Or MK ultra on the population.

If the globalists are at war against the Nation State are we witnessing War Crimes.

Why not.

was the Covid op a war crime?

You are damn straight it was.

And a swath of death and destitution followed.

Is it cruel and unusual punishment to be forced to wear shit on your face that does eff all except build up microbes in the damp humid environment of of the mask. IT IS.

is it level 1 MK ultra.

Is it unusual to make us go out in a prescribed number.

Is it punishment to force fail our businesses.

Is it solitary confinement to impose isolation of the healthy.

is it systematic ritual abuse to make us follow arrows in a store.

is it worshiping idolatry to alter science to THE science.

Is it hypnosis to be force fed the media version without dissent.

is it a hate crime to create a caste of untouchables.

Is it mass ritual satanic murder to birth babies as stillborn.

Is it child sacrifice.

Is it youth being drafted into facing the front innocently.

What did we witness.

Remember they wanted those in service to society. The framework.

the firefighters

The first responders

the nurses

the teachers

The doctors

the police

the military.

the union peeps, the skilled labor.

they went after our architecture.

Ai doesn't need doctors at scale. In Canada they are on their 5th to 6th shot.

Is public health as a satellite office of the WHO a military occupation.

Are compromised leaders rolling this and next out as a war operation against their people.

was running the covid op committing treason. Fyi I always thought it was treason of the Biden administration to put forth the amendments to the INTERNATIONAL HEALTH REGULATIONS.

They skate that with Biden’s interesting disappearance.

We are seeing a scratch in the veneer.

LION Dr. RANCOURT's paper hit a POST PAPER IN THE WINNIPEG SUN. THIS IS A BIG WIN. This is a significant reach. It's in a “real” paper.

You can I told you so. Print it. Leave it every where.

OPINION: COVID cure was worse than the disease: researchers

Author of the article:

Lee Harding, Guest Opinion

Published Jul 26, 2024 • Last updated 2 days ago • 3 minute read

Researcher suggest that COVID-19 policies by “public health establishment and its agents fundamentally caused all the excess mortality in the Covid period.” PHOTO BY FILE /Getty Images

Article content

After the first of two weeks to flatten the curve of COVID-19 cases, President Donald Trump said, “We cannot let the cure be worse than the problem itself.” He was right, yet that ill fate prevailed in the U.S., Canada, and much of the world.

An important paper released July 19 by three Canadian academics Denis Rancourt, Joseph Hickey, and Christian Linard in Correlation Research proved this when looking at how many more people died than usual (excess mortality) in 125 countries with a total of 2.7 billion people.

The researchers found “essentially no excess mortality, in any country, prior to the 11 March 2020 WHO declaration of a pandemic.” Yet, deaths spiked significantly in 26 countries before the end of the month, including the U.S. and Canada.

Elsewhere, a small rise occurred in 11 countries and none happened in 88 others. Was this a pandemic or a damned panic?

Although a virus doesn’t stop at a political border, patterns of excess death varied significantly, even between adjacent countries. The only continuity was higher death rates among the old and poor.

Many countries had “various large peaks and periods of excess-all cause mortality” from 2020 to 2023, the paper explains, ones that defy seasonal patterns and what a pandemic alone would suggest.

Such findings were “incompatible with a pandemic viral respiratory disease as a primary cause of death,” the researchers concluded. In other words, the excess deaths were not caused by the virus.

If a virus didn’t do it, what did? The researchers laid out three plausible mechanisms, stated here verbatim:

“Biological (including psychological) stress from mandates such as lockdowns and associated socio-economic structural changes. Non-COVID-19-vaccine medical interventions such as mechanical ventilators and drugs (including denial of treatment with antibiotics). COVID-19 vaccine injection rollouts, including repeated rollouts on the same populations.”

That’s right. Governments propagandized and coerced populations around the world into taking shots that did more harm than good.

The researchers explained, “Many countries have no excess mortality until the vaccines are rolled out. Several countries show temporal associations between vaccine rollouts and peaks or increases in all-cause mortality.”

Astonishingly, in other words, 16.9 million excess deaths worldwide were associated with COVID-19 vaccinations. Overall, the three years in view (2020-2022) saw 29.8 million excess deaths, a number more than 4.2 times what the WHO reported as COVID-19 deaths.

“Generally speaking, excess all-cause mortality… often persists to the end of 2022, and most often returns to small or near-zero values in 2023,” the researchers found. “Nonetheless, there are some notable examples in which excess all-cause mortality is large in 2023, and many countries in which there is apparent moderate but sustained excess all-cause mortality into 2023.”

These 32 countries of continued excess deaths at rates of 5% to 15% include Canada and the U.S. Why?

Of 76 countries with statistically reliable data, nine had virtually no excess mortality for more than one year into the pandemic. That’s curious, too.

Among 93 countries with reliable data, researchers found a 0.38 per cent excess mortality rate. India, which was excluded from the study, had just 0.26 per cent excess deaths, while Greenland had none.

Questions remain, but too few for the researchers to reach a stunning conclusion:

“We are compelled to state that the public health establishment and its agents fundamentally caused all the excess mortality in the Covid period, via assaults on populations, harmful medical interventions and COVID-19 vaccine rollouts.”

— Lee Harding is a Research Fellow at the Frontier Centre for the Public Policy”

We are the Pack.

WE AREN'T WAITING for people to understand. We are not favoring their sensibilities.

We are the pack.

And we are going to tell the rest of the non awake world just exactly the way it is. They will know from the tone of our voice that we aren't afraid of the labels, the games, the censorship.

Those Don't matter.

We are the pack.

They will tell just by looking at us.

That we are the pack.

And our lack of fear will be addictive for them. We already did the muscling down of what it meant to be facing down evil malthusian c÷_ts.

We did that work and came out the other side. Fear is what. An emotional response we own, to discard.

Test yourself daily with saying truth in difficult spaces. I bet you'll find your audience or some of it, IS THE PACK.

These are our times. Why the hell shiver in their horrid biometric camera invasion.

We are the pack. We are fierce undaunted.

God made us mortal. Not the twit technocrats.

So make your life interesting.

and

TAKE DOWN THE BEAST

