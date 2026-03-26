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Graham Vincent's avatar
Graham Vincent
4h

I run a 35-year-old car whose only electronic component is the radio.

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1 reply by Lawyerlisa
Lina's avatar
Lina
5hEdited

Omg… please don’t scare me! I am driving one and zero chance I could buy something else… That movie when all Teslas drove themselves to scrapyard hunts me.

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