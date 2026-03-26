Think like a Ninja. EVS are bombs.
See your world for what it is.
We don’t notice systems when they’re introduced.
We notice them when they’re used.
Everything else happens quietly.
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Evs are green bombs ready to be deployed like remote controlled pagers.
Well that's how I think. We already loaded the remote controlled microwave sterilization transportation systems.
And they can blow.
Ev over a bridge?
Ev carrying the dissent?
Look at your world like you can do math.
Connected to the grid.
Once you can see. Put it together.
Green is a long plotted multi dimensiontional system.
Could they be weapons systems?
I run a 35-year-old car whose only electronic component is the radio.
Omg… please don’t scare me! I am driving one and zero chance I could buy something else… That movie when all Teslas drove themselves to scrapyard hunts me.