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Dee Dee's avatar
Dee Dee
1h

HELL must be really crowded.

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Hannahlehigh's avatar
Hannahlehigh
12m

Netanyahu has threatened to use nukes, I wouldn't put it past him. If he feels threatened, he wont think twice to blow up the entire world, I guess if he has to go, we all go with him.

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