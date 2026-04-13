This is a worldwide SOS. CANADA INSTITUTES CAPITAL PUNISHMENT FOR SPEECH through bill-9. No truth media exposes this.
We are at the 11th hour
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Breaking: Legal Expert Warns Canada Proposes Capital Punishment for Free Speech
Lisa MIron on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 95
Attorney Lisa Miron stopped by Mind Matters and Everything else to discuss Canada’s proposed law (Bill C-9) as a potential mechanism to impose the death penalty for what the government deems “hate speech,” effectively criminalizing free speech and expression and even core tenets of Christianity. Lawyer Lisa believes that even the cross will be deemed a hate symbol with this law. She discussed the deliberate vagueness of the law and how it could be used to target Christians and free speech in general. Lisa also discussed this in relation to her new book World On Mute.
Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.”
Please vigorously oppose Bill C9. Bill c-9 is at the senate. I am sending out an SOS WORLDWIDE. BILL C-9 has passed the house and is in a Trudeau stacked senate.
There are two clause that impact this bill that are IGNORED, by alleged truthers.
The first captures a whole group.
The second imposes capital punishment.
PART ONE. HOW BILL C-9 CAN OUTLAW ENTIRE GROUPS IN DISSENT.
Note- no speech is necessary. Here is the provision. The crux is that a subset of the government (the order in council) can designate a group a HATE group.
Wilful promotion of hatred — terrorism and hate symbols
(2.2) Everyone commits an offence who wilfully promotes hatred against any identifiable group by displaying, in any public place,
(a) a symbol that is principally used by, or principally associated with, a listed entity, as defined in subsection 83.01(1);
(b) the Nazi Hakenkreuz, also known as the Nazi swastika, or the Nazi double Sig-Rune, also known as the SS bolts; or
(c) a symbol that so nearly resembles a symbol described in paragraph (a) or (b) that it is likely to be confused with that symbol.
the Order in Council gets to list an ENTITY a hate group.
The whole GROUP is then outlawed.
. The Order in Council is the Privy Council and the Governor General. Oaths are to the King. Not the Constitution.
“Governor in Council” refers to the Governor General acting on the advice of the King’s Privy Council for Canada (Cabinet). Their photos will be at the end.
They can List an entity as a hate group.
Based on Mark miller’s video it is clear THE BIBLE AND QURAN (OTHER RELIGIOUS TEXTS) will be listed as Hate sysmbols. In that vein the Kefifa as anti-Israel or anti-zionist or now conflated to antisemitism can be listed as a hate symbol. Consider that antivax literature is listed as hateful to the saving lives dogma of vaccination.
Being prolife is now inverted as hate against women.
In essence “hate” is then a golem they apply to fit ANY antiglobalist group, or anti agenda group. This is so fundamentally dangerous that our truth media and organizations ignore this is pure twilight zone.
Then the ACT OF HATE is not doing anything particularly hateful per se. it is wearing the symbol, showing, it possessing it..
being geolocated at a protest against the draft of your children, the cbdc, Mandatory sterilization for carbon lottery, for instance. Any sustainable development goal, any dissent to lock step dehuminization, becomes the government bill c-9 stamp of hate.
Consider next.
SO THE ACT OF THE INDIVIDUAL MOVES TO THE GROUP AT LARGE.
CAPICHE.
So one individual recites a verse and runs off and does something heinous. maybe a false flag. Maybe true.
Maybe saying something islamic or something Christian, and then the hate entity is declared.
From there the SYMBOL IS BARRED. the group is declared. Members are ferreted out.
then the offense is the possession of the symbol. or being a declared member.
CONSIDER THE SATANIC INVERSION. Child porn is legalized. Fentanyl is “safe.” having a SYMBOL is then Hate. being declared a hate golem of government oppression is the crime. It is a pure permission slip to rule by iron fist.
The offense is displaying, in any public place, the symbol, or being a member.
the DISPLAY or group membership becomes the proof of HATE.
The Display or group membership becomes the proof of hate
The display becomes the proof of hate
The display or group membership becomes the proof of hate
Now we see not one of the talking heads with alleged freedom mikes have shown Canada this. They send us talking about less dangerous aspects of the Bill.
Let's move to PART TWO. HOW THEY MADE BILL C-9 INCLUDE CAPITAL PUNISHMENT.
here is the alleged punishment clause.
Punishment
(2.3) Everyone who commits an offence under subsection (2.2)
(a) is guilty of an indictable offence and liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years; or
(b) is guilty of an offence punishable on summary conviction.
HERE IS THE REAL PUNISHMENT CLAUSE.
Forfeiture
(4) If a person is convicted of an offence under subsection (1), (2), (2.1) or (2.2) or section 318, Forfeiture
(4) If a person is convicted of an offence under subsection (1), (2), (2.1) or Insertion start(2.2)Insertion end or section 318, anything by means of or in relation to which the offence was committed, on such conviction, may, in addition to any other punishment imposed, be ordered by the presiding provincial court judge or judge to be forfeited to Insertion startHisInsertion end Majesty in right of the province in which that person is convicted, for disposal as the Attorney General may direct., on such conviction, may, in addition to any other punishment imposed, be ordered by the presiding provincial court judge or judge to be forfeited to His Majesty in right of the province in which that person is convicted, for disposal as the Attorney General may direct.
“by means of or in relation to which the offence was committed”
YOUR LIFE.
YOUR BANK ACCOUNT
YOUR HOME, SHELTER AND LOVE OF YOUR FAMILY
YOUR PROFESSIONAL DESIGNATION.
this is not an OBSCURE reading. THIS IS THE included possible readings THAT NO ONE IS DEBATING.
It could be revised so easily. “Property seized in the commission of the offence.”
So the nondebate on this clause? Outrageous.
anything by means of or in relation to which the offence was committed, may be ordered to be forfeited to His Majesty in right of the province for disposal
OR just take out some of the language in the clause
Forfeiture
a person may, be ordered by the presiding provincial court judge or judge to be forfeited to his Majesty for disposal as the Attorney General may direct.
why is no one debating the unlimited property forfeiture part at the very least?
why does this new weird verbiage get stuck in that has very horrific possible readings?
why is no one debating how a whole group becomes convicted once the group is on the list?
why is no one looking at the forfeiture of life which is not EXCLUDED and by legal definition is therefore in the PLAIN READING of the clause.
if they want the symbol in the form of Bible, Torah, Quran, Kefifa, Cross as property to be seized and destroyed they should say so. That would get you thinking and mad.
But NO ONE RAISES THIS CLAUSE AT ALL.
YOU ARE NUDGED it is a forfeiture of property clause, specific property. yet it is broader then the symbol itself.
Will substantial assets and bank accounts be seized.
Will homes be seized.
Will this clause be used to disenfranchise the opposition to the ruling Cabal.
Will you be ordered forfeited to his Majesty the King for disposal.
Get it yet?
Here is a typical criminal code wording for forfeiture of the proceeds of crime
“that any property is proceeds of crime obtained through the commission of the designated offence, the court shall order that the property be forfeited to Her Majesty to be disposed of as the Attorney General directs”
I am asking every world wide platform to share this and contact me for interviews.
This is an SOS.
I love you dear readers. Courage is the only response to tyranny by letters.
The Right Honourable Mark Carney
Prime Minister of Canada
The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc
President of the King’s Privy Council for Canada and Minister responsible for Canada-U.S. Trade, Intergovernmental Affairs, Internal Trade and One Canadian Economy
The Honourable Mélanie Joly
Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions
The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne
Minister of Finance and National Revenue
The Honourable Anita Anand
Minister of Foreign Affairs
The Honourable Patty Hajdu
Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario
The Honourable Steven Guilbeault
Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages
The Honourable Sean Fraser
Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency
The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree
Minister of Public Safety
The Honourable Rechie Valdez
Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism)
The Honourable Steven MacKinnon
Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons
The Honourable David J. McGuinty
Minister of National Defence
The Honourable Joanne Thompson
Minister of Fisheries
The Honourable Shafqat Ali
President of the Treasury Board
The Honourable Rebecca Alty
Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations
The Honourable Rebecca Chartrand
Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency
The Honourable Julie Dabrusin
Minister of Environment and Climate Change
The Honourable Lena Metlege Diab
Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship
The Honourable Mandy Gull-Masty
Minister of Indigenous Services
The Honourable Tim Hodgson
Minister of Energy and Natural Resources
The Honourable Joël Lightbound
Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement
The Honourable Heath MacDonald
Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food
The Honourable Jill McKnight
Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence
The Honourable Marjorie Michel
Minister of Health
The Honourable Eleanor Olszewski
Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada
The Honourable Gregor Robertson
Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada
The Honourable Maninder Sidhu
Minister of International Trade
The Honourable Evan Solomon
Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario
None of these politicians are Honourable, we need to stop saying that they are. Nothing but liars, cheats, and thieves, thank you Lisa for everything that you do to open peoples eyes.
i wonder how the Bible in their courts will be handled when citizens, residents and persons are instructed to, 'make an oath of honesty and swear on the Bible