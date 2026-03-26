See your world for what it is.

We don’t notice systems when they’re introduced.

We notice them when they’re used.

Everything else happens quietly.

👉 LAWYERLISA.SUBSTACK.COM

Evs are green bombs ready to be deployed like remote controlled pagers.

Well that's how I think. We already loaded the remote controlled microwave sterilization transportation systems.

And they can blow.

Ev over a bridge?

Ev carrying the dissent?

Look at your world like you can do math.

Connected to the grid.

Once you can see. Put it together.

Green is a long plotted multi dimensiontional system.

Could they be weapons systems?

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