Tel Aviv Tech initiatives designed to integrate startups into city problem-solving.

In summary, the major categories of smart-city funding in Tel Aviv are:

Digital identity and resident services. Open-data and civic-engagement platforms. Smart transportation and mobility systems. Public Wi-Fi and digital infrastructure. Smart energy and sustainability projects. Data-driven urban management using sensors and analytics. Startup and innovation ecosystems.

Tel Aviv’s smart-city program includes a wide range of projects funded or supported by the municipality, often in partnership with national agencies, technology companies, and startup programs. The city’s stated goal is to use technology, data, and digital services to improve urban management and citizen services.

Some of the key funded features include:

Digital Citizen Services

Personalized resident platform called DigiTel , providing location-based alerts, municipal services, event recommendations, school registration reminders, and targeted information.

Specialized programs such as DigiDog (for dog owners) and MiniDigi (for families with young children).

Data and Open Government

OpenData TLV , which publishes municipal datasets on transportation, population, education, events, and other city operations for public use and app development.

Digital participation tools intended to increase citizen engagement in municipal decision-making.

Transportation and Mobility

Tel-O-Fun municipal bicycle-sharing network.

Auto-Tel car-sharing system.

Traffic-monitoring projects using sensors, cameras, and Bluetooth devices to measure vehicle flows and congestion for transportation planning.

Communications Infrastructure

Free municipal Wi-Fi available in numerous public spaces and buildings across the city.

Energy and Environmental Programs

Solar roof initiatives encouraging installation of rooftop solar panels.

Smart energy management projects involving decentralized power generation.

Exploration of wind and wave energy.

Trigeneration systems for electricity, heating, and cooling in new developments.

Sustainable-neighborhood and community-garden programs.

Municipal Service Delivery

“Cityhall on Wheels” mobile municipal offices that bring city services into neighborhoods.

Online venue-booking systems and various municipal service apps.

Startup and Innovation Programs

Municipal support for startups through shared workspaces, access to municipal data, pilot projects, municipal experts, and innovation challenges.

Tel Aviv Tech initiatives designed to integrate startups into city problem-solving.

In summary, the major categories of smart-city funding in Tel Aviv are:

Digital identity and resident services. Open-data and civic-engagement platforms. Smart transportation and mobility systems. Public Wi-Fi and digital infrastructure. Smart energy and sustainability projects. Data-driven urban management using sensors and analytics. Startup and innovation ecosystems.

Digital shekkel?

Israel has advanced digital payment systems, including instant payment infrastructure.

The Bank of Israel has designed and published proposals for a Digital Shekel project.

Pilot programs and technical experiments have been conducted to explore how a CBDC could work.

Digital Shekel proposals have discussed:

Digital wallets for individuals and businesses.

Instant peer-to-peer payments.

Offline payment capability.

Integration with existing payment systems.

Potential interoperability with foreign payment systems and other countries’ CBDCs.

Programmable payment features in some proposed use cases.

Smart-city connections

Some observers note that smart-city technologies, digital identity systems, digital payments, and CBDCs can potentially be integrated in future urban-management systems. However, having smart-city infrastructure does not automatically mean a CBDC is operating. Tel Aviv’s smart-city programs and Israel’s Digital Shekel research are separate initiatives, though they could theoretically interact in the future if a CBDC were launched.

Ok think that the pact for the Future control matrix bypasses any? There is no passover option. No blood over the lintel.

You know a smart city future of complete with new God surveillance state needs. No freaking tunnels to escape. I started looking at Gaza as I saw the smart city rebuilds in western countries. How bridges were designed to be impossible on foot underneath. The pro off yourself governments were building don't jump off the bridge walls.

What happened to 2.3 million people with no buildings, water food systems. No one has ever told the world where they are. Not in Israel. Not in Gaza. Not Egypt. Where are they?

I thought- those tunnels over there, can't survive the smart city order. I have dyslexia and I store information and see the world in patterns.

There's no winning team folks. Hatred is a heavy blind spot.

Israel has been involved in developing a range of “smart city” and “cognitive city” technologies. The term cognitive city is often used to describe cities that use AI, sensors, data analytics, and automation to help manage urban services and infrastructure.

Some notable examples include:

Tel Aviv

Tel Aviv is often cited as one of the world’s leading smart cities. Features include:

A citywide digital resident platform that provides personalized municipal services.

Smart traffic management using sensors and real-time data.

Open-data initiatives that allow developers and researchers to build applications using city information.

Smart parking systems that guide drivers to available spaces.

Environmental monitoring of air quality, noise, and water usage.

Jerusalem

Projects have included:

Intelligent traffic-light coordination.

Smart public transportation information systems.

Security and emergency-response integration using citywide data networks.

National Technology Strengths

Israel has developed expertise in:

Artificial intelligence

Cybersecurity

Internet of Things (IoT) sensors

Digital identity systems

Predictive analytics

Autonomous mobility technologies

Water-management technology

Many Israeli technology companies sell these systems internationally rather than only deploying them domestically.

Common “Cognitive City” Components

Technologies developed or used by Israeli firms include:

AI-assisted traffic prediction

Smart street lighting that adjusts automatically

Digital citizen-service portals

Computer-vision systems for infrastructure monitoring

Emergency-response coordination platforms

Smart energy-grid management

Water-leak detection and optimization systems

So in a WORLD GOVERNMENT I do not predict any winners. It’s a nose cutting face spitting operation.

Hate of… is useful motivation to divide and conquer. At its core this is an antilife, becoming gods program. What hubris. It will bring God's unmitigated wrath too.

Noticing that people taking us to war also already have the global citizen mechanism set up? Pin drop. Pin drop.

Trump is taller every day.

So what is war?

Well in Ukraine and Russia its orthodox Christians massacring each other. And if they don't its their officers killing the conscripted in near total horror.

I posted a few weeks back that a video on the Kabbalah on you tube was taken down because of biblical references. Keep that in mind when you watch this.

But their leaders each puppets of a global state committed to making them each marks of the surveillance state? Israelis too. None escape. Get it yet?

To win a one world government. You have to lose everything valuable in life. If the smart people are truly running the world they get a big F. And a big FU.

I praise God daily and right here and now! You fools did not make me mortal or give me body spirit and soul. My soul rejoices for God. Praise while surrounded. Rejoice in every song letter dedicated to him.

imagine claiming being Of God or of the law, and making war on God's word with people made law. Bill c-9 eh. vs the word of God. Acts Deuteronomy Roman's Leviticus. Imagine the people coming for God's word are ….of the book.

FYI the date Maimonides gave for the Messiah to come by. October 2, 2027. Interesting. He must have thought that's over a thousand years for this guy to show. Just gotta get that temple up before Rambam's stale date.

Not really compatible positions. Zionism and noahidism is just the most robust idolatry, yet. Golden calf. Golden calf.

I am here until he calls me back.

When the drones go live in smart cities the MVPS will all be LaCrosse players.

Here is Putin's Rabbi Betel Lazar

https://youtube.com/shorts/7j418uO7BsY

Alan Dershowitz and the Chabad. Chabad the World NOAHIDE LAW MOVEMENT. You Don't convert to Judaism. But to their goy this is how you get to serve us to get to heaven.

This video captures the International Conference of Chabad-Lubavitch Emissaries, a major annual event that brings together over 2,000 Chabad representatives from across the globe to New York City for inspiration and networking (0:00-0:34).

The Gala Banquet: A massive gathering where emissaries from diverse locations—ranging from New Zealand and Japan to Kazakhstan and the Virgin Islands—come together to pray, sing, and celebrate their collective mission (0:04-0:34).



Rabbi Berel Lazar’s Story: As the keynote speaker, Russia’s Chief Rabbi Berel Lazar shared a personal account from Russian President Vladimir Putin. Putin recounted how, as a child, his Jewish neighbors showed him profound kindness despite the risks of that era. This experience, he noted, later influenced his decision to grant permission for the first Jewish school in Leningrad while serving as deputy mayor (1:24-2:37).



Professor Alan Dershowitz’s Remarks: Speaking as a friend of Chabad, Professor Alan Dershowitz emphasized the vital importance of Chabad’s campus network, urging continued support for their work in connecting with students at universities worldwide (3:14-4:19).



The video underscores the immense logistical effort required to host such a large-scale event, involving thousands of attendees and extensive technical coordination (4:37-5:01).

Ok

Rabbi states 5 years ago that Ukraine is the new hub of Judaism.

Kyiv as a Global Hub: He emphasizes that Kyiv has evolved into a significant center for the Jewish world, a transformation he notes would have been unimaginable 40 years ago (2:22-2:54).

So what are wars when the governments are sewn up left right centre at the top making us global citizens?

War on God. See the International surveillance state and smart city sew up speech sew up for what it is. Incompatible with national interests. There is no nation state.

more on that in my book World on Mute.

Get my book WORLD ON MUTE On amazon. I was beating Jeffrey Sachs as a bestseller before my book was taken from his category. Ohhh. Censorship of a free speech book. Of course it's not a cheat lie steal world. It's just measurable iq.

Wars, famines, economic suicide, are genocides of who they want dead disguised as geopolitical events.

Notice what speech you cannot have.

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