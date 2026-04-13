LawyerLisa’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Diane's avatar
Diane
7h

None of these politicians are Honourable, we need to stop saying that they are. Nothing but liars, cheats, and thieves, thank you Lisa for everything that you do to open peoples eyes.

Reply
Share
bev neilly's avatar
bev neilly
8h

i wonder how the Bible in their courts will be handled when citizens, residents and persons are instructed to, 'make an oath of honesty and swear on the Bible

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 LawyerLisa · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture